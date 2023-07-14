Home
AAMA Income Fund

mutual fund
AMFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.39 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (AMFIX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAMA Income Fund

AMFIX | Fund

$23.39

$150 M

1.69%

$0.39

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$150 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAMA Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AAMA
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Baker

Fund Description

The Fund will principally invest in income-producing securities which include U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government and agency securities including mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, high yield bonds (“junk bonds”), municipal bonds, preferred stocks, inflation indexed bonds, money market instruments including commercial paper, bankers acceptances and marketable CDs, floating and variable rate securities, zero coupon bonds, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or mutual funds that invest in the types of securities in which the Fund would normally invest.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among sectors based on credit spreads and market volatility. In buying and selling investments for the Fund, the Adviser looks for market sectors and individual securities that it believes will perform well over time. The Adviser selects individual securities after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk and credit risk.

Although the Fund can invest in income-producing securities of any economic sector (which is comprised of two or more industries), at times it may emphasize certain sectors, even investing more than 25% of total assets in any one sector.

The Adviser may invest across the credit spectrum to provide the Fund with exposure to various credit rating categories. Under normal circumstances, at least 60% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) or in securities that are unrated but are deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The balance of the Fund’s assets are not required to meet any minimum quality rating, although the Fund will not, under normal circumstances, invest more than 40% of its total assets in below investment grade securities or junk bonds (or the unrated equivalent). The Fund’s average weighted maturity will ordinarily range between one and twenty years. The Fund may have a longer or shorter average weighted maturity under certain market conditions and the Fund will shorten or lengthen its average weighted maturity as deemed appropriate.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities through investment in U.S. exchange listed securities. Foreign securities may include securities issued by foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities and companies that are incorporated outside the United States, including securities from issuers located in emerging markets whose economies are less developed.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in equity securities that include common stocks, convertible securities, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

AMFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -4.3% 5.1% 38.13%
1 Yr -1.1% -15.7% 164.5% 4.48%
3 Yr -2.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 3.93%
5 Yr -1.1%* -10.0% 55.6% 11.19%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -34.7% 131.9% 0.88%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 9.36%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.44%
2019 0.3% -0.4% 5.8% 98.47%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 2.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -15.5% 5.1% 36.32%
1 Yr -1.1% -16.1% 164.5% 2.67%
3 Yr -2.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 6.77%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.0% 55.6% 9.79%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -34.7% 131.9% 0.88%
2021 -1.0% -6.0% 15.7% 9.46%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 92.44%
2019 0.4% -0.4% 5.8% 98.47%
2018 0.2% -2.2% 3.3% 2.82%

NAV & Total Return History

AMFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMFIX Category Low Category High AMFIX % Rank
Net Assets 150 M 2.88 M 287 B 84.67%
Number of Holdings 23 1 17234 97.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.4 M -106 M 27.6 B 71.28%
Weighting of Top 10 63.95% 3.7% 123.9% 8.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.125% 7.44%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2% 6.76%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 6.75%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 6.72%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2% 6.72%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 6.67%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 6.67%
  8. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.93% 6.28%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 6.05%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 5.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFIX % Rank
Bonds 		90.37% 3.97% 268.18% 80.29%
Cash 		9.63% -181.13% 95.99% 14.41%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 67.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 70.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 54.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 93.37%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFIX % Rank
Government 		80.89% 0.00% 86.23% 0.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.64% 0.00% 95.99% 20.27%
Securitized 		8.63% 0.00% 98.40% 93.76%
Municipal 		0.84% 0.00% 100.00% 30.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 69.36%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFIX % Rank
US 		90.37% 3.63% 210.09% 30.93%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 98.17%

AMFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.64% 30.69%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.76% 98.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 2.00% 493.39% 10.88%

AMFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMFIX Category Low Category High AMFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 10.77% 94.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMFIX Category Low Category High AMFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -1.28% 8.97% 93.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AMFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Robert Baker founded Advanced Asset Management Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in portfolio design and asset management for individuals, families, non-profit organizations, corporations, retirement plans and foundations. Mr. Baker oversees the management of the company, serves on the firm’s investment committee and works closely with existing and prospective clients, helping define investment objectives, goals and directions. Mr. Baker received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The Ohio State University. With nearly 40 years in the industry, Mr. Baker has a wealth of experience in portfolio creation and asset management. Before starting AAMA, he served as vice president of a large regional investment firm and president of a national advisory group. He oversaw the management of retirement plans and participated in the development, launching and marketing of load and no-load mutual funds. Mr. Baker also served as trust officer for a Bank One Trust Company, managing client portfolio investments. Mr. Baker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.

Philip Voelker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

With more than four decades of experience managing securities portfolios, Phil Voelker has pursued and secured a broad spectrum of objectives including short-term cash management, long-term steady returns, aggressive growth, and venture capital. Mr. Voelker directs and manages AAMA’s investment strategy and policy. Prior to joining AAMA, Mr. Voelker served as chief investment officer for a large regional investment firm, directing its multi-billion dollar investment management assignments. He is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University. Mr. Voelker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

