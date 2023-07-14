Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in medium size companies. The portfolio managers consider medium size companies to include those whose market capitalizations at the time of purchase are within the capitalization range of the Russell 3000 ® Index, excluding the largest 100 such companies. The portfolio managers intend to manage the fund so that its weighted capitalization falls within the capitalization range of the members of the Russell Midcap ® Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of June 30, 2022 , the capitalization ranges of the Russell 3000 ® Index, excluding the largest 100 companies, and the Russell Midcap ® Index were $ 9.6 million to $72.9 billion and $327.6 million to $46.5 billion , respectively.

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund.

The fund may invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.