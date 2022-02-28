Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$171 K
Holdings in Top 10
0.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
*
|
Pharmaceutical companies primarily engaged in the research, development, marketing and/or distribution of cannabis related drugs.
|
*
|
Botanical Medical Chemical companies primarily engaged in manufacturing cannabis bulk organic and inorganic medicinal chemicals and their derivatives and processing (grading, grinding, and milling) bulk botanical drugs.
|
*
|
Biotechnology companies engaged in the exploitation of cannabis biological processes for industrial and other purposes, especially the genetic manipulation of microorganisms for the production of antibiotics, hormones, etc.
“Hemp” refers to cannabis plants with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas "marijuana" refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof. Hemp can be grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. Its seeds and flowers are used in health foods, organic body care, and other nutraceuticals. The fibers and stalks are used in hemp clothing, construction materials, paper, biofuel, plastic composites, and more. Many CBD oil products are extracted from hemp, rather than other members of the cannabis family, as CBD dominates the plant’s makeup. The Fund’s equity investments will consist only of exchange traded equity securities of companies that are engaged in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The Fund will not invest in companies that violate anti-money laundering as defined by various laws. The Fund will only invest in companies that list their securities on exchanges that require the companies’ compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, including U.S. federal and state laws. These companies may be domestic or foreign entities and are engaged in the legal cannabis and hemp business under national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state law, as applicable. The Fund may have exposure to emerging market issuers. In addition to the principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities convertible into common stock in companies involved in the legal cannabis and hemp business. These securities may be issued by large companies and also small and mid-sized companies, micro-cap companies as well as REITs. Income through dividend payments is a secondary objective. Income also becomes a Fund objective when it is in a temporary, defensive position. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to obtain desired exposures. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. There are several reasons that could cause the Advisor to sell all, or a portion of, a position of the Fund’s portfolio holdings. These reasons include, in the Advisor’s opinion, one or more of the following occurs: (i) the company no longer meets the investment criteria defined above; (ii) a particular security has achieved the Advisor’s investment expectations; (iii) the reason(s) for maintaining the position are no longer valid; (iv) the Advisor’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (v) a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (vi) general market conditions trigger a change in the Advisor’s assessment criteria; (vii) for other portfolio management reasons; or (viii) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
|Period
|AMRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|99.82%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|16.6%
|23.68%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|23.3%
|99.29%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-31.0%
|23.8%
|98.93%
|10 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.5%
|16.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.5%
|9.4%
|2.72%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.2%
|41.0%
|96.47%
|2020
|N/A
|-56.6%
|18.1%
|99.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-38.0%
|11.4%
|35.67%
|2018
|0.0%
|-52.4%
|105.4%
|36.11%
|Period
|AMRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|99.91%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|24.1%
|46.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|29.4%
|99.47%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-31.0%
|32.7%
|99.28%
|10 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-12.5%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMRHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.5%
|16.5%
|11.94%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.2%
|48.9%
|98.76%
|2020
|N/A
|-56.6%
|26.8%
|99.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-38.0%
|17.3%
|71.78%
|2018
|0.0%
|-52.4%
|120.7%
|76.90%
|AMRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|171 K
|998 K
|193 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|6
|2032
|99.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 K
|592 K
|54.6 B
|99.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|0.60%
|13.6%
|100.1%
|1.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRHX % Rank
|Cash
|99.34%
|-22.12%
|54.51%
|34.04%
|Stocks
|0.66%
|17.95%
|118.91%
|60.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.88%
|56.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.17%
|14.61%
|59.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.72%
|51.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.62%
|53.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRHX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|10.18%
|69.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.97%
|30.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.15%
|84.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.15%
|44.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.10%
|26.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.20%
|99.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|85.26%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.66%
|88.60%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.04%
|2.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.85%
|75.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.46%
|0.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRHX % Rank
|US
|0.66%
|7.01%
|117.83%
|80.44%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.52%
|13.60%
|AMRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|15.15%
|0.18%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.44%
|95.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|AMRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|55.50%
|AMRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMRHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|650.00%
|0.44%
|AMRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|69.65%
|AMRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|AMRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-14.30%
|2.62%
|99.91%
|AMRHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2011
5.51
5.5%
Timothy Taggart, Investment Research Corporation´s Chief Compliance Officer who has acted in this capacity since April of 2011. For the years prior to that Mr. Taggart served on the Board of Directors for IRC, as Treasurer and Chief Complaince officer as well as on the Board of Directors for WCB as President and Chief Complaince Office.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2011
5.51
5.5%
Robert Fleck, employee of Investment Research Corporation who has acted in this capacity since April of 2011. Since Septembet 23, 2010, Mr. Fleck has been a member of the Investment Advisory Committee. For the years prior to that Mr. Fleck served as President and CEO of World Capital Advisors, LLC., a registered Investment Advisor.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|51.53
|8.48
|0.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...