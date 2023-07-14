Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
29.0%
1 yr return
22.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
Net Assets
$74.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.2%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.07%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ALGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|44.37%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|23.58%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|26.20%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|22.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|65.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.36%
|2021
|7.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|27.39%
|2020
|8.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|46.30%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|45.51%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|31.84%
|Period
|ALGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|42.32%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|21.36%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|26.11%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|20.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|63.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|32.44%
|2021
|7.2%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|27.39%
|2020
|8.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|46.30%
|2019
|5.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|45.70%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|20.69%
|ALGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALGZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|88.25%
|Number of Holdings
|75
|2
|3509
|38.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|87.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|61.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALGZX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.94%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|73.45%
|Cash
|3.06%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|21.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|71.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|72.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|70.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|69.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALGZX % Rank
|Technology
|41.85%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|20.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.55%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|26.46%
|Healthcare
|9.52%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|81.37%
|Financial Services
|9.42%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|47.90%
|Communication Services
|7.63%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|75.93%
|Industrials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|62.90%
|Consumer Defense
|3.25%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|56.55%
|Real Estate
|3.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|15.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.83%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|61.34%
|Utilities
|0.57%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|20.20%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALGZX % Rank
|US
|92.98%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|62.08%
|Non US
|3.96%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.37%
|ALGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|49.03%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|74.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|7.77%
|ALGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ALGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.07%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|12.41%
|ALGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALGZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|76.13%
|ALGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ALGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALGZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.20%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|39.98%
|ALGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Greg Adams, CFA is Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager of the Alger Dynamic Opportunities strategy, the Alger Responsible Investing Fund, the Alger Growth and Income strategy, and Director of Quantitative & Risk Management. Greg joined Alger in 2006 and has 32 years of experience. Previously, he was Director of Quantitative Research at Lord Abbett & Co., and was responsible for portfolio construction simulation and quantitative stock selection. Over the course of his career, Greg was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Deutsche Asset Management and The Chase Manhattan Bank. At Deutsche, where he managed over $10 billion in assets, he was the lead Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Large Cap Core Funds, including Scudder’s flagship Growth & Income Fund. Greg began his tenure at Chase in 1987 as an equity analyst and was promoted to Co‐Manager of the Chase Vista Balanced Fund and the Chase Vista Growth & Income Fund, managing over $2 billion during his tenure. In 1994, Greg was named Manager of the Chase Vista Large Cap Equity Fund. Greg earned a B.A. in American History from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Arts & Sciences and a B.S. in Economics and Finance from The Wharton School. Greg is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...