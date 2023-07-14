Michael Santelli is a portfolio manager with Ancora Advisors LLC From 2014 to 2016, Michael was co-CIO with Inverness, a wealth management firm. From 1995 to 2013, he was a portfolio manager at PNC Capital Advisors and its predecessors. He was the lead portfolio manager of the fundamental value team, including the PNC Mid Cap Value Fund, from 2003 to 2013. He was a member of the value team from 2000 to 2003. He was the leader of the taxable fixed income team from 1998 to 2000 and a portfolio manager on that team from 1995 to 1997. From 1991 to 1995 he was a mortgage backed securities analyst at Merrill Lynch and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Michael has leadership responsibility for the Mid Cap Value and Focused Equity team. Michael has previous investment experience that includes positions in research and portfolio management. Prior to joining the firm or its predecessor, he was with Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette’s mortgage research department. Michael has served previously as taxable fixed income team lead and as a mortgage and asset backed portfolio manager for the firm. A CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant, Michael received a B.S. degree from George Washington University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.