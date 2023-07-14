Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.0%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$1.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AMTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|7.51%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|4.87%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|5.46%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|11.44%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|95.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|6.21%
|2021
|7.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|82.00%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|39.02%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|75.68%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|65.12%
|AMTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 B
|1.12 M
|110 B
|35.42%
|Number of Holdings
|605
|2
|10961
|26.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|382 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|35.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.00%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|49.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTKX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.47%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|6.68%
|Cash
|19.16%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|15.87%
|Other
|0.36%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|49.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|61.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|99.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|97.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTKX % Rank
|Real Estate
|41.07%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|8.28%
|Energy
|17.06%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|12.31%
|Basic Materials
|12.54%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|7.22%
|Industrials
|7.40%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|88.11%
|Utilities
|5.22%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|32.70%
|Technology
|4.56%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|83.01%
|Healthcare
|3.10%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|85.14%
|Consumer Defense
|2.82%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|85.56%
|Financial Services
|2.57%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|86.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.13%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|86.20%
|Communication Services
|1.53%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|88.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTKX % Rank
|US
|41.20%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|30.27%
|Non US
|39.27%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|11.06%
|AMTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|34.24%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|75.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.78%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AMTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|AMTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|56.22%
|AMTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.89%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|1.46%
|AMTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AMTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.18%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|95.64%
|AMTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.697
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.938
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision-making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2015
6.6
6.6%
Vinod Chathlani is a Lead Portfolio Manager for Liquid Real Assets and Select Market Neutral Strategies on the Multi-Asset Solutions team. He joined AB in 2013 as a quantitative researcher and assistant portfolio manager on the Dynamic Asset Allocation team, where he helped research and develop quantitative tools and systematic strategies. Prior to that, Chathlani held roles in investment risk and corporate strategy, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. He holds a BTech from the University of Madras, India; an MFE in quantitative finance from the University of California, Los Angeles; and a PGDM (MBA) from the Indian School of Business, India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Leon Zhu is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Multi-Asset Solutions at AB, and has been Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Risk Allocation products since 2012. Previously, he served as director of Quantitative Research, a position he held for 10 years. Mr. Zhu joined AllianceBernstein L.P. in 1995. Zhu was also a member of the Investment Policy Group for the AllianceBernstein L.P.’s Global Diversified Strategies hedge funds from its inception in 2002 until 2014. Before joining AB as a quantitative analyst in 1995, he was a consultant at Princeton Consultants. Zhu holds a BS in mathematics from Yale University and an MA in mathematics from Princeton University, and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
