Ancora MicroCap Fund

mutual fund
ANCIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.08 -0.19 -1.17%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ANCIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ancora MicroCap Fund

ANCIX | Fund

$16.08

$14.7 M

0.00%

1.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

24.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$14.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.73%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ancora MicroCap Fund

ANCIX | Fund

$16.08

$14.7 M

0.00%

1.85%

ANCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 24.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ancora MicroCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ancora
  • Inception Date
    Sep 02, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Santelli

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the assets of the Fund will be invested in equity securities of companies whose equity securities have a total market value of under $700,000,000. Equity securities consist of common stock, preferred stock and securities convertible into common or preferred stock. The Fund emphasizes a “value” style of investing. In deciding which securities to buy and which to sell, the Advisor will give primary consideration to fundamental factors. For example, securities having relatively low ratios of share price to book value, net asset value, earnings and cash flow will generally be considered attractive investments. Additionally, the Advisor will give secondary consideration to insider transactions and the growth of earnings. As a result of its focus on small companies and its intent to take short-term positions in certain equity securities, this Fund may be considered to be more “aggressive” than other mutual funds having a “value” style of investing.

Read More

ANCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -9.7% 22.7% 1.52%
1 Yr 17.1% -16.4% 28.4% 5.42%
3 Yr 24.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 3.46%
5 Yr 1.3%* -24.5% 42.6% 21.57%
10 Yr 1.5%* -21.2% 23.3% 33.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -36.7% 212.9% 7.10%
2021 17.2% -38.4% 60.6% 7.97%
2020 1.5% -9.3% 66.8% 31.16%
2019 2.3% -5.9% 7.6% 91.97%
2018 -7.5% -12.3% -1.2% 89.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ANCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -12.9% 22.7% 1.52%
1 Yr 17.1% -16.4% 46.4% 5.19%
3 Yr 24.9%* -15.4% 113.1% 2.54%
5 Yr 1.3%* -18.9% 42.6% 32.27%
10 Yr 4.6%* -10.1% 23.3% 40.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ANCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -36.7% 212.9% 7.10%
2021 17.2% -38.4% 60.6% 7.97%
2020 1.5% -7.6% 66.8% 31.16%
2019 2.3% -5.9% 7.6% 91.97%
2018 -7.5% -12.3% -1.2% 95.24%

NAV & Total Return History

ANCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ANCIX Category Low Category High ANCIX % Rank
Net Assets 14.7 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 92.42%
Number of Holdings 66 10 1551 78.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.99 M 812 K 2.82 B 93.87%
Weighting of Top 10 32.50% 4.8% 95.7% 15.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VAALCO Energy Inc 5.04%
  2. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Class A 3.70%
  3. BGSF Inc 3.69%
  4. Key Tronic Corp 3.55%
  5. Adams Resources & Energy Inc 3.25%
  6. Computer Task Group Inc 3.22%
  7. Orion Group Holdings Inc 3.17%
  8. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc 3.04%
  9. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc 3.00%
  10. Amtech Systems Inc 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ANCIX % Rank
Stocks 		96.22% 14.38% 100.16% 80.96%
Cash 		3.79% -52.43% 47.85% 18.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 45.73%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 45.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 43.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 44.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANCIX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.95% 0.00% 35.71% 38.41%
Industrials 		21.81% 0.65% 48.61% 17.88%
Technology 		15.47% 0.00% 34.03% 6.40%
Energy 		12.10% 0.00% 29.42% 12.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.25% 0.00% 51.62% 50.77%
Basic Materials 		4.84% 0.00% 67.30% 53.42%
Consumer Defense 		3.20% 0.00% 13.22% 62.69%
Real Estate 		2.76% 0.00% 44.41% 83.22%
Healthcare 		2.64% 0.00% 25.76% 86.98%
Communication Services 		0.97% 0.00% 24.90% 81.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 87.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ANCIX % Rank
US 		93.08% 11.42% 100.16% 63.02%
Non US 		3.14% 0.00% 78.53% 43.54%

ANCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ANCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% 0.05% 37.36% 19.16%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 89.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.99%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.35% 52.14%

Sales Fees

ANCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ANCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 23.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ANCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.73% 7.00% 252.00% 29.68%

ANCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ANCIX Category Low Category High ANCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 59.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ANCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ANCIX Category Low Category High ANCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -1.43% 4.13% 90.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ANCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ANCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Santelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Michael Santelli is a portfolio manager with Ancora Advisors LLC From 2014 to 2016, Michael was co-CIO with Inverness, a wealth management firm. From 1995 to 2013, he was a portfolio manager at PNC Capital Advisors and its predecessors. He was the lead portfolio manager of the fundamental value team, including the PNC Mid Cap Value Fund, from 2003 to 2013. He was a member of the value team from 2000 to 2003. He was the leader of the taxable fixed income team from 1998 to 2000 and a portfolio manager on that team from 1995 to 1997. From 1991 to 1995 he was a mortgage backed securities analyst at Merrill Lynch and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Michael has leadership responsibility for the Mid Cap Value and Focused Equity team. Michael has previous investment experience that includes positions in research and portfolio management. Prior to joining the firm or its predecessor, he was with Donaldson, Lufkin, and Jenrette’s mortgage research department. Michael has served previously as taxable fixed income team lead and as a mortgage and asset backed portfolio manager for the firm. A CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant, Michael received a B.S. degree from George Washington University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

Matt Scullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Scullen joined Ancora in 2012 as an Analyst and now serves as a Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Micro Cap strategy and mutual fund (ANCIX). Additionally, he manages portfolios for the firm’s Family Wealth clients. Prior to joining Ancora, Matt worked at Wall Street Money Managers, Inc. Matt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from The Ohio State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and has served in a number of different roles on the Board of Directors for CFA Society Cleveland.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

