11.5%
1 yr return
7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
Net Assets
$412 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.7%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund, under normal market circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of any size capitalization. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) but may also invest in other types of equity securities including, preferred stock, investments in foreign equity securities through
U.S. stock exchange listed American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), or mutual funds that invest in the types of securities in which the Fund would normally invest, and securities convertible into such securities.
In managing the Fund, the Adviser employs a multi-step process that combines research, valuation, and stock selection. The Adviser takes an in-depth look at economic sectors and compares their current valuation relative to their historical valuation, historical earnings growth rates, and forecasted growth rates. The research process results in a ranking of economic sectors by their relative attractiveness and ultimately their relative weighting within the Fund.
The Adviser then screens the companies within each sector for various financial factors that it believes are most important in the current market environment. These factors may include earnings growth, dividend yield, balance sheet quality, or other specific financial ratio analysis. The Adviser then buys and sells equity securities, ETFs, or mutual funds that, when combined, provide the targeted economic sector allocations and capitalization ranges. In general, the Adviser buys equity securities that are identified as most attractive for relative performance and sells such securities when they appear less attractive.
Although the Fund can invest in stocks of any economic sector (which is comprised of two or more industries), at times it may emphasize certain sectors, even investing more than 25% of total assets in any one sector.
The Fund may also invest in cash, money market instruments (high quality income securities with maturities of less than one year), securities of money market funds or US Government securities at any time to maintain liquidity or pending selection of investments in accordance with its principal investment strategies and the Adviser's investment process.
|Period
|AMFEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|77.95%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|74.62%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|28.76%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|21.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.15%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|26.24%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.08%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|46.57%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|8.58%
|YTD
|11.5%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|69.88%
|1 Yr
|7.0%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|65.54%
|3 Yr
|8.6%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|28.89%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|26.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|19.22%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|26.71%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.00%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|47.08%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|26.70%
|AMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|412 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|67.77%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|4154
|79.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|193 M
|288 K
|270 B
|61.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.67%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|10.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.50%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.19%
|Bonds
|6.01%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|2.33%
|Cash
|4.49%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|7.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|56.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|56.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Technology
|26.35%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|18.70%
|Healthcare
|15.63%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|26.56%
|Industrials
|10.96%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|24.73%
|Communication Services
|9.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|21.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.49%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|68.09%
|Consumer Defense
|8.40%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.52%
|Financial Services
|8.26%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|95.11%
|Energy
|5.15%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|21.07%
|Basic Materials
|3.46%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|28.70%
|Utilities
|1.69%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|72.90%
|Real Estate
|0.96%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|81.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFEX % Rank
|US
|89.21%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.24%
|Non US
|0.29%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|87.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Government
|57.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.74%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|94.64%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|54.11%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|53.44%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.66%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|52.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFEX % Rank
|US
|6.01%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|2.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|53.20%
|AMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|28.54%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|97.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|AMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMFEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|0.27%
|AMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|76.82%
|AMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|70.33%
|AMFEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
With more than four decades of experience managing securities portfolios, Phil Voelker has pursued and secured a broad spectrum of objectives including short-term cash management, long-term steady returns, aggressive growth, and venture capital. Mr. Voelker directs and manages AAMA’s investment strategy and policy. Prior to joining AAMA, Mr. Voelker served as chief investment officer for a large regional investment firm, directing its multi-billion dollar investment management assignments. He is a cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University. Mr. Voelker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Robert Baker founded Advanced Asset Management Advisors, a financial advisory firm specializing in portfolio design and asset management for individuals, families, non-profit organizations, corporations, retirement plans and foundations. Mr. Baker oversees the management of the company, serves on the firm’s investment committee and works closely with existing and prospective clients, helping define investment objectives, goals and directions. Mr. Baker received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from The Ohio State University. With nearly 40 years in the industry, Mr. Baker has a wealth of experience in portfolio creation and asset management. Before starting AAMA, he served as vice president of a large regional investment firm and president of a national advisory group. He oversaw the management of retirement plans and participated in the development, launching and marketing of load and no-load mutual funds. Mr. Baker also served as trust officer for a Bank One Trust Company, managing client portfolio investments. Mr. Baker serves as a Co-Portfolio Manager for the AAMA Equity (AMFEX) and AAMA Income (AMFIX) Funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
