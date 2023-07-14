Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
24.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$14.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.5%
Expense Ratio 1.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.73%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the assets of the Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies whose equity securities have a total market value of under $700,000,000. Equity securities consist of common stock, preferred stock and securities convertible into common or preferred stock. The Fund emphasizes a “value” style of investing. In deciding which securities to buy and which to sell, the Advisor will give primary consideration to fundamental factors. For example, securities having relatively low ratios of share price to book value, net asset value, earnings and cash flow will generally be considered attractive investments. Additionally, the Advisor will give secondary consideration to insider transactions and the growth of earnings. As a result of its focus on small companies and its intent to take short-term positions in certain equity securities, this Fund may be considered to be more “aggressive” than other mutual funds having a “value” style of investing.
|Period
|ANCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-9.7%
|22.7%
|1.52%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-16.4%
|28.4%
|5.42%
|3 Yr
|24.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|3.46%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-24.5%
|42.6%
|21.57%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|33.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|7.10%
|2021
|17.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|7.97%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|31.16%
|2019
|2.3%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|91.97%
|2018
|-7.5%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|89.72%
|Period
|ANCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-12.9%
|22.7%
|1.52%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|5.19%
|3 Yr
|24.9%*
|-15.4%
|113.1%
|2.54%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-18.9%
|42.6%
|32.27%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-10.1%
|23.3%
|40.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|7.10%
|2021
|17.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|7.97%
|2020
|1.5%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|31.16%
|2019
|2.3%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|91.97%
|2018
|-7.5%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|95.24%
|ANCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.7 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|92.42%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|10
|1551
|78.34%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.99 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|93.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.50%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|15.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.22%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|80.96%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|18.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|45.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|45.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|43.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|44.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANCIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.95%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|38.41%
|Industrials
|21.81%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|17.88%
|Technology
|15.47%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|6.40%
|Energy
|12.10%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|12.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.25%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|50.77%
|Basic Materials
|4.84%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|53.42%
|Consumer Defense
|3.20%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|62.69%
|Real Estate
|2.76%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|83.22%
|Healthcare
|2.64%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|86.98%
|Communication Services
|0.97%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|81.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|87.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANCIX % Rank
|US
|93.08%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|63.02%
|Non US
|3.14%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|43.54%
|ANCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.85%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|19.16%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.99%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|52.14%
|ANCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ANCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|23.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.73%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|29.68%
|ANCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|59.18%
|ANCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ANCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|90.04%
|ANCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Michael Santelli is a portfolio manager with Ancora Advisors LLC From 2014 to 2016, Michael was co-CIO with Inverness, a wealth management firm. From 1995 to 2013, he was a portfolio manager at PNC Capital Advisors and its predecessors. He was the lead portfolio manager of the fundamental value team, including the PNC Mid Cap Value Fund, from 2003 to 2013. He was a member of the value team from 2000 to 2003. He was the leader of the taxable fixed income team from 1998 to 2000 and a portfolio manager on that team from 1995 to 1997. From 1991 to 1995 he was a mortgage backed securities analyst at Merrill Lynch and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Michael has leadership responsibility for the Mid Cap Value and Focused Equity team. Michael has previous investment experience that includes positions in research and portfolio management. Prior to joining the firm or its predecessor, he was with Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette’s mortgage research department. Michael has served previously as taxable fixed income team lead and as a mortgage and asset backed portfolio manager for the firm. A CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant, Michael received a B.S. degree from George Washington University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Scullen joined Ancora in 2012 as an Analyst and now serves as a Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Micro Cap strategy and mutual fund (ANCIX). Additionally, he manages portfolios for the firm’s Family Wealth clients. Prior to joining Ancora, Matt worked at Wall Street Money Managers, Inc. Matt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from The Ohio State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and has served in a number of different roles on the Board of Directors for CFA Society Cleveland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...