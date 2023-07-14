Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$7.94 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 2.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 159.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ALSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|7.82%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|6.70%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|87.80%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|86.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|80.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|35.84%
|2021
|-12.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|98.20%
|2020
|0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|63.98%
|2019
|3.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|28.29%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|57.82%
|Period
|ALSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|6.70%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|6.15%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|87.65%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|83.56%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|80.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.0%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|35.84%
|2021
|-12.1%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|98.20%
|2020
|0.1%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|63.98%
|2019
|3.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|28.29%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|38.78%
|ALSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.94 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|93.85%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|3
|2670
|69.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.59 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|80.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.69%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|61.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.82%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|9.30%
|Cash
|4.18%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|88.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|80.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|80.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|78.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|79.65%
|ALSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.45%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|34.48%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|7.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|1.54%
|56.52%
|ALSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|ALSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|159.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|53.57%
|ALSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|4.47%
|ALSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ALSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|36.72%
|ALSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.347
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 16, 2021
0.79
0.8%
Mr. Hoskins serves as an associate portfolio manager for River Road’s International Value Equity and International Value Equity ADR Portfolios. In this capacity, he continues to maintain select analyst responsibilities and serve as analyst support for other firm strategies. Additionally, he serves as Senior ESG Specialist, leading the firm’s ESG research and principles implementation efforts. Prior to joining River Road in 2013, he worked at BMO Capital Markets where his research covered the Media/Entertainment and Gaming industries. Mr. Hoskins has more than 20 years of investment research experience, which includes various positions at The Seidler Cos. Inc. and SunTrust Equitable Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 16, 2021
0.79
0.8%
Mr. Yang serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s International Value Equity and International Value Equity ADR Portfolios. Prior to joining River Road in 2016, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Boston Private Wealth LLC. Additionally, he served as Manager of the investment banking division and Equity Research Analyst in the securities research division at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co. Ltd.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...