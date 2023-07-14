Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$524 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.6%
Expense Ratio 1.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 250.31%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ALOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|91.84%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|82.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ALOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|84.29%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ALOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|88.12%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|77.84%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ALOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.9%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|84.29%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|ALOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALOCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|524 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|63.65%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|20
|3702
|82.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|204 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|57.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.57%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|34.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALOCX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.41%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|97.16%
|Cash
|9.59%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|0.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|47.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|50.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|42.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|44.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALOCX % Rank
|Technology
|41.43%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|6.38%
|Industrials
|19.47%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|13.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.82%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|63.48%
|Healthcare
|12.57%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|84.75%
|Basic Materials
|5.71%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|9.40%
|Energy
|4.52%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|15.96%
|Financial Services
|3.49%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|85.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|56.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|88.83%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|92.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|88.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALOCX % Rank
|US
|87.76%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|84.93%
|Non US
|2.65%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|55.67%
|ALOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|15.14%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.11%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|6.25%
|ALOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.77%
|ALOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|250.31%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|99.21%
|ALOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALOCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|47.52%
|ALOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ALOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALOCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.50%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|92.81%
|ALOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2019
2.96
3.0%
Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
