Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
Net Assets
$413 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.8%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 34.85%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ALSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|56.59%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|68.24%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|81.85%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|53.26%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|66.84%
* Annualized
|ALSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|413 M
|183 K
|28 B
|57.24%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|6
|1336
|36.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|48.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.84%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|30.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.73%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|94.61%
|Cash
|6.86%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|6.06%
|Other
|1.42%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|6.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|46.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|45.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|44.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|30.14%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|9.09%
|Technology
|28.93%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|22.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.68%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|41.08%
|Industrials
|8.06%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|94.28%
|Communication Services
|5.44%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|5.22%
|Consumer Defense
|4.37%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|40.74%
|Energy
|3.74%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|30.47%
|Basic Materials
|3.08%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|36.03%
|Financial Services
|2.51%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|89.90%
|Real Estate
|1.06%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|62.96%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|61.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALSCX % Rank
|US
|88.44%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|80.81%
|Non US
|3.29%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|48.15%
|ALSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|11.60%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|55.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.46%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|4.74%
|ALSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|1.64%
|ALSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|16.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.85%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|26.86%
|ALSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|48.82%
|ALSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ALSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|29.35%
|ALSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 1990
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2015
7.3
7.3%
Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2016
6.39
6.4%
Dan Chung, CFA is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of several Alger strategies. Dan joined Alger in 1994 and has 27 years of investment experience. He was named Chief Investment Officer in September 2001, President in 2003, and CEO in 2006. Dan is also a member of The Alger Partners Plan. Throughout his tenure at Alger, he has made numerous TV appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Fox Business. Dan has also been featured and quoted frequently in Barron’s, Citywire, Forbes, Investment News, Pensions & Investments, and USA Today. Prior to joining Alger, Dan was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York City in 1989 while he earned an LL.M. from New York University. He earned his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1987, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he served as law clerk for the Honorable Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, United States Supreme Court. Dan graduated from Stanford University with B.A. and B.S. degrees, with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, in 1984. Dan is also a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Dan currently serves as a board trustee and former chairman of The Nature Conservancy in the State of New York and is a Global Campaign Committee Member of The Nature Conservancy. He is also actively involved with the Stanford in New York Internship Program, and frequently contributes to and supports various charitable organizations including the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) and Target Margin Theater.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
