Trending ETFs

AAMA Equity Fund

mutual fund
AMFEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.12 -0.04 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (AMFEX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAMA Equity Fund

AMFEX | Fund

$16.12

$412 M

0.64%

$0.10

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$412 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AAMA Equity Fund

AMFEX | Fund

$16.12

$412 M

0.64%

$0.10

1.16%

AMFEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AAMA Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AAMA
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Voelker

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of any size capitalization. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) but may also invest in other types of equity securities including, preferred stock, investments in foreign equity securities through

U.S. stock exchange listed American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), or mutual funds that invest in the types of securities in which the Fund would normally invest, and securities convertible into such securities.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser employs a multi-step process that combines research, valuation, and stock selection. The Adviser takes an in-depth look at economic sectors and compares their current valuation relative to their historical valuation, historical earnings growth rates, and forecasted growth rates. The research process results in a ranking of economic sectors by their relative attractiveness and ultimately their relative weighting within the Fund.

The Adviser then screens the companies within each sector for various financial factors that it believes are most important in the current market environment. These factors may include earnings growth, dividend yield, balance sheet quality, or other specific financial ratio analysis. The Adviser then buys and sells equity securities, ETFs, or mutual funds that, when combined, provide the targeted economic sector allocations and capitalization ranges. In general, the Adviser buys equity securities that are identified as most attractive for relative performance and sells such securities when they appear less attractive.

Although the Fund can invest in stocks of any economic sector (which is comprised of two or more industries), at times it may emphasize certain sectors, even investing more than 25% of total assets in any one sector.

The Fund may also invest in cash, money market instruments (high quality income securities with maturities of less than one year), securities of money market funds or US Government securities at any time to maintain liquidity or pending selection of investments in accordance with its principal investment strategies and the Adviser's investment process.

Read More

AMFEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -14.3% 36.7% 77.95%
1 Yr 7.0% -34.8% 38.6% 74.62%
3 Yr 8.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 28.76%
5 Yr 6.8%* -30.4% 97.2% 21.74%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 19.15%
2021 10.6% -20.5% 152.6% 26.24%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.08%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 46.57%
2018 -1.1% -13.5% 12.6% 8.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -20.5% 36.7% 69.88%
1 Yr 7.0% -34.8% 40.3% 65.54%
3 Yr 8.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 28.89%
5 Yr 6.8%* -29.7% 97.2% 26.17%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 19.22%
2021 10.6% -20.5% 152.6% 26.71%
2020 3.9% -13.9% 183.6% 46.00%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 47.08%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 26.70%

NAV & Total Return History

AMFEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMFEX Category Low Category High AMFEX % Rank
Net Assets 412 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 67.77%
Number of Holdings 51 2 4154 79.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 193 M 288 K 270 B 61.70%
Weighting of Top 10 46.67% 1.8% 106.2% 10.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.14%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.29%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.52%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.65%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.58%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.01%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.74%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.41%
  10. First American US Treasury Money Mkt Z 4.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFEX % Rank
Stocks 		89.50% 0.00% 130.24% 98.19%
Bonds 		6.01% -0.04% 95.81% 2.33%
Cash 		4.49% -102.29% 100.00% 7.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 56.28%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 56.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFEX % Rank
Technology 		26.35% 0.00% 48.94% 18.70%
Healthcare 		15.63% 0.00% 60.70% 26.56%
Industrials 		10.96% 0.00% 29.90% 24.73%
Communication Services 		9.65% 0.00% 27.94% 21.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.49% 0.00% 30.33% 68.09%
Consumer Defense 		8.40% 0.00% 47.71% 22.52%
Financial Services 		8.26% 0.00% 55.59% 95.11%
Energy 		5.15% 0.00% 41.64% 21.07%
Basic Materials 		3.46% 0.00% 25.70% 28.70%
Utilities 		1.69% 0.00% 20.91% 72.90%
Real Estate 		0.96% 0.00% 31.91% 81.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFEX % Rank
US 		89.21% 0.00% 127.77% 82.24%
Non US 		0.29% 0.00% 32.38% 87.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFEX % Rank
Government 		57.26% 0.00% 100.00% 1.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		42.74% -6.23% 100.00% 94.64%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 54.11%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 53.44%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 52.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMFEX % Rank
US 		6.01% -0.06% 81.35% 2.33%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 53.20%

AMFEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 49.27% 28.54%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 97.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AMFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 496.00% 0.27%

AMFEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMFEX Category Low Category High AMFEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 23.92% 76.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMFEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMFEX Category Low Category High AMFEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -54.00% 6.06% 70.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMFEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMFEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Voelker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

With more than four decades of experience managing securities portfolios, Phil Voelker has pursued and secured a broad spectrum of objectives including short-term cash management, long-term steady returns, aggressive growth, and venture capital. Mr. Voelker directs and manages AAMA’s investment strategy and policy. Prior to joining AAMA, Mr. Voelker served as chief investment officer for a large regional investment firm, directing its multi-billion dollar investment management assignments. He is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University. Mr. Voelker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.

Robert Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Robert Baker founded Advanced Asset Management Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in portfolio design and asset management for individuals, families, non-profit organizations, corporations, retirement plans and foundations. Mr. Baker oversees the management of the company, serves on the firm’s investment committee and works closely with existing and prospective clients, helping define investment objectives, goals and directions. Mr. Baker received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The Ohio State University. With nearly 40 years in the industry, Mr. Baker has a wealth of experience in portfolio creation and asset management. Before starting AAMA, he served as vice president of a large regional investment firm and president of a national advisory group. He oversaw the management of retirement plans and participated in the development, launching and marketing of load and no-load mutual funds. Mr. Baker also served as trust officer for a Bank One Trust Company, managing client portfolio investments. Mr. Baker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

