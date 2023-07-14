Home
Alger Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
ALSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.25 -0.04 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
B (ALSCX) Primary A (ALSAX) C (AGSCX) Inst (ASCZX) Inst (ASCYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Small Cap Growth Fund

ALSCX | Fund

$6.25

$413 M

0.00%

1.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

Net Assets

$413 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 5.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.85%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Nov 11, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Zhang

Fund Description

ALSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -19.9% 53.5% 56.59%
1 Yr 8.7% -72.5% 37.5% 68.24%
3 Yr -9.2%* -54.1% 47.9% 81.85%
5 Yr -4.1%* -42.5% 12.6% 53.26%
10 Yr -2.6%* -23.1% 12.2% 66.84%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -82.1% 547.9% 80.62%
2021 -8.6% -69.3% 196.9% 75.04%
2020 17.6% -28.2% 32.1% 3.96%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 66.85%
2018 -2.9% -14.5% 20.4% 32.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -24.8% 53.5% 55.91%
1 Yr 8.7% -72.5% 37.5% 66.39%
3 Yr -9.2%* -54.1% 47.9% 81.85%
5 Yr -1.0%* -42.5% 14.6% 35.07%
10 Yr -1.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 81.41%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -82.1% 547.9% 80.62%
2021 -8.6% -69.3% 196.9% 75.04%
2020 17.6% -28.2% 32.1% 3.96%
2019 4.3% -3.2% 9.3% 66.85%
2018 0.2% -14.5% 20.4% 7.07%

NAV & Total Return History

ALSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALSCX Category Low Category High ALSCX % Rank
Net Assets 413 M 183 K 28 B 57.24%
Number of Holdings 106 6 1336 36.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M 59 K 2.7 B 48.65%
Weighting of Top 10 26.84% 5.9% 100.0% 30.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vocera Communications Inc 3.51%
  2. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 3.42%
  3. Bio-Techne Corp 3.23%
  4. Live Nation Entertainment Inc 3.12%
  5. Balchem Corp 2.82%
  6. Heico Corp 2.73%
  7. Neogen Corp 2.70%
  8. InMode Ltd 2.65%
  9. InMode Ltd 2.65%
  10. InMode Ltd 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSCX % Rank
Stocks 		91.73% 77.52% 101.30% 94.61%
Cash 		6.86% -1.30% 22.49% 6.06%
Other 		1.42% -1.57% 7.18% 6.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 46.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 45.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 44.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSCX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.14% 0.00% 47.90% 9.09%
Technology 		28.93% 2.91% 75.51% 22.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.68% 0.00% 40.68% 41.08%
Industrials 		8.06% 0.00% 36.64% 94.28%
Communication Services 		5.44% 0.00% 15.31% 5.22%
Consumer Defense 		4.37% 0.00% 13.56% 40.74%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 55.49% 30.47%
Basic Materials 		3.08% 0.00% 10.30% 36.03%
Financial Services 		2.51% 0.00% 42.95% 89.90%
Real Estate 		1.06% 0.00% 15.31% 62.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 61.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALSCX % Rank
US 		88.44% 67.06% 99.56% 80.81%
Non US 		3.29% 0.00% 26.08% 48.15%

ALSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.96% 0.05% 27.56% 11.60%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.05% 4.05% 55.99%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.46%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.40% 4.74%

Sales Fees

ALSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 5.00% 1.00% 5.00% 1.64%

Trading Fees

ALSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 16.81%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.85% 3.00% 439.00% 26.86%

ALSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALSCX Category Low Category High ALSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 48.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALSCX Category Low Category High ALSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -4.08% 1.10% 29.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ALSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2015

7.3

7.3%

Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Daniel Chung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2016

6.39

6.4%

Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

