American Growth Fund Series One

mutual fund
AMRCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.21 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
D (AMRGX) Primary C (AMRCX) A (AMRAX) B (AMRBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Growth Fund Series One

AMRCX | Fund

$5.21

$17.3 M

0.00%

5.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$17.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -4.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Growth Fund Series One
  • Fund Family Name
    American Growth
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Taggart

Fund Description

Investment Research Corporation (the "Advisor, “Investment Advisor”, or “IRC”) manages the Fund using a growth style of investing. We use a consistent approach to build the Fund´s security portfolio which is made up primarily of common stocks and securities convertible into common stock. These securities are issued by large companies, and to a lesser extent, small and mid-sized companies. When a company´s fundamentals are strong, we believe earnings growth will follow. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to obtain desired exposures.
Read More

AMRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -41.7% 65.2% 91.37%
1 Yr 7.4% -45.6% 77.3% 83.40%
3 Yr -1.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 63.44%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 41.39%
10 Yr 5.3%* -16.9% 19.4% 35.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -85.9% 81.6% 16.89%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.27%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.68%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 7.96%
2018 -2.1% -15.9% 2.0% 42.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -41.7% 65.2% 87.59%
1 Yr 7.4% -45.6% 77.3% 79.13%
3 Yr -1.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 62.97%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 46.20%
10 Yr 5.3%* -16.9% 19.5% 66.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -85.9% 81.6% 16.89%
2021 0.4% -31.0% 26.7% 72.27%
2020 4.8% -13.0% 34.8% 84.68%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 7.96%
2018 -2.1% -15.9% 3.1% 63.11%

NAV & Total Return History

AMRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMRCX Category Low Category High AMRCX % Rank
Net Assets 17.3 M 189 K 222 B 96.47%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 64.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.38 B -1.37 M 104 B 22.09%
Weighting of Top 10 52.78% 11.4% 116.5% 20.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.80%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.35%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.29%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 5.21%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.02%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.96%
  7. Qualcomm Inc 4.58%
  8. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.19%
  9. Zoetis Inc Class A 3.82%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMRCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 2.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 34.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 39.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 30.75%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 93.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 29.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMRCX % Rank
Technology 		34.61% 0.00% 65.70% 55.40%
Healthcare 		23.13% 0.00% 39.76% 3.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 62.57% 52.10%
Communication Services 		10.04% 0.00% 66.40% 54.99%
Consumer Defense 		5.62% 0.00% 25.50% 20.61%
Financial Services 		5.55% 0.00% 43.06% 84.42%
Industrials 		4.60% 0.00% 30.65% 66.94%
Basic Materials 		0.93% 0.00% 18.91% 59.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 53.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 78.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 69.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMRCX % Rank
US 		98.83% 34.69% 100.00% 14.67%
Non US 		1.17% 0.00% 54.22% 71.81%

AMRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.41% 0.01% 20.29% 0.92%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 97.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

AMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 34.07%

Trading Fees

AMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 316.74% 1.12%

AMRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMRCX Category Low Category High AMRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 41.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMRCX Category Low Category High AMRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -4.41% -6.13% 1.75% 99.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Taggart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Timothy Taggart has been a member of the Investment Committee since September of 2010 and is the President of World Capital Brokerage, Inc. For the years prior to April 12, 2011, Mr. Taggart served on the Board of Directors for IRC, as Treasurer and Chief Compliance officer as well as on the Board of Directors for WCB as President and Chief Compliance Office.

Robert Fleck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 12, 2011

11.14

11.1%

Robert Fleck, employee of Investment Research Corporation and Investment Committee member since September 2010. Mr. Fleck is owner of World Capital Advisors (“WCA”). For the years prior to April 12, 2011, Mr. Fleck served as President and CEO of World Capital Advisors, LLC., a registered Investment Advisor.

Matthew Taggart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Matthew Taggart has been responsible for managing the Fund’s security portfolio through his positions with IRC, and the Fund’s Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. M. Taggart joined the advisor in July of 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

