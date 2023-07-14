Home
Trending ETFs

AMIGX (Mutual Fund)

AMIGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund

AMIGX | Fund

$66.85

$3.17 B

0.37%

$0.25

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

Net Assets

$3.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amana
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Klimo

Fund Description

The Growth Fund invests only in common stocks, including foreign stocks. Investment decisions are made in accordance with Islamic principles. Generally, Islamic principles require that investors share in profit and loss, that they receive no usury or interest, and that they do not invest in a business that is prohibited by Islamic principles. Some of the businesses not permitted are alcohol, pornography, insurance, gambling, pork processing, and interest-based banks or finance associations.
The Growth Fund does not make any investments that pay interest. Islamic principles discourage speculation, and the Fund tends to hold investments for several years.
The Growth Fund diversifies its investments across industries and companies, and principally follows a large-cap value investment style. The Fund favors companies expected to grow earnings and stock prices faster than the economy. The Fund may also invest in smaller and less seasoned companies. The Fund seeks companies demonstrating both Islamic and sustainable characteristics.
The Fund's adviser (Saturna Capital Corporation) considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are more established, consistently profitable, and financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG"). The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.
It is the policy of the Growth Fund, under normal circumstances, to invest at least 80% of total net assets in common stocks. The Fund's adviser (Saturna Capital Corporation) selects investments primarily on past earnings and revenue growth rates, and the expectation of increases in earnings and share price.
Read More

AMIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -41.7% 65.2% 88.99%
1 Yr 15.6% -45.6% 77.3% 57.93%
3 Yr 11.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 5.48%
5 Yr 12.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 4.12%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% 18.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -85.9% 81.6% 7.27%
2021 14.4% -31.0% 26.7% 1.78%
2020 8.0% -13.0% 34.8% 50.79%
2019 6.6% -6.0% 10.6% 23.87%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 2.0% 6.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -41.7% 65.2% 85.37%
1 Yr 15.6% -45.6% 77.3% 54.15%
3 Yr 11.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 6.50%
5 Yr 13.1%* -30.4% 23.6% 4.22%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 17.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -85.9% 81.6% 7.27%
2021 14.4% -31.0% 26.7% 1.78%
2020 8.0% -13.0% 34.8% 50.79%
2019 6.6% -6.0% 10.6% 24.05%
2018 0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 7.72%

NAV & Total Return History

AMIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMIGX Category Low Category High AMIGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.17 B 189 K 222 B 32.95%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 82.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.47 B -1.37 M 104 B 36.03%
Weighting of Top 10 46.27% 11.4% 116.5% 55.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 9.46%
  2. ASML Holding NV ADR 5.60%
  3. Intuit Inc 5.53%
  4. Adobe Inc 4.33%
  5. Qualcomm Inc 3.77%
  6. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 3.68%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 3.67%
  8. Agilent Technologies Inc 3.62%
  9. Novo Nordisk A/S ADR 3.49%
  10. Eli Lilly and Co 3.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIGX % Rank
Stocks 		90.67% 50.26% 104.50% 97.69%
Cash 		9.33% -10.83% 49.73% 1.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 74.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIGX % Rank
Technology 		50.91% 0.00% 65.70% 2.89%
Healthcare 		21.46% 0.00% 39.76% 4.20%
Industrials 		8.99% 0.00% 30.65% 17.64%
Consumer Defense 		7.82% 0.00% 25.50% 9.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.75% 0.00% 62.57% 93.08%
Basic Materials 		2.09% 0.00% 18.91% 30.50%
Communication Services 		0.99% 0.00% 66.40% 97.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 83.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 92.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 99.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 90.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMIGX % Rank
US 		76.24% 34.69% 100.00% 98.43%
Non US 		14.43% 0.00% 54.22% 4.86%

AMIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 20.29% 74.90%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.50% 62.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.02% 99.48%

Sales Fees

AMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 316.74% 2.33%

AMIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMIGX Category Low Category High AMIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 40.83% 80.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMIGX Category Low Category High AMIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 8.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2012

9.72

9.7%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Monem Salam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Monem Salam MBA, is a portfolio manager, investment analyst, and director for Saturna Capital Corporation. Mr. Salam is the president and executive director of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., Saturna Capital Corporation's wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary.

Christopher Paul

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Christopher E. Paul MBA, CFA®, portfolio manager of Sextant International Fund and equity portfolio manager of Sextant Core Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2016. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Paul served as director of research and research analyst with Cannell Capital, an alternative investment manager.Mr. Paul's experience includes research and management positions at asset management firms and investment banks, as well as finance and operations roles at technology companies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

