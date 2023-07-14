Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|AMCLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|58.80%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|62.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|AMCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMCLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|8175
|96.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|82.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.61%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|30.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AMCLX % Rank
|Other
|100.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|0.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|67.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|52.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.14%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|88.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|96.39%
|AMCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|26.65%
|24.73%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|86.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AMCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AMCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AMCLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|N/A
|AMCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMCLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.07%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|60.95%
|AMCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AMCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AMCLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|AMCLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Michael Dowdall, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Principal of the Investment Manager. In addition to his responsibilities as member of the Investment Policy Committee, Mr. Dowdall is responsible for risk management and liquidity management for the Fund and for monitoring the performance of the Underlying Funds. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2020, Mr. Dowdall was a Director and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management, where he managed the US multi-asset and multi-alternative portfolios. Mr. Dowdall was a member of the firm’s Global Asset Allocation Committee where he led credit research and tactical positioning for the firm’s global multi-asset portfolios. Prior to BMO, Mr. Dowdallwas an investment analyst at Lighthouse Partners. Mr. Dowdall is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Marco Hanig, Ph.D., Managing and Founding Principal of Alternative Fund Advisors, is primarily responsible for investment policy. Prior to co-founding AFA in 2020, Mr. Hanig was a Principal of AQR Capital Management, where he started the firm’s mutual funds business in 2008. At various times, he served as President, CEO and Trustee of the AQR Funds, and as CEO of AQR Investments, AQR’s affiliated Broker Dealer. Prior to AQR, he was a Principal at William Blair & Company, where he served as President of the William Blair Funds and COO of the Investment Management Department. He began his career as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company. He received a Ph.D. in economics from MIT, and a B.A. in mathematics from University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
