YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$1.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|AMINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|12.46%
|2021
|8.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|49.46%
|2020
|2.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|77.85%
|2019
|3.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|85.77%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|37.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMINX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.78%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.07%
|Cash
|7.22%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|2.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|53.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|53.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|51.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|51.54%
|Healthcare
|31.85%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|0.38%
|Industrials
|22.95%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|1.76%
|Technology
|20.92%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|69.16%
|Consumer Defense
|10.94%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|8.85%
|Basic Materials
|8.25%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|3.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.68%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|96.56%
|Communication Services
|1.42%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|96.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|92.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|93.74%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|99.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|92.29%
|US
|76.02%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|96.61%
|Non US
|16.76%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|5.94%
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|50.92%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|100.00%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|12.58%
|Dividend Yield
|1.16%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|74.72%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|15.91%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 26, 2022
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$3.468
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 14, 2012
9.72
9.7%
Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Monem Salam MBA, is a portfolio manager, investment analyst, and director for Saturna Capital Corporation. Mr. Salam is the president and executive director of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., Saturna Capital Corporation's wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary.
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Bryce Fegley, CFA, joined Saturna Capital in 2001 and was appointed co-portfolio manager for the Global High Income Fund in 2012. From 2001 to 2009, he was Brokerage Operations Manager for Saturna Brokerage Services. From 2009 to 2012 he was President of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary of Saturna Capital.
