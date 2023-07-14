Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.6%
1 yr return
-30.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$2.43 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio 1.76%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.6%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|36.17%
|1 Yr
|-30.1%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|25.81%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|28.09%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|51.81%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|25.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.9%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|6.45%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|23.91%
|2020
|3.2%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|86.05%
|2019
|0.8%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|26.32%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|56.34%
|Period
|AMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.6%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|36.17%
|1 Yr
|-30.1%
|-20.3%
|36.5%
|50.54%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.0%
|11.1%
|39.33%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.7%
|8.7%
|63.86%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|28.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|AMFAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.9%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|6.45%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|23.91%
|2020
|3.2%
|-20.3%
|2.5%
|75.58%
|2019
|0.8%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|26.32%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-20.3%
|6.7%
|63.38%
|AMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.43 B
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|11.70%
|Number of Holdings
|114
|3
|876
|47.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|555 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|19.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.88%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|85.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMFAX % Rank
|Cash
|97.83%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|30.85%
|Other
|5.03%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|78.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|72.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|72.34%
|Stocks
|-0.42%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|59.57%
|Bonds
|-2.45%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|50.00%
|AMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|61.29%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|47.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|N/A
|AMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|45.45%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMFAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|198.00%
|N/A
|AMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|10.28%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.09%
|AMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMFAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.63%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|80.65%
|AMFAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 08, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.571
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2012
|$0.060
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2010
11.84
11.8%
As a Portfolio Manager at AlphaSimplex, Mr. Rickard is responsible for managing the cash portion of the firm’s strategies. He has over 25 years of industry experience. Mr. Rickard joined AlphaSimplex in 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Rickard served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading, and Portfolio Manager at Reich & Tang Asset Management, LLC. Rickard focused on the management of short-term assets at Reich & Tang from 1992 to 2015. Mr. Rickard began managing the money market portion of AlphaSimplex’s products while at Reich & Tang Asset Management, and continues that work at AlphaSimplex. Mr. Rickard earned a B.S. in Accounting from Siena College and an M.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
As Deputy Chief Investment Officer of AlphaSimplex, Dr. Healy is responsible for applied research and product engineering, including asset allocation, portfolio construction, and adaptive risk management strategies. Dr. Healy is a member of the Investment and Risk Committees and the Board of Directors. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Healy joined AlphaSimplex in 2007 and has held the roles of Senior Research Scientist and Director of Strategic Research. He has developed various key elements of AlphaSimplex’s investment platform, including non-parametric investment models, volatility management overlays, and dynamic approaches to portfolio construction. Dr. Healy earned an A.B. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Harvard University, where he also received a Ph.D. in Theoretical Computer Science. His doctoral research focused on the uses of randomness in algorithms and cryptography, and introduced novel approaches to generating pseudo-random numbers together with new applications of these methods.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
As a Senior Research Scientist at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Lüdi conducts applied research and product engineering. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Lüdi joined AlphaSimplex in 2006. He has been involved in system engineering as well as global macro strategies. Dr. Lüdi earned the equivalent of an M.A. in Molecular and Computational Biology from the University of Basel. He also received a M.Sc. in Statistics and a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics, both from Duke University. In his doctoral program, Dr. Lüdi applied a Monte Carlo approach to risk analysis and developed a machine-learning algorithm applied to medicine that was subsequently featured in The Wall Street Journal. Dr. Lüdi is also a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
As a Senior Research Scientist, Portfolio Manager at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Perry focuses on research and portfolio management. Dr. Perry joined AlphaSimplex in 2012. Dr. Perry has served as co-portfolio manager of the AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund since 2017 and the AlphaSimplex Multi-Asset Fund since 2020. Prior to this, he worked for Soros Fund Management, where he researched and developed quantitative equity trading strategies and risk models. Previously, he worked on the proprietary trading desk at J.P. Morgan. Dr. Perry earned a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the University of Utah, an M.S. in Management and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. His dissertation provided new insights into the neuroeconomics of market makers..
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
As Chief Research Strategist at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Kaminski conducts applied research, leads strategic research initiatives, focuses on portfolio construction and risk management, and engages in product development. She also serves as a co-portfolio manager for the AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy. Dr. Kaminski joined AlphaSimplex in 2018 after being a visiting scientist at the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering. Prior to this, she held portfolio management positions as a director, investment strategies at Campbell and Company and as a senior investment analyst at RPM, a CTA fund of funds. Dr. Kaminski co-authored the book Trend Following with Managed Futures: The Search for Crisis Alpha (2014). Her research and industry commentary have been published in a wide range of industry publications as well as academic journals. She is a contributory author for both the CAIA and CFA reading materials. Dr. Kaminski has taught at the MIT Sloan School of Management, the Stockholm School of Economics and the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology, KTH. Dr. Kaminski earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Ph.D. in Operations Research from MIT where her doctoral research focused on stochastic processes, stopping rules, and investment heuristics. Dr. Kaminski is also a CAIA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...