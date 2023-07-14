Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$1.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
91.0%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Asset Class Exposures
|Equity
|Fixed Income
|Cash/Cash Equivalents
|Alternatives
|Moderate Portfolio
|10–70%*
|30–75%*
|0–40%*
|0–40%*
|*
|As a percent of Fund net assets. Ranges include the net notional amounts of a Fund’s direct investments in derivative instruments. Market appreciation or depreciation may cause a Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only with the approval of a Fund’s Board of Trustees (the Board).
|Period
|AMTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|69.64%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|51.28%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|94.57%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|87.41%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|91.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|80.96%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|93.30%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|67.37%
|2019
|2.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|75.19%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|70.09%
|Period
|AMTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|69.23%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|50.87%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|94.60%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|91.81%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|78.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|80.96%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|93.30%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|67.37%
|2019
|2.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|75.79%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|65.73%
|AMTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.32 B
|658 K
|207 B
|44.70%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|15351
|64.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.2 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|33.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.99%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|13.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Stocks
|49.64%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|82.77%
|Bonds
|44.75%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|8.01%
|Cash
|4.01%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|49.93%
|Other
|1.15%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|24.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.45%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|56.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|86.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Technology
|21.22%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|37.82%
|Healthcare
|15.42%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|19.46%
|Financial Services
|14.02%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|62.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.32%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|45.85%
|Industrials
|10.14%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|50.07%
|Communication Services
|8.35%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|27.62%
|Consumer Defense
|6.44%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|55.51%
|Energy
|5.35%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|40.41%
|Basic Materials
|3.78%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|60.82%
|Real Estate
|2.70%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|65.03%
|Utilities
|2.25%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|77.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTCX % Rank
|US
|36.65%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|81.55%
|Non US
|12.99%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|44.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.01%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|31.07%
|Securitized
|30.74%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|14.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.42%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|54.00%
|Government
|10.75%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|83.85%
|Derivative
|7.08%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|7.60%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|85.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMTCX % Rank
|US
|40.22%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|6.78%
|Non US
|4.53%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|36.91%
|AMTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|30.93%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|19.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|8.46%
|AMTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|72.82%
|AMTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|28.51%
|AMTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.93%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|60.67%
|AMTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AMTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMTCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|66.94%
|AMTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Anwiti Bahuguna is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She is responsible for asset allocation research and portfolio management of the asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. Dr. Bahuguna joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Bahuguna worked at Fleet in its corporate strategy and development group, where she provided investment banking analysis on transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in all types of financial services companies. Prior roles have also involved strategic planning for restructuring and positioning the corporation and its components for growth and expansion. She has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Dr. Bahuguna received a B.S. in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2017
5.34
5.3%
Daniel Boncarosky is a portfolio manager on the Global Asset Allocation Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boncarosky joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2008. Before joining the Global Asset Allocation Team, Mr. Boncarosky was an analyst on the international bond team. He has been a member of the investment community since 2008. Mr. Boncarosky received a B.S. in finance and statistics from the New York University Stern School of Business. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
