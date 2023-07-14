The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity equivalent securities of non-U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and equity equivalent securities. Equity and equity equivalent securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, convertible securities, preferred securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and publicly traded partnerships (“PTPs”), including, but not limited to, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are

traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country, including developed and emerging market countries, directly and through depositary receipts. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries.

The Fund invests primarily in securities that River Road believes are undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that River Road believes are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth.

The Subadviser’s investment philosophy is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk.

The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value® approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also what portion of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the stock.

The Subadviser employs a balanced approach to diversification and a structured sell discipline that seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and the risk of permanent loss of capital.

The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Under normal conditions, the Fund intends to invest its assets in equity securities of a limited number of securities or issuers.