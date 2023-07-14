Michael Dowdall, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Principal of the Investment Manager. In addition to his responsibilities as member of the Investment Policy Committee, Mr. Dowdall is responsible for risk management and liquidity management for the Fund and for monitoring the performance of the Underlying Funds. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2020, Mr. Dowdall was a Director and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management, where he managed the US multi-asset and multi-alternative portfolios. Mr. Dowdall was a member of the firm’s Global Asset Allocation Committee where he led credit research and tactical positioning for the firm’s global multi-asset portfolios. Prior to BMO, Mr. Dowdallwas an investment analyst at Lighthouse Partners. Mr. Dowdall is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Notre Dame.