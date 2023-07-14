Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$17.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.8%
Expense Ratio 5.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AMRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|91.37%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|83.40%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|63.44%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|41.39%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|35.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|16.89%
|2021
|0.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|72.27%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|84.68%
|2019
|7.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|7.96%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|42.14%
|AMRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.47%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|3509
|64.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.38 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|22.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.78%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|20.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|2.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|34.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|39.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|30.75%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|93.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|29.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRCX % Rank
|Technology
|34.61%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|55.40%
|Healthcare
|23.13%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|3.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|52.10%
|Communication Services
|10.04%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|54.99%
|Consumer Defense
|5.62%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|20.61%
|Financial Services
|5.55%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|84.42%
|Industrials
|4.60%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|66.94%
|Basic Materials
|0.93%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|59.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|53.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|78.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|69.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMRCX % Rank
|US
|98.83%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|14.67%
|Non US
|1.17%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|71.81%
|AMRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.41%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|0.92%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|AMRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|1.12%
|AMRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|41.18%
|AMRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AMRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-4.41%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|99.92%
|AMRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 1998
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Timothy Taggart has been a member of the Investment Committee since September of 2010 and is the President of World Capital Brokerage, Inc. For the years prior to April 12, 2011, Mr. Taggart served on the Board of Directors for IRC, as Treasurer and Chief Compliance officer as well as on the Board of Directors for WCB as President and Chief Compliance Office.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2011
11.14
11.1%
Robert Fleck, employee of Investment Research Corporation and Investment Committee member since September 2010. Mr. Fleck is owner of World Capital Advisors (“WCA”). For the years prior to April 12, 2011, Mr. Fleck served as President and CEO of World Capital Advisors, LLC., a registered Investment Advisor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Matthew Taggart has been responsible for managing the Fund’s security portfolio through his positions with IRC, and the Fund’s Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. M. Taggart joined the advisor in July of 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
