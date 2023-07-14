Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

20.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.8%

Net Assets

$12.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

65.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Firsthand Alternative Energy Fund

ALTEX | Fund

$12.18

$12.8 M

0.00%

2.03%

ALTEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Firsthand Alternative Energy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Firsthand Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Landis

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in alternative energy and alternative energy technology companies, both U.S. and international. Alternative energy currently includes energy generated through solar, hydrogen, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, tidal, biofuel, and biomass. Alternative energy technologies currently include, but are not limited to, technologies that enable energies to be tapped, stored, or transported, such as fuel cells; services or technologies that conserve or enable more efficient utilization of energy; and technologies that help minimize harmful emissions from existing energy sources, such as helping reduce carbon emissions. Because there are no market capitalization restrictions on the Fund’s investments, the Fund may purchase stocks of any capitalization, including, but not limited to, large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap stocks. There is also no percentage limit on the Fund’s ability to invest in foreign and emerging markets securities. The Fund’s international stock investments may include stocks of companies based in or doing substantial business in both developed markets and emerging markets. The Fund may also from time to time, as part of its principal investment strategies, invest a substantial portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

Our analysis of a potential investment focuses on valuing a company and purchasing securities of that company if we believe its intrinsic value exceeds its current market price. Conversely, we sell securities of a company when its market price exceeds its intrinsic value or when alternative investments present better potential for capital appreciation. When assessing a company’s intrinsic value, we consider a number of factors that may influence its earnings potential, including: strength of technology, breadth of product line, barriers to entry (including patents and other intellectual property rights), the competitive environment, product development, marketing acumen, and management strength and vision.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it invests in fewer companies than a diversified fund. In addition, the Fund has a policy of concentrating its investments in alternative energy and clean technology industries. Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments.

Read More

ALTEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -29.2% 74.8% 94.42%
1 Yr 20.8% -39.8% 67.6% 45.92%
3 Yr 10.7%* -40.6% 28.5% 16.07%
5 Yr 12.8%* -30.5% 25.6% 13.36%
10 Yr 8.4%* -15.0% 24.7% 40.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -73.9% 35.7% 2.67%
2021 -2.6% -25.6% 45.1% 72.77%
2020 22.5% 1.8% 60.0% 6.13%
2019 8.9% -15.0% 13.7% 22.66%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 76.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% -54.1% 74.8% 70.82%
1 Yr 20.8% -62.3% 67.6% 31.20%
3 Yr 10.7%* -40.6% 36.7% 21.50%
5 Yr 12.8%* -30.5% 29.2% 20.21%
10 Yr 8.4%* -15.0% 25.4% 67.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -73.9% 35.7% 2.67%
2021 -2.6% -25.6% 45.1% 72.77%
2020 22.5% 1.8% 60.0% 6.13%
2019 8.9% -15.0% 13.7% 22.66%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 83.33%

NAV & Total Return History

ALTEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALTEX Category Low Category High ALTEX % Rank
Net Assets 12.8 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 94.02%
Number of Holdings 43 10 397 72.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 91.10%
Weighting of Top 10 65.92% 7.6% 100.0% 8.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 13.45%
  2. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Treasury I 11.81%
  3. Aspen Aerogels Inc 7.20%
  4. Wolfspeed Inc 6.79%
  5. Enphase Energy Inc 6.02%
  6. Vivint Solar Inc 5.78%
  7. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.54%
  8. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.54%
  9. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.54%
  10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALTEX % Rank
Stocks 		88.01% 68.59% 100.53% 98.31%
Cash 		11.99% -0.53% 15.91% 1.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 40.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 45.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 38.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 39.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALTEX % Rank
Technology 		54.27% 2.80% 100.00% 84.32%
Industrials 		27.34% 0.00% 38.68% 1.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.51% 0.00% 32.97% 26.69%
Financial Services 		4.16% 0.00% 38.36% 49.58%
Healthcare 		2.87% 0.00% 25.57% 22.88%
Utilities 		1.85% 0.00% 5.17% 3.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 52.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 38.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 92.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 44.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 43.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALTEX % Rank
US 		78.53% 19.45% 100.53% 81.36%
Non US 		9.48% 0.00% 80.40% 46.61%

ALTEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.03% 0.08% 3.60% 8.23%
Management Fee 1.53% 0.03% 1.95% 99.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.50% 96.30%

Sales Fees

ALTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.69% 281.00% 20.11%

ALTEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALTEX Category Low Category High ALTEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALTEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALTEX Category Low Category High ALTEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.75% -2.30% 2.08% 96.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALTEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALTEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Landis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2007

14.6

14.6%

Landis is the President, Chief Executive Officer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. He co-founded the firm in 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

