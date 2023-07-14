The Archer Multi-Cap Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio investing in equity securities, primarily common stocks, of US companies and may also invest, from time to time, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in these companies that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund is a “multi-cap” fund in that it may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will hold a core position of up to 100 common stocks. The investment adviser selects portfolio investments based on an individual security fundamental analysis. Under normal conditions, the Fund will equally weight its portfolio holdings across the capitalization spectrum.

Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Adviser primarily relies on fundamental analysis in selecting portfolio securities for the Fund. A “fundamental analysis” relies on an analysis of the balance sheet and income statements of companies in order to forecast their future stock price movements. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.