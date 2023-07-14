Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s assets in securities of large capitalization companies. For purposes of this 80% test, the fund defines large capitalization companies as those with capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index. Though market capitalization may change from time to time, as of June 30, 2022 , the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $327.6 million to $2.2 trillion .

In selecting stocks for the fund, the portfolio managers look for companies whose stock price may not adequately reflect the company’s value. The managers attempt to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to help them make decisions about buying or holding securities of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the securities of companies that do not. In addition to fundamental financial metrics, the portfolio managers may also consider environmental, social, and/or governance (ESG) data. However, the portfolio managers may not consider ESG data with respect to every investment decision and, even when such data is considered, they may conclude that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making decisions for the fund. The fund normally invests in a relatively limited number of companies, generally 30-50.