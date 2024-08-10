Home
Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AB Massachusetts Portfolio

AMAAX | Fund

$10.51

$242 M

2.68%

$0.28

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$242 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Massachusetts Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    ALLIANCEBE
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Terrance Hults

Fund Description

The Portfolio pursues its objective by investing principally in high-yielding, predominantly investment grade municipal securities. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax. These securities may pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) for certain taxpayers. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Portfolio invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities of Massachusetts or municipal securities with interest that is otherwise exempt from Massachusetts state income tax.
The Portfolio may also invest in:
forward commitments;
zero-coupon municipal securities and variable, floating and inverse floating-rate municipal securities; and
derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps.
Read More

AMAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -1.9% 24.7% 65.16%
1 Yr 9.8% 2.4% 34.3% 59.06%
3 Yr -0.4%* -9.9% 3.4% 61.58%
5 Yr 0.9%* -6.7% 1104.6% 38.18%
10 Yr 2.0%* -0.8% 248.9% 35.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 2.2% -1.4% 41.0% 67.47%
2022 -11.7% -39.7% 0.3% 51.42%
2021 0.4% -5.6% 6.9% 17.12%
2020 2.2% -2.6% 310.0% 27.50%
2019 3.7% 0.0% 26.0% 55.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AMAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -1.9% 24.7% 65.16%
1 Yr 9.8% 2.4% 34.3% 59.06%
3 Yr -0.4%* -9.9% 3.4% 61.58%
5 Yr 0.9%* -6.7% 1104.6% 38.18%
10 Yr 2.0%* -0.8% 248.9% 35.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AMAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 5.5% -1.3% 41.0% 54.36%
2022 -9.3% -39.7% 1.1% 49.60%
2021 2.8% -4.8% 23761504.0% 18.89%
2020 5.1% -1.5% 17057.9% 13.82%
2019 6.9% 0.2% 3514.6% 38.40%

NAV & Total Return History

AMAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AMAAX Category Low Category High AMAAX % Rank
Net Assets 242 M 3.22 M 71.9 B 67.00%
Number of Holdings 168 4 13418 68.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.2 M -317 M 3.45 B 58.00%
Weighting of Top 10 26.85% 1.9% 100.1% 18.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MASSACHUSETTS ST 4.37%
  2. WORCESTER MA 3.37%
  3. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REVENUE 3.02%
  4. MASSACHUSETTS ST WTR RESOURCES AUTH 2.45%
  5. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REVENUE 2.37%
  6. MASSACHUSETTS ST BAY TRANSPRTN AUTH SALES TAX REVENUE 2.35%
  7. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REVENUE 2.34%
  8. MASSACHUSETTS ST 2.24%
  9. MASSACHUSETTS ST DEV FIN AGY REVENUE 2.17%
  10. MASSACHUSETTS ST 2.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AMAAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.06% 0.00% 150.86% 69.56%
Other 		1.22% -3.72% 51.88% 3.38%
Cash 		0.72% -50.86% 43.45% 61.71%
Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 99.89% 12.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.08% 49.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 49.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMAAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMAAX % Rank
US 		0.01% 0.00% 99.89% 12.41%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 9.76% 49.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMAAX % Rank
Municipal 		96.53% 44.39% 100.00% 70.35%
Derivative 		1.22% -3.72% 51.88% 2.39%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.15% 0.00% 43.45% 46.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 50.37%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.41% 58.43%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 53.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AMAAX % Rank
US 		98.06% 0.00% 142.23% 67.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 23.89% 51.76%

AMAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AMAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 8.02% 35.33%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.20% 58.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

AMAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 0.50% 4.75% 69.05%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AMAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AMAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 283.00% 2.82%

AMAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AMAAX Category Low Category High AMAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.68% 0.00% 14.51% 45.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AMAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AMAAX Category Low Category High AMAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -0.53% 5.33% 27.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AMAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AMAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrance Hults

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1995

27.02

27.0%

Terrance T. Hults is a member of the Tax-Exempt Fixed-Income Investment Policy Group. Prior to joining the firm, he was an associate in the Municipal Derivative Products department at Merrill Lynch Capital Markets, where he specialized in securities arbitrage. These transactions involved issuers and investors, as well as proprietary trading and utilized futures, options, interest-rate swaps, and other over-the-counter derivative structures. Mr. Hults received a BA in economics from Williams College and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. Location: New York

Matthew Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Matthew Norton is a Senior Vice President and Co-Head of Municipal Portfolio Management, responsible for overseeing municipal bond investing at AB. He is also a member of the Municipal Impact Investment Policy Group. Previously, Mr. Norton was a portfolio manager on the Municipal Bond team. He joined AB in 2005, focusing primarily on research in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income markets. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Norton worked as a statistical research analyst at St. Lawrence University, evaluating the accuracy of biometric devices. He holds a BS in economics and mathematics from St. Lawrence University and an MBA in economics and quantitative finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Location: New York

Andrew Potter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Andrew Potter is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager on the Municipal Bond team, which oversees tax-exempt investing at AllianceBernstein. He joined the team in 2007 as an associate portfolio manager (APM), responsible for monitoring risk exposures and implementing investment strategy across the firm’s tax-aware fixed-income platform. In 2013, Mr. Potter took on additional responsibility as supervisor for the team’s APMs. He moved into his current role in 2015, shifting his focus toward developing portfolio strategy. Mr. Potter holds a BA in physics with a minor in economics from Colgate University. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society New York. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.33 1.58

