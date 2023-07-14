Investment Research Corporation (the "Advisor, “Investment Advisor”, or “IRC”) manages the Fund using a growth style of investing. We use a consistent approach to build the Fund´s security portfolio which is made up primarily of common stocks and securities convertible into common stock. These securities are issued by large companies, and to a lesser extent, small and mid-sized companies. When a company´s fundamentals are strong, we believe earnings growth will follow. The Fund may invest in securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, to obtain desired exposures.