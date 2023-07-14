Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 2.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.02%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Archer Multi-Cap Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio investing in equity securities, primarily common stocks, of US companies and may also invest, from time to time, in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in these companies that are selected for their long-term growth potential. The Fund is a “multi-cap” fund in that it may invest in issuers of any market capitalization. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will hold a core position of up to 100 common stocks. The investment adviser selects portfolio investments based on an individual security fundamental analysis. Under normal conditions, the Fund will equally weight its portfolio holdings across the capitalization spectrum.
Although some of the Fund’s holdings may produce dividends, interest, or other income, current income is not a consideration when selecting the Fund’s investments. The Adviser primarily relies on fundamental analysis in selecting portfolio securities for the Fund. A “fundamental analysis” relies on an analysis of the balance sheet and income statements of companies in order to forecast their future stock price movements. The Fund’s investment adviser employs a flexible investment style and seeks to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
|Period
|ALSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|89.98%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|76.42%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|17.38%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ALSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|13.71%
|2021
|7.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|27.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ALSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|ALSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|98.19%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3509
|37.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|874 K
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|99.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.04%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.10%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|72.22%
|Cash
|2.90%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|23.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|34.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|39.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSMX % Rank
|Technology
|22.70%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|91.43%
|Healthcare
|12.69%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|49.96%
|Industrials
|12.47%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|7.50%
|Financial Services
|11.28%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|31.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.60%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|87.30%
|Energy
|9.08%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|2.89%
|Real Estate
|6.89%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|1.65%
|Basic Materials
|6.56%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|4.95%
|Communication Services
|5.72%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|85.24%
|Utilities
|2.07%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|8.49%
|Consumer Defense
|0.93%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|81.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSMX % Rank
|US
|97.10%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|32.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|90.60%
|ALSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.39%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|2.69%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|98.70%
|ALSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ALSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|69.39%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.02%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|59.05%
|ALSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.47%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|41.43%
|ALSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ALSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|45.03%
|ALSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Demas joined the advisor in April 2009 as a portfolio manager. Mr. Demas was previously employed at Morgan Stanley, serving as a Vice President from 2000-2009 and a Sales Manager from 2007-2009 leading over 50 financial advisors. From 1994-2000, Mr. Demas was employed by Raffensberger & Hughes/National City Investments as a financial advisor. Although Mr. Demas has no prior experience managing a mutual fund, he has had substantial experience managing non-discretionary brokerage accounts. Mr. Demas graduated from Indiana University in 1989 with a business degree in marketing.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
John W. Rosebrough, CFA Mr. Rosebrough joined Archer Investment Corporation in July 2010. Prior to joining Archer Investment Corporation, Mr. Rosebrough managed investment portfolios for high net worth individuals at Biechele Royce Advisors. From 2005-2009 Mr. Rosebrough served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst for Wallington Asset Management where he was a member of the Investment Committee responsible for the selection of equity and fixed income investments, was the co-manager of firm's fixed income model and served as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Rosebrough was a Senior Fixed Income Specialist with Schwab Capital Markets Fixed Income & Specialized Products Group from 1999-2005 and was a financial advisor with National City Investments from 1995-1999. Mr. Rosebrough graduated from Indiana University in 1995 with a degree in economics and obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Troy C. Patton. As Archer Investment Corporation's founder and owner, Mr. Patton has been the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of the Archer Investment Corporation, the Advisor of each of the Archer Investment Series Trust portfolios for the past eleven (11) years. In that capacity, Mr. Patton directs the Fund’s day to day operations. Mr. Patton also serves as the founder and owner of Patton & Associates, LLC. Patton & Associates affiliates with CPA firms across the country and offers business valuation services to their clients. Prior to founding the advisor, Mr. Patton was the founder and president of Frontier Financial Holdings, Inc., an integrated financial services company offering investment services. Frontier managed investment portfolios, lending services, business consulting services, and traditional CPA services through an affiliated entity.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
