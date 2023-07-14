Home
Trending ETFs

AMCLX (Mutual Fund)

AMCLX (Mutual Fund)

AFA Multi-Manager Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.39 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (AMCJX) Primary Inst (AMCLX)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

AMCLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AFA Multi-Manager Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AFA Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Dowdall

Fund Description

AMCLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -7.5% 18.6% 58.80%
1 Yr -2.0% -18.4% 21.8% 62.10%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -31.8% 18.4% 14.74%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.7% 18.6% 57.26%
1 Yr -2.0% -18.4% 38.5% 61.03%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMCLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.1% -31.8% 18.4% 14.74%
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AMCLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMCLX Category Low Category High AMCLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 4 2 8175 96.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 82.83%
Weighting of Top 10 38.61% 4.3% 105.0% 30.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  2. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  3. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  4. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  5. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  6. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  7. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  8. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  9. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%
  10. 1Sharpe Income Advlp 18.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMCLX % Rank
Other 		100.00% -25.82% 276.99% 0.29%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 67.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 52.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 85.14%
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% 88.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% 96.39%

AMCLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 24.73%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 2.29% 86.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AMCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMCLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

AMCLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMCLX Category Low Category High AMCLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.07% 0.00% 15.93% 60.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMCLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMCLX Category Low Category High AMCLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMCLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMCLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Dowdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michael Dowdall, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Principal of the Investment Manager. In addition to his responsibilities as member of the Investment Policy Committee, Mr. Dowdall is responsible for risk management and liquidity management for the Fund and for monitoring the performance of the Underlying Funds. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2020, Mr. Dowdall was a Director and Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management, where he managed the US multi-asset and multi-alternative portfolios. Mr. Dowdall was a member of the firm’s Global Asset Allocation Committee where he led credit research and tactical positioning for the firm’s global multi-asset portfolios. Prior to BMO, Mr. Dowdallwas an investment analyst at Lighthouse Partners. Mr. Dowdall is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Notre Dame.

Marco Hanig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Marco Hanig, Ph.D., Managing and Founding Principal of Alternative Fund Advisors, is primarily responsible for investment policy. Prior to co-founding AFA in 2020, Mr. Hanig was a Principal of AQR Capital Management, where he started the firm’s mutual funds business in 2008. At various times, he served as President, CEO and Trustee of the AQR Funds, and as CEO of AQR Investments, AQR’s affiliated Broker Dealer. Prior to AQR, he was a Principal at William Blair & Company, where he served as President of the William Blair Funds and COO of the Investment Management Department. He began his career as a strategy consultant with Bain & Company. He received a Ph.D. in economics from MIT, and a B.A. in mathematics from University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

