The Fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities, with an emphasis on corporate fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”), unrated securities considered by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, and related derivatives. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than four years, although it may invest in individual fixed-income securities with durations in excess of four years.

The Fund may also invest in investment grade fixed-income securities, high-yield securities of governments and government-related issuers, loan participations and assignments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities, and derivatives related to these instruments. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its net assets in securities rated at or below Caa1 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”), CCC+ by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or CCC by Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) at the time of purchase. (For the purpose of this 10% limit, the Fund will rely on the highest rating from any of the three rating agencies, and the notional amount of derivatives related to these instruments will be counted.)

The Fund invests on a global basis, including securities of issuers in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies, although it expects to use hedging instruments frequently to attempt to limit the currency exposure resulting from such investments.

In selecting securities for purchase or sale by the Fund, the Adviser attempts to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the global fixed-income markets. These inefficiencies arise from investor behavior, market complexity, and the investment limitations to which investors are subject. The Adviser combines its quantitative forecasts with fundamental economic and credit research in seeking to exploit these inefficiencies.

The Adviser employs strategies to manage the Fund’s volatility relative to the global high-yield market. Such strategies may include shortening the duration of the Fund, adding higher rated investments, investing in various fixed-income sectors with relatively low correlation among them, and using hedging strategies that seek to provide protection from substantial market downturns. The Adviser utilizes different combinations of the above strategies at different points in time, taking into consideration, among other factors, the shape of the credit curve, the relative effect on yield associated with changes in credit quality, and the cost of hedging strategies.

The Fund expects to use derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps, to a significant extent, subject to the limits of applicable law. Derivatives may provide more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a quicker and more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposure. For example, the Fund may use credit default and interest rate swaps to gain exposure to the fixed-income markets. In determining when and to what extent to enter into derivative transactions, the Adviser considers factors such as the risks and returns of these investments relative to direct investments and the costs of such transactions. Derivatives such as options and forwards may also be used for hedging purposes, including to hedge against interest rate, credit market and currency fluctuations.