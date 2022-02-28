Investment Research Corporation (the "Advisor") manages the Fund by searching for companies/investments in the legal cannabis and hemp related businesses with growth potential that could show faster growth than markets indexes. The Advisor also looks for securities of companies in these businesses that are considered undervalued or out of favor with investors or are expected to increase in price over time. We use a consistent approach to build the Fund’s security portfolio which is made up primarily of common stocks of companies involved in the legal cannabis and hemp businesses. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of issuers in the Pharmaceuticals, Botanical Medical Chemical and Biotechnology Industry Group. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded equity securities of companies engaged in legal cannabis and hemp related businesses. The Fund considers a company to be engaged in the legal cannabis and hemp business if the company derives at least 50% of its revenue from the legal cannabis and hemp industries. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund’s holdings do not include companies that grow or distribute cannabis within the United States. The Fund may invest in companies that are listed on exchanges in countries where cannabis is legal, but which have operations in the United States. These companies only supply products and/or perform activities that are legal under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The legal cannabis industry is composed of the following areas: (i) the legal production, growth and distribution of hemp, as well as extracts, derivative products or synthetic versions thereof; (ii) financial services (insurance offerings, property leasing, financing, capital markets activity and investments) provided to companies involved in the production, growth and distribution of cannabis; (iii) pharmaceutical applications of cannabis; (iv) cannabidiol (better known as CBD) and cannabis oil products, edibles, topicals, drinks and other products; and (v) products that may be used to consume cannabis. The cannabis plant contains more than 100 different chemicals called cannabinoids. Each one has a different effect on the body and they have a variety of uses or potential uses to treat various medical and other conditions. Some possible uses for cannabis related medicine may include treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, mental health conditions like PTSD and nausea to name a few. Some examples of the types of companies we may invest in are:

* Pharmaceutical companies primarily engaged in the research, development, marketing and/or distribution of cannabis related drugs. * Botanical Medical Chemical companies primarily engaged in manufacturing cannabis bulk organic and inorganic medicinal chemicals and their derivatives and processing (grading, grinding, and milling) bulk botanical drugs. * Biotechnology companies engaged in the exploitation of cannabis biological processes for industrial and other purposes, especially the genetic manipulation of microorganisms for the production of antibiotics, hormones, etc.

“Hemp” refers to cannabis plants with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis, as well as derivatives thereof, whereas "marijuana" refers to all other cannabis plants and derivatives thereof. Hemp can be grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. Its seeds and flowers are used in health foods, organic body care, and other nutraceuticals. The fibers and stalks are used in hemp clothing, construction materials, paper, biofuel, plastic composites, and more. Many CBD oil products are extracted from hemp, rather than other members of the cannabis family, as CBD dominates the plant’s makeup. The Fund’s equity investments will consist only of exchange traded equity securities of companies that are engaged in legal activities under applicable national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state laws. The Fund will not invest in companies that violate anti-money laundering as defined by various laws. The Fund will only invest in companies that list their securities on exchanges that require the companies’ compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, including U.S. federal and state laws. These companies may be domestic or foreign entities and are engaged in the legal cannabis and hemp business under national and local laws, including U.S. federal and state law, as applicable. The Fund may have exposure to emerging market issuers. In addition to the principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in securities convertible into common stock in companies involved in the legal cannabis and hemp business. These securities may be issued by large companies and also small and mid-sized companies, micro-cap companies as well as REITs. Income through dividend payments is a secondary objective. Income also becomes a Fund objective when it is in a temporary, defensive position. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to obtain desired exposures. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. There are several reasons that could cause the Advisor to sell all, or a portion of, a position of the Fund’s portfolio holdings. These reasons include, in the Advisor’s opinion, one or more of the following occurs: (i) the company no longer meets the investment criteria defined above; (ii) a particular security has achieved the Advisor’s investment expectations; (iii) the reason(s) for maintaining the position are no longer valid; (iv) the Advisor’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (v) a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (vi) general market conditions trigger a change in the Advisor’s assessment criteria; (vii) for other portfolio management reasons; or (viii) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.