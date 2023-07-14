The Fund pursues a momentum investment style by investing primarily in equity or equity-related securities (including, but not limited to, exchange-traded funds, equity index futures and real estate investment trusts) of large-cap companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange or over-the-counter market that the Adviser determines to have positive momentum. The Adviser considers a security to have positive momentum primarily if it has outperformed other securities on a relative basis over a recent time period. Relative performance may be based on price momentum, earnings momentum, or other types of momentum, and will generally be measured over time periods ranging from one to twelve months. The criteria the Adviser uses for determining positive momentum may change from time to time. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in large-cap U.S. companies. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser generally considers large-cap U.S. companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000 ® Index at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in mid-cap companies. The Adviser determines the weight of each security in the portfolio using a combination of the market capitalization of the security and the Adviser’s determination of the attractiveness of the security based on the Adviser’s assessment of the security’s momentum and additional criteria that form part of the Adviser’s security selection process. When selecting securities for the portfolio, the Adviser will employ tax management strategies which consider the potential impact of federal income tax on shareholders’ investment return. These tax management strategies are generally designed to both (i) reduce the Fund’s overall realization of capital gains, and (ii) minimize the Fund’s realized short-term capital gains as a percentage of the Fund’s total realized capital gains (both long-term and short term), as compared to funds that do not take tax consequences into account. Investors should not expect that there will be no capital gain distributions or that the Fund’s short-term capital gains distributions will necessarily be less than its long-term capital gains distributions, however, as the Fund will balance investment considerations with tax consequences in making investment decisions and the Fund may not employ these tax management strategies at all times. The techniques that may be used to attempt to reduce the impact of federal income tax on shareholders’ investment returns include: • when believed by the Adviser to be appropriate, selling stocks to realize losses, with the specific purpose of offsetting gains; • deferring realizations of net capital gains; • limiting portfolio turnover that may result in taxable gains; and • choosing a tax accounting method that reduces tax liability: for example, using the highest-in, first-out (HIFO) method which sells tax lots of securities that have a higher tax basis before selling tax lots of securities that have a lower tax basis. The Adviser believes that effective management of transaction costs is essential. Transaction costs include commissions, bid-ask spreads, market impact and time delays (the time between the investment decision and implementation, during which a market may move in favor of or against the Fund). The Adviser will seek to strike a balance between maintaining the desired exposure to positive momentum while attempting to keep transaction costs reasonably low. The Fund invests significantly in common stocks. The Fund may also invest in or use financial futures contracts and other types of equity-linked derivative instruments such as equity swaps and equity index swaps, as well as exchange-traded funds and similar pooled investment vehicles to gain exposure to the equity market and to maintain liquidity to pay for redemptions. A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash-equivalent investments, including, but not limited to, short-term investment funds. To attempt to increase its income or total return , the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to certain types of eligible borrowers.