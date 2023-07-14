Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (“Underlying ETFs”) and individual equity securities that are a direct or indirect investment in large cap companies represented in the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor defines “large cap” companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $5 billion or more at the time of purchase. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by foreign companies that are listed on a U.S. exchange, including sponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). During periods of volatility, the Fund may utilize the following option strategies with respect to options on individual stocks, ETFs or an index: (i) buy put or call options for a portion of the portfolio; (ii) write puts to generate income while waiting for a stock price to become more reasonable; and (iii) write call options to generate income on stock positions that the Advisor believes are becoming overvalued.

The Fund may invest in Underlying ETFs that primarily track the individual sectors represented in the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor seeks to invest in Underlying ETFs or individual equity securities that it believes represent the best risk-adjusted investment options. ETFs offer diversification and, therefore, reduce the inherent volatility of individual stock selections. The Fund may also invest directly in common stock and may hold preferred stock received as part of a corporate action.

The Advisor continually monitors global market conditions and the valuation of specific styles to determine the allocations of the holdings in the Fund. The Advisor utilizes valuation metrics, such as price to earnings ratios, price to sales ratios, and price to book ratios of companies in various sectors relative to historic trends, as well as the relative performance of such sectors, to determine whether a sector is overvalued or undervalued. When the Advisor determines that a particular sector or other segment of the equity market is exhibiting conditions of becoming overvalued, the Advisor may reduce the allocation in that sector and conversely increase the allocation in other sectors that exhibit a more compelling value proposition.

The Advisor may sell an individual equity from the Fund’s portfolio under one

or more of the following circumstances:

● A material change in the company’s structure or management;

● A material change in the industry, sector, or economic factors affecting that industry;

● A position has doubled in weight;

● Analysts’ estimates of future earnings of the company have decreased by more than 5%;

● The price has become overvalued by 20% or more based on the Advisor’s proprietary cash flow models; or

● To take advantage of price swings caused by market volatility or events due to the foregoing circumstances.

The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers with securities listed on U.S. exchanges or sponsored ADRs when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective. The Fund will also buy and sell options, from time to time, to seek to provide protection on individual holdings or on the portfolio as a whole. However, there is no guarantee any option strategy will meet the intended objective. Option strategies may include but are not limited to: buying put or call options on an individual stock, or Underlying ETF or index to seek protection for or hedging against anticipated volatility in a portion of the portfolio; writing puts to generate income while waiting for a stock price to become more reasonable; and writing covered calls to generate income on stock positions that the Advisor believes are becoming overvalued.

The Advisor’s investment philosophy is grounded by an appreciation of risk. The Advisor believes that it is possible to identify growing companies or sectors by trends in past and forecasted revenues and earnings. However, in selecting individual equities, it is important to select only those companies that have a sustainable business model through various economic conditions. A sustainable business model is one that is focused on organic growth supplemented by acquisitions and capital investment. The Advisor believes a strong business model creates shareholder wealth, as measured by the return on equity that a company produces. A company that produces a reliable stream of cash from operating activities can succeed in economically challenging times.

The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time, either directly or via an Underlying ETF, in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular sector is affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investment in various sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not necessarily represent a continuing investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.