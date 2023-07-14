Home
Trending ETFs

ALSMX (Mutual Fund)

ALSMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.02%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Archer Multi Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Archer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Demas

Fund Description

The Archer Multi-Cap Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio investing in equity securities, primarily common stocks, of US companies and may also invest, from time to time, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in these companies that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund is a “multi-cap” fund in that it may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will hold a core position of up to 100 common stocks.  The investment adviser selects portfolio investments based on an individual security fundamental analysis.  Under normal conditions, the Fund will equally weight its portfolio holdings across the capitalization spectrum.

  

Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Adviser primarily relies on fundamental analysis in selecting portfolio securities for the Fund. A “fundamental analysis” relies on an analysis of the balance sheet and income statements of companies in order to forecast their future stock price movements.  The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Read More

ALSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -41.7% 65.2% 89.98%
1 Yr 9.5% -45.6% 77.3% 76.42%
3 Yr 5.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 17.38%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.9% 81.6% 13.71%
2021 7.1% -31.0% 26.7% 27.98%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -41.7% 65.2% 86.28%
1 Yr 9.5% -45.6% 77.3% 72.23%
3 Yr 5.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 17.61%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.9% 81.6% 13.71%
2021 7.1% -31.0% 26.7% 27.98%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ALSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALSMX Category Low Category High ALSMX % Rank
Net Assets 4.3 M 189 K 222 B 98.19%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3509 37.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 874 K -1.37 M 104 B 99.18%
Weighting of Top 10 19.04% 11.4% 116.5% 99.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brooks Automation Inc 3.03%
  2. TopBuild Corp 3.00%
  3. Teradyne Inc 2.66%
  4. Apple Inc 2.59%
  5. The Home Depot Inc 2.51%
  6. Lithia Motors Inc Class A 2.48%
  7. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 2.47%
  8. Exponent Inc 2.45%
  9. Crocs Inc 2.40%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 50.26% 104.50% 72.22%
Cash 		2.90% -10.83% 49.73% 23.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 34.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 39.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 30.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSMX % Rank
Technology 		22.70% 0.00% 65.70% 91.43%
Healthcare 		12.69% 0.00% 39.76% 49.96%
Industrials 		12.47% 0.00% 30.65% 7.50%
Financial Services 		11.28% 0.00% 43.06% 31.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.60% 0.00% 62.57% 87.30%
Energy 		9.08% 0.00% 41.09% 2.89%
Real Estate 		6.89% 0.00% 16.05% 1.65%
Basic Materials 		6.56% 0.00% 18.91% 4.95%
Communication Services 		5.72% 0.00% 66.40% 85.24%
Utilities 		2.07% 0.00% 16.07% 8.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.93% 0.00% 25.50% 81.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSMX % Rank
US 		97.10% 34.69% 100.00% 32.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 90.60%

ALSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.01% 20.29% 2.69%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 24.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.02% 98.70%

Sales Fees

ALSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 69.39%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.02% 0.00% 316.74% 59.05%

ALSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALSMX Category Low Category High ALSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 40.83% 41.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALSMX Category Low Category High ALSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -6.13% 1.75% 45.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Demas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.

John Rosebrough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.

Troy Patton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

