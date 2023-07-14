The Fund, under normal market circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of any size capitalization. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) but may also invest in other types of equity securities including, preferred stock, investments in foreign equity securities through

U.S. stock exchange listed American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), or mutual funds that invest in the types of securities in which the Fund would normally invest, and securities convertible into such securities.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser employs a multi-step process that combines research, valuation, and stock selection. The Adviser takes an in-depth look at economic sectors and compares their current valuation relative to their historical valuation, historical earnings growth rates, and forecasted growth rates. The research process results in a ranking of economic sectors by their relative attractiveness and ultimately their relative weighting within the Fund.

The Adviser then screens the companies within each sector for various financial factors that it believes are most important in the current market environment. These factors may include earnings growth, dividend yield, balance sheet quality, or other specific financial ratio analysis. The Adviser then buys and sells equity securities, ETFs, or mutual funds that, when combined, provide the targeted economic sector allocations and capitalization ranges. In general, the Adviser buys equity securities that are identified as most attractive for relative performance and sells such securities when they appear less attractive.

Although the Fund can invest in stocks of any economic sector (which is comprised of two or more industries), at times it may emphasize certain sectors, even investing more than 25% of total assets in any one sector.

The Fund may also invest in cash, money market instruments (high quality income securities with maturities of less than one year), securities of money market funds or US Government securities at any time to maintain liquidity or pending selection of investments in accordance with its principal investment strategies and the Adviser's investment process.