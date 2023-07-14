Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Alger Responsible Investing Fund

mutual fund
ALGZX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.02 +0.03 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (SPEGX) Primary Inst (AGIFX) C (AGFCX) Inst (ALGZX)
ALGZX (Mutual Fund)

Alger Responsible Investing Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.02 +0.03 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (SPEGX) Primary Inst (AGIFX) C (AGFCX) Inst (ALGZX)
ALGZX (Mutual Fund)

Alger Responsible Investing Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.02 +0.03 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (SPEGX) Primary Inst (AGIFX) C (AGFCX) Inst (ALGZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Responsible Investing Fund

ALGZX | Fund

$15.02

$74.2 M

0.00%

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.0%

1 yr return

22.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$74.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.07%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Responsible Investing Fund

ALGZX | Fund

$15.02

$74.2 M

0.00%

0.96%

ALGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Responsible Investing Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Adams

Fund Description

ALGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.0% -41.7% 65.2% 44.37%
1 Yr 22.5% -45.6% 77.3% 23.58%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.6% 28.4% 26.20%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 22.16%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% 65.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.9% 81.6% 32.36%
2021 7.2% -31.0% 26.7% 27.39%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.30%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 45.51%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 31.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.0% -41.7% 65.2% 42.32%
1 Yr 22.5% -45.6% 77.3% 21.36%
3 Yr 4.1%* -41.6% 28.4% 26.11%
5 Yr 7.4%* -30.4% 23.6% 20.06%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% 63.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.9% 81.6% 32.44%
2021 7.2% -31.0% 26.7% 27.39%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.30%
2019 5.8% -6.0% 10.6% 45.70%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 20.69%

NAV & Total Return History

ALGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALGZX Category Low Category High ALGZX % Rank
Net Assets 74.2 M 189 K 222 B 88.25%
Number of Holdings 75 2 3509 38.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 87.30%
Weighting of Top 10 45.23% 11.4% 116.5% 61.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.07%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.48%
  3. Apple Inc 6.27%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.84%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.81%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.30%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.30%
  8. Lam Research Corp 3.00%
  9. Adobe Inc 2.98%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.94% 50.26% 104.50% 73.45%
Cash 		3.06% -10.83% 49.73% 21.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 71.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 72.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.49%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 69.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGZX % Rank
Technology 		41.85% 0.00% 65.70% 20.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.55% 0.00% 62.57% 26.46%
Healthcare 		9.52% 0.00% 39.76% 81.37%
Financial Services 		9.42% 0.00% 43.06% 47.90%
Communication Services 		7.63% 0.00% 66.40% 75.93%
Industrials 		5.17% 0.00% 30.65% 62.90%
Consumer Defense 		3.25% 0.00% 25.50% 56.55%
Real Estate 		3.20% 0.00% 16.05% 15.09%
Basic Materials 		0.83% 0.00% 18.91% 61.34%
Utilities 		0.57% 0.00% 16.07% 20.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 88.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGZX % Rank
US 		92.98% 34.69% 100.00% 62.08%
Non US 		3.96% 0.00% 54.22% 42.37%

ALGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 20.29% 49.03%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 74.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 7.77%

Sales Fees

ALGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.07% 0.00% 316.74% 12.41%

ALGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALGZX Category Low Category High ALGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 76.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALGZX Category Low Category High ALGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -6.13% 1.75% 39.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Greg Adams, CFA is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Dynamic Opportunities strategy, the Alger Responsible Investing Fund, the Alger Growth and Income strategy, and Director of Quantitative & Risk Management. Greg joined Alger in 2006 and has 32 years of experience. Previously, he was Director of Quantitative Research at Lord Abbett & Co., and was responsible for portfolio construction simulation and quantitative stock selection. Over the course of his career, Greg was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management and The Chase Manhattan Bank. At Deutsche, where he managed over $10 billion in assets, he was the lead Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Core Funds, including Scudder’s flagship Growth & Income Fund. Greg began his tenure at Chase in 1987 as an equity analyst and was promoted to Co‐Manager of the Chase Vista Balanced Fund and the Chase Vista Growth & Income Fund, managing over $2 billion during his tenure. In 1994, Greg was named Manager of the Chase Vista Large Cap Equity Fund. Greg earned a B.A. in American History from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences and a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School. Greg is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×