Trending ETFs

AMGOX (Mutual Fund)

AMGOX (Mutual Fund)

Alger Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.61 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (AMGOX) Primary

Alger Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Fund

AMGOX | Fund

$16.61

$131 M

0.00%

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.4%

1 yr return

14.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.9%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 194.35%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Alger Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Fund

AMGOX | Fund

$16.61

$131 M

0.00%

0.92%

AMGOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Mid Cap Growth Portfolio Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Chung

Fund Description

AMGOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -24.9% 59.5% 9.40%
1 Yr 14.4% -43.1% 865.8% 51.06%
3 Yr -14.6%* -41.4% 41.9% 89.61%
5 Yr -9.9%* -28.2% 82.9% 86.08%
10 Yr 0.3%* -18.4% 13.6% 57.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 85.00%
2021 -18.3% -52.0% 83.9% 94.30%
2020 13.6% -17.6% 195.3% 14.67%
2019 3.8% -16.0% 9.5% 83.56%
2018 -4.8% -13.6% 24.1% 77.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.4% -53.4% 58.6% 8.69%
1 Yr 14.4% -60.3% 865.8% 48.23%
3 Yr -14.6%* -41.4% 41.9% 89.76%
5 Yr -9.9%* -27.5% 82.9% 88.89%
10 Yr 0.3%* -17.2% 15.4% 80.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMGOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 85.00%
2021 -18.3% -52.0% 83.9% 94.30%
2020 13.6% -17.6% 195.3% 14.67%
2019 3.8% -16.0% 9.5% 83.56%
2018 -4.8% -13.6% 24.1% 86.30%

NAV & Total Return History

AMGOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMGOX Category Low Category High AMGOX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 82.80%
Number of Holdings 82 20 3702 42.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 83.87%
Weighting of Top 10 24.63% 5.5% 92.1% 61.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  2. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  3. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  4. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  5. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  6. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  7. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  8. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  9. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  10. Warrant on Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMGOX % Rank
Stocks 		98.38% 23.99% 100.52% 43.62%
Other 		1.33% -2.66% 23.05% 6.74%
Cash 		0.29% -0.52% 26.94% 81.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 92.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 92.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMGOX % Rank
Technology 		35.46% 0.04% 62.17% 23.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.64% 0.00% 57.41% 28.37%
Healthcare 		15.14% 0.00% 43.77% 75.71%
Industrials 		13.23% 0.00% 38.23% 63.30%
Energy 		8.02% 0.00% 62.10% 5.50%
Financial Services 		4.28% 0.00% 43.01% 71.81%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 18.33% 52.13%
Basic Materials 		2.22% 0.00% 17.25% 46.10%
Real Estate 		1.06% 0.00% 19.28% 71.81%
Utilities 		1.03% 0.00% 12.94% 17.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.14% 0.00% 16.40% 78.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMGOX % Rank
US 		95.11% 23.38% 100.52% 38.48%
Non US 		3.27% 0.00% 35.22% 46.99%

AMGOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.02% 19.28% 66.13%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 67.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.40% 11.98%

Sales Fees

AMGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMGOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 194.35% 0.00% 250.31% 99.01%

AMGOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMGOX Category Low Category High AMGOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 92.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMGOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMGOX Category Low Category High AMGOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -2.24% 2.75% 40.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMGOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMGOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2018

4.35

4.4%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

