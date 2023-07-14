The Fund is primarily managed as a fund that invests in other funds (i.e., a “fund-of-funds”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a combination of underlying funds for which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) or an affiliate serves as investment adviser or principal underwriter (the affiliated underlying funds). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in other funds, including third party advised (unaffiliated) funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (collectively with the affiliated underlying funds, the Underlying Funds), equity securities, fixed income securities (including treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS)) and derivative instruments (the 20% Sleeve). The Fund’s derivative investments may include forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate, and other bond futures) and options. Derivative positions may be established to seek incremental earnings, hedge existing positions, increase market or credit exposure, increase investment flexibility (including using the derivative position as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying security, currency or other instrument) and/or to change the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. Collectively, these investments (including through investments in derivatives) provide the Fund with exposure to equity, fixed income, and cash/cash equivalent asset classes. The Fund may also pursue alternative investment strategies (alternative strategies), including those that seek investment returns uncorrelated to the broad equity and fixed income markets, as well as those providing exposure to other markets, including but not limited to absolute (positive) return strategies.

The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds categorized as “fixed income”, “equity”, “cash/cash equivalents”, and “alternative strategies”, which may represent indirect investments in various sectors, asset classes, strategies and markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund emphasizes investments in Underlying Funds categorized as fixed income, which can include those that invest in TIPs, U.S. treasury bonds and notes, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (junk bonds), high yield loans and international bonds (including those of issuers in developed and emerging markets), which may have varying interest rates, terms, duration and credit exposure. The Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds categorized as equity, which can include those that invest in equity securities representing different investment styles (e.g., growth, value and core/blend), market capitalizations (large-, mid- and small-cap), geographic focus (domestic and international, including emerging markets) and sector focus (e.g., real estate, technology, infrastructure and natural resources).

The Underlying Funds categorized as alternative strategies include those that employ a variety of investment strategies, techniques and practices, generally intended to have a low correlation to the performance of the broad equity and fixed income markets over a complete market cycle including but not limited to absolute (positive) return

strategies. Subject to the 20% Sleeve limitation described above, the Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, fixed income securities and derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures (including currency, equity, fixed income, index and interest rate futures). By investing in a combination of Underlying Funds and other securities described in the 20% Sleeve, the Fund seeks to minimize the risks typically associated with investing in a traditional mutual fund.

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in each of equity, fixed income and cash/cash equivalent asset classes and alternative strategies (each, an asset class category and collectively, the asset class categories) within the following target asset allocation ranges (includes investments in Underlying Funds and the other securities described in the 20% Sleeve):

Asset Class Exposures Equity Fixed Income Cash/Cash Equivalents Alternatives Moderate Portfolio 10–70%* 30–75%* 0–40%* 0–40%*

* As a percent of Fund net assets. Ranges include the net notional amounts of a Fund’s direct investments in derivative instruments. Market appreciation or depreciation may cause a Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only with the approval of a Fund’s Board of Trustees (the Board).

The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with an intermediate term investment horizon.