Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new

mutual fund
ALOYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.91 -0.08 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (AFOIX) Primary Inst (AFOZX) Inst (ALOYX) C (ALOCX) A (ALOAX)
ALOYX (Mutual Fund)

Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.91 -0.08 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (AFOIX) Primary Inst (AFOZX) Inst (ALOYX) C (ALOCX) A (ALOAX)
ALOYX (Mutual Fund)

Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.91 -0.08 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (AFOIX) Primary Inst (AFOZX) Inst (ALOYX) C (ALOCX) A (ALOAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new

ALOYX | Fund

$12.91

$524 M

0.00%

0.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$524 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 250.31%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new

ALOYX | Fund

$12.91

$524 M

0.00%

0.72%

ALOYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund new
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Zhang

Fund Description

The Manager believes companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change offer the best investment opportunities. Positive Dynamic Change refers to companies realizing High Unit Volume Growth or companies undergoing Positive Lifecycle Change. High Unit Volume Growth companies are traditional growth companies experiencing, for example, rapidly growing demand or market dominance. Positive Lifecycle Change companies are, for example, companies benefitting from new regulations, a new product innovation or new management.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of mid-cap companies. For these purposes, “mid-cap companies” are those companies that, at the time of purchase of the securities, have total market capitalization within the range of (i) companies included in the Russell MidCap Growth Index, as reported by the index at the most recent quarter end, or (ii) $1 billion to $30 billion. At December 31, 2020, the companies in this index ranged from $2.4 billion to $58.9 billion. Because of the Fund’s long-term approach to investing, it could have a significant portion of its assets invested in securities of issuers that have appreciated beyond the market capitalization thresholds noted. Equity securities include common or preferred stocks that are listed on U.S. or foreign exchanges.In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 25% of its total assets in companies in the following group of industries: Health Care Equipment & Supplies, Health Care Technology, Biotechnology, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and/or Software, as defined by third party sources. The Fund may have 25% or more of its total assets invested in any one of these industries.The Fund is a non-diversified investment company, which means the performance results of any one position may have a greater impact on the Fund’s performance.As a focus fund, the Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. Generally the Fund will own approximately 50 holdings. Fund holdings may occasionally differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including, among others, because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position.  Additionally, the Fund may temporarily exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding.The Fund may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, it fails to perform as expected, or other opportunities appear more attractive. As a result, the Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies conducting business within a single sector, including the information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors.The Fund can invest in foreign securities.The Fund invests in cash (and cash equivalents) when the Fund is unable to find enough attractive long-term investments to meet its investment objective, in times of adverse or unstable market, economic or political conditions, to meet redemptions and/or when the Manager believes it is advisable to do so. Except during temporary defensive periods, such investments will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s assets.
Read More

ALOYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -26.9% 59.5% 90.25%
1 Yr 7.9% -43.3% 860.3% 78.01%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 81.07%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -53.4% 55.3% 86.52%
1 Yr 7.9% -60.3% 860.3% 73.76%
3 Yr N/A* -41.5% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALOYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 81.07%
2021 N/A -52.0% 83.9% N/A
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ALOYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALOYX Category Low Category High ALOYX % Rank
Net Assets 524 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 64.18%
Number of Holdings 50 20 3702 82.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 204 M 360 K 10.9 B 58.51%
Weighting of Top 10 29.57% 5.5% 92.1% 35.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnite Inc 4.13%
  2. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  3. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  4. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  5. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  6. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  7. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  8. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  9. InMode Ltd 3.83%
  10. InMode Ltd 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALOYX % Rank
Stocks 		90.41% 23.99% 100.52% 97.70%
Cash 		9.59% -0.52% 26.94% 1.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 66.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 67.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 65.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 66.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALOYX % Rank
Technology 		41.43% 0.04% 62.17% 6.91%
Industrials 		19.47% 0.00% 38.23% 13.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.82% 0.00% 57.41% 64.01%
Healthcare 		12.57% 0.00% 43.77% 85.28%
Basic Materials 		5.71% 0.00% 17.25% 9.93%
Energy 		4.52% 0.00% 62.10% 16.49%
Financial Services 		3.49% 0.00% 43.01% 85.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 74.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 92.73%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 95.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 95.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALOYX % Rank
US 		87.76% 23.38% 100.52% 85.46%
Non US 		2.65% 0.00% 35.22% 56.21%

ALOYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.02% 19.28% 83.96%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 16.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.40% 12.50%

Sales Fees

ALOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALOYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 250.31% 0.00% 250.31% 99.80%

ALOYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALOYX Category Low Category High ALOYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 68.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALOYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALOYX Category Low Category High ALOYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.24% 2.75% 48.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALOYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALOYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2019

2.96

3.0%

Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×