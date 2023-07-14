Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund will principally invest in income-producing securities which include U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government and agency securities including mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, high yield bonds (“junk bonds”), municipal bonds, preferred stocks, inflation indexed bonds, money market instruments including commercial paper, bankers acceptances and marketable CDs, floating and variable rate securities, zero coupon bonds, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or mutual funds that invest in the types of securities in which the Fund would normally invest.
The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among sectors based on credit spreads and market volatility. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the Adviser looks for market sectors and individual securities that it believes will perform well over time. The Adviser selects individual securities after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk and credit risk.
Although the Fund can invest in income-producing securities of any economic sector (which is comprised of two or more industries), at times it may emphasize certain sectors, even investing more than 25% of total assets in any one sector.
The Adviser may invest across the credit spectrum to provide the Fund with exposure to various credit rating categories. Under normal circumstances, at least 60% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The balance of the Fund’s assets are not required to meet any minimum quality rating, although the Fund will not, under normal circumstances, invest more than 40% of its total assets in below investment grade securities or junk bonds (or the unrated equivalent). The Fund’s average weighted maturity will ordinarily range between one and twenty years. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions and the Fund will shorten or lengthen its average weighted maturity as deemed appropriate.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities through investment in U.S. exchange listed securities. Foreign securities may include securities issued by foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities and companies that are incorporated outside the United States, including securities from issuers located in emerging markets whose economies are less developed.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities that include common stocks, convertible securities, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
|Period
|AMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|38.13%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|4.48%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|3.93%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|11.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|0.88%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|9.36%
|2020
|0.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|92.44%
|2019
|0.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|98.47%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|2.47%
|Period
|AMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|36.32%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|2.67%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|6.77%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|9.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|AMFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|0.88%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|9.46%
|2020
|0.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|92.44%
|2019
|0.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|98.47%
|2018
|0.2%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|2.82%
|AMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|84.67%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|1
|17234
|97.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|95.4 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|71.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.95%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|8.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.37%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|80.29%
|Cash
|9.63%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|14.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|67.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|70.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|54.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|93.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFIX % Rank
|Government
|80.89%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|0.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.64%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|20.27%
|Securitized
|8.63%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|93.76%
|Municipal
|0.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.26%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|69.36%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFIX % Rank
|US
|90.37%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|30.93%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|98.17%
|AMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|30.69%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|98.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|10.88%
|AMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.69%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|94.75%
|AMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|93.56%
|AMFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Robert Baker founded Advanced Asset Management Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in portfolio design and asset management for individuals, families, non-profit organizations, corporations, retirement plans and foundations. Mr. Baker oversees the management of the company, serves on the firm’s investment committee and works closely with existing and prospective clients, helping define investment objectives, goals and directions. Mr. Baker received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The Ohio State University. With nearly 40 years in the industry, Mr. Baker has a wealth of experience in portfolio creation and asset management. Before starting AAMA, he served as vice president of a large regional investment firm and president of a national advisory group. He oversaw the management of retirement plans and participated in the development, launching and marketing of load and no-load mutual funds. Mr. Baker also served as trust officer for a Bank One Trust Company, managing client portfolio investments. Mr. Baker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
With more than four decades of experience managing securities portfolios, Phil Voelker has pursued and secured a broad spectrum of objectives including short-term cash management, long-term steady returns, aggressive growth, and venture capital. Mr. Voelker directs and manages AAMA’s investment strategy and policy. Prior to joining AAMA, Mr. Voelker served as chief investment officer for a large regional investment firm, directing its multi-billion dollar investment management assignments. He is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University. Mr. Voelker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
