Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
12.8%
Net Assets
$12.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
65.9%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in alternative energy and alternative energy technology companies, both U.S. and international. Alternative energy currently includes energy generated through solar, hydrogen, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, tidal, biofuel, and biomass. Alternative energy technologies currently include, but are not limited to, technologies that enable energies to be tapped, stored, or transported, such as fuel cells; services or technologies that conserve or enable more efficient utilization of energy; and technologies that help minimize harmful emissions from existing energy sources, such as helping reduce carbon emissions. Because there are no market capitalization restrictions on the Fund’s investments, the Fund may purchase stocks of any capitalization, including, but not limited to, large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap stocks. There is also no percentage limit on the Fund’s ability to invest in foreign and emerging markets securities. The Fund’s international stock investments may include stocks of companies based in or doing substantial business in both developed markets and emerging markets. The Fund may also from time to time, as part of its principal investment strategies, invest a substantial portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
Our analysis of a potential investment focuses on valuing a company and purchasing securities of that company if we believe its intrinsic value exceeds its current market price. Conversely, we sell securities of a company when its market price exceeds its intrinsic value or when alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation. When assessing a company’s intrinsic value, we consider a number of factors that may influence its earnings potential, including: strength of technology, breadth of product line, barriers to entry (including patents and other intellectual property rights), the competitive environment, product development, marketing acumen, and management strength and vision.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it invests in fewer companies than a diversified fund. In addition, the Fund has a policy of concentrating its investments in alternative energy and clean technology industries. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments.
|Period
|ALTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|94.42%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|45.92%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|16.07%
|5 Yr
|12.8%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|13.36%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|40.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|2.67%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|72.77%
|2020
|22.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|6.13%
|2019
|8.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|22.66%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|76.88%
|Period
|ALTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|70.82%
|1 Yr
|20.8%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|31.20%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|21.50%
|5 Yr
|12.8%*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|20.21%
|10 Yr
|8.4%*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|67.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|2.67%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|72.77%
|2020
|22.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|6.13%
|2019
|8.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|22.66%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|83.33%
|ALTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALTEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.8 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|94.02%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|10
|397
|72.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.1 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|91.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|65.92%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|8.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALTEX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.01%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|98.31%
|Cash
|11.99%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|1.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|40.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|45.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|38.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|39.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALTEX % Rank
|Technology
|54.27%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|84.32%
|Industrials
|27.34%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|1.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.51%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|26.69%
|Financial Services
|4.16%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|49.58%
|Healthcare
|2.87%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|22.88%
|Utilities
|1.85%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|3.39%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|52.54%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|38.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|92.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|44.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|43.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALTEX % Rank
|US
|78.53%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|81.36%
|Non US
|9.48%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|46.61%
|ALTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|8.23%
|Management Fee
|1.53%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|99.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|96.30%
|ALTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ALTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|20.11%
|ALTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALTEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|50.00%
|ALTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ALTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALTEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.75%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|96.09%
|ALTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.701
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 2007
14.6
14.6%
Landis is the President, Chief Executive Officer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. He co-founded the firm in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
