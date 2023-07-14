Home
AMG River Road International Value Eq

mutual fund
ALSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.33 -0.06 -0.58%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
N (ARLSX) Primary Inst (ALSIX) Inst (ARLZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road International Value Eq

ALSIX | Fund

$10.33

$7.94 M

0.00%

2.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$7.94 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 159.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG River Road International Value Eq

ALSIX | Fund

$10.33

$7.94 M

0.00%

2.45%

ALSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG River Road International Value Eq
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Hoskins

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity equivalent securities of non-U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and equity equivalent securities. Equity and equity equivalent securities include, but are not limited to, common stock, convertible securities, preferred securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and publicly traded partnerships (“PTPs”), including, but not limited to, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of River Road Asset Management, LLC, the subadviser to the Fund (“River Road” or the “Subadviser”), at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are 
traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country, including developed and emerging market countries, directly and through depositary receipts. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in emerging market countries. 
The Fund invests primarily in securities that River Road believes are undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that River Road believes are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. 
The Subadviser’s investment philosophy is based upon its proprietary Absolute Value® approach, which seeks to generate attractive, sustainable, low volatility returns over the long term, with an emphasis on minimizing downside portfolio risk. 
The Subadviser builds the Fund’s portfolio from the bottom up, making security-specific research central to the Subadviser’s process. At the core of the Subadviser’s Absolute Value® approach is a systematic method for assessing the ‘risk-to-reward’ characteristics of an investment. The goal of the research process is to formulate two outputs from which an investment decision is made – conviction rating (risk) and discount to value (reward). A stock’s conviction rating combined with its discount to value determine not only whether the stock qualifies for investment, but also what portion of the Fund’s assets will be invested in the stock. 
The Subadviser employs a balanced approach to diversification and a structured sell discipline that seeks to reduce portfolio volatility and the risk of permanent loss of capital. 
The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Under normal conditions, the Fund intends to invest its assets in equity securities of a limited number of securities or issuers. 
Read More

ALSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -13.8% 30.8% 7.82%
1 Yr 17.1% -16.2% 40.4% 6.70%
3 Yr -4.7%* -22.0% 29.1% 87.80%
5 Yr -4.0%* -14.2% 15.7% 86.67%
10 Yr -1.0%* -8.2% 5.5% 80.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -54.0% 17.4% 35.84%
2021 -12.1% -22.5% 24.1% 98.20%
2020 0.1% -19.4% 24.1% 63.98%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 28.29%
2018 -2.1% -14.0% 2.4% 57.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -33.0% 30.8% 6.70%
1 Yr 17.1% -52.8% 40.4% 6.15%
3 Yr -4.7%* -21.4% 29.1% 87.65%
5 Yr -2.8%* -14.1% 16.8% 83.56%
10 Yr 0.4%* -7.8% 6.4% 80.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -54.0% 17.4% 35.84%
2021 -12.1% -22.5% 24.1% 98.20%
2020 0.1% -19.4% 24.1% 63.98%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 28.29%
2018 -0.9% -14.0% 2.4% 38.78%

NAV & Total Return History

ALSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALSIX Category Low Category High ALSIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.94 M 818 K 5.18 B 93.85%
Number of Holdings 45 3 2670 69.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.59 M -175 M 1.1 B 80.12%
Weighting of Top 10 32.69% 1.5% 100.0% 61.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Liberty Broadband Corp C 5.16%
  2. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  3. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  4. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  5. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  6. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  7. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  8. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  9. Sony Group Corp 4.33%
  10. Sony Group Corp 4.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.82% -2.90% 119.13% 9.30%
Cash 		4.18% -67.46% 106.99% 88.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 80.70%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 80.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 78.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 79.65%

ALSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.45% 0.44% 13.51% 34.48%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.50% 7.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 1.54% 56.52%

Sales Fees

ALSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 159.00% 0.00% 479.00% 53.57%

ALSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALSIX Category Low Category High ALSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 4.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALSIX Category Low Category High ALSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -3.33% 2.16% 36.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Hoskins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 16, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Mr. Hoskins serves as an associate portfolio manager for River Road’s International Value Equity and International Value Equity ADR Portfolios. In this capacity, he continues to maintain select analyst responsibilities and serve as analyst support for other firm strategies. Additionally, he serves as Senior ESG Specialist, leading the firm’s ESG research and principles implementation efforts. Prior to joining River Road in 2013, he worked at BMO Capital Markets where his research covered the Media/Entertainment and Gaming industries. Mr. Hoskins has more than 20 years of investment research experience, which includes various positions at The Seidler Cos. Inc. and SunTrust Equitable Securities.

Wenjun (William) Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 16, 2021

0.79

0.8%

Mr. Yang serves as a portfolio manager for River Road’s International Value Equity and International Value Equity ADR Portfolios. Prior to joining River Road in 2016, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Boston Private Wealth LLC. Additionally, he served as Manager of the investment banking division and Equity Research Analyst in the securities research division at Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co. Ltd.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

