Trending ETFs

Amana Mutual Funds Trust Income Fund

mutual fund
AMINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$60.48 +0.2 +0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (AMANX) Primary Inst (AMINX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amana Mutual Funds Trust Income Fund

AMINX | Fund

$60.48

$1.54 B

1.16%

$0.70

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$1.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amana Mutual Funds Trust Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amana
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Klimo

Fund Description

The Income Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying common stocks, including foreign stocks. Investment decisions are made in accordance with Islamic principles. Generally, Islamic principles require that investors share in profit and loss, that they receive no usury or interest, and that they do not invest in a business that is prohibited by Islamic principles. Some of the businesses not permitted are, pornography, insurance, gambling, pork processing, and interest-based banks or finance associations.
The Income Fund does not make any investments that pay interest. Islamic principles discourage speculation, and the Fund tends to hold investments for several years.
The Income Fund diversifies its investments across industries and companies, and principally follows a large-cap value investment style. Common stock purchases are restricted to dividend-paying companies. The Fund seeks companies demonstrating both Islamic and sustainable characteristics. The Fund's adviser (Saturna Capital Corporation) considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are more established, consistently profitable, and financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG"). The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.
It is the policy of the Income Fund, under normal circumstances, to invest at least 80% of its total net assets in income-producing securities, primarily dividend-paying common stocks.
Read More

AMINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -14.3% 36.7% 82.17%
1 Yr 7.5% -34.8% 38.6% 73.04%
3 Yr 4.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 58.62%
5 Yr 4.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 38.26%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% 84.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -56.3% 28.9% 12.46%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 49.46%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.85%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.77%
2018 -2.3% -13.5% 12.6% 37.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -20.5% 36.7% 73.57%
1 Yr 7.5% -34.8% 40.3% 63.96%
3 Yr 4.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 58.67%
5 Yr 5.3%* -29.7% 97.2% 38.61%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 83.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -56.3% 28.9% 12.54%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 49.92%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.77%
2019 3.7% -8.3% 8.9% 85.77%
2018 -1.0% -10.9% 12.6% 21.75%

NAV & Total Return History

AMINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMINX Category Low Category High AMINX % Rank
Net Assets 1.54 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 44.13%
Number of Holdings 34 2 4154 92.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 756 M 288 K 270 B 38.45%
Weighting of Top 10 49.38% 1.8% 106.2% 9.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly and Co 11.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.10%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 5.13%
  4. Rockwell Automation Inc 4.18%
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc 4.08%
  6. Pfizer Inc 3.98%
  7. Microchip Technology Inc 3.89%
  8. Parker Hannifin Corp 3.77%
  9. Carlisle Companies Inc 3.57%
  10. Genuine Parts Co 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMINX % Rank
Stocks 		92.78% 0.00% 130.24% 97.07%
Cash 		7.22% -102.29% 100.00% 2.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 53.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 53.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 51.58%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 51.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMINX % Rank
Healthcare 		31.85% 0.00% 60.70% 0.38%
Industrials 		22.95% 0.00% 29.90% 1.76%
Technology 		20.92% 0.00% 48.94% 69.16%
Consumer Defense 		10.94% 0.00% 47.71% 8.85%
Basic Materials 		8.25% 0.00% 25.70% 3.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.68% 0.00% 30.33% 96.56%
Communication Services 		1.42% 0.00% 27.94% 96.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 92.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 99.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 92.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMINX % Rank
US 		76.02% 0.00% 127.77% 96.61%
Non US 		16.76% 0.00% 32.38% 5.94%

AMINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 49.27% 50.92%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 2.00% 91.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.85% 0.00% 0.85% 100.00%

Sales Fees

AMINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 12.58%

AMINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMINX Category Low Category High AMINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.16% 0.00% 23.92% 74.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMINX Category Low Category High AMINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -54.00% 6.06% 15.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AMINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Monem Salam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Monem Salam MBA, is a portfolio manager, investment analyst, and director for Saturna Capital Corporation. Mr. Salam is the president and executive director of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., Saturna Capital Corporation's wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary.

Bryce Fegley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Bryce Fegley, CFA, joined Saturna Capital in 2001 and was appointed co-portfolio manager for the Global High Income Fund in 2012. From 2001 to 2009, he was Brokerage Operations Manager for Saturna Brokerage Services. From 2009 to 2012 he was President of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary of Saturna Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

