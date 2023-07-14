Home
Trending ETFs

ALGRX (Mutual Fund)

ALGRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

34.4%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.82%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Focus Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Kelly

Fund Description

ALGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.4% -41.7% 65.2% 19.72%
1 Yr 25.2% -45.6% 77.3% 12.90%
3 Yr 0.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 50.43%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 21.34%
10 Yr 11.2%* -16.9% 19.4% 6.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -85.9% 81.6% 58.78%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 60.86%
2020 11.1% -13.0% 34.8% 20.33%
2019 7.0% -6.0% 10.6% 16.28%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 2.0% 15.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.4% -41.7% 65.2% 18.41%
1 Yr 25.2% -45.6% 77.3% 11.67%
3 Yr 0.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 50.30%
5 Yr 7.2%* -30.4% 23.6% 21.27%
10 Yr 12.2%* -16.9% 19.5% 10.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -85.9% 81.6% 58.86%
2021 2.4% -31.0% 26.7% 60.86%
2020 11.1% -13.0% 34.8% 20.33%
2019 7.0% -6.0% 10.6% 16.28%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 11.34%

NAV & Total Return History

ALGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALGRX Category Low Category High ALGRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 189 K 222 B 50.70%
Number of Holdings 50 2 3509 67.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 730 M -1.37 M 104 B 45.92%
Weighting of Top 10 51.99% 11.4% 116.5% 23.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.63%
  3. Apple Inc 5.95%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.97%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 4.96%
  6. Intuit Inc 4.14%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.10%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.09%
  9. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 3.78%
  10. Adobe Inc 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.99% 50.26% 104.50% 82.52%
Cash 		4.01% -10.83% 49.73% 12.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.42%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.27%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 74.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGRX % Rank
Technology 		43.05% 0.00% 65.70% 14.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.79% 0.00% 62.57% 15.17%
Financial Services 		9.53% 0.00% 43.06% 47.57%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 66.40% 67.60%
Healthcare 		8.78% 0.00% 39.76% 85.66%
Industrials 		7.55% 0.00% 30.65% 33.39%
Energy 		0.87% 0.00% 41.09% 43.69%
Basic Materials 		0.44% 0.00% 18.91% 69.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 83.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 92.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 97.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALGRX % Rank
US 		92.60% 34.69% 100.00% 63.73%
Non US 		3.39% 0.00% 54.22% 46.83%

ALGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 20.29% 56.00%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 29.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.02% 9.07%

Sales Fees

ALGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.82% 0.00% 316.74% 90.58%

ALGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALGRX Category Low Category High ALGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% 0.00% 40.83% 14.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALGRX Category Low Category High ALGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -6.13% 1.75% 56.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Patrick Kelly, CFA is Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Spectra Strategies, which include Alger Focus Equity. He joined Alger in 1999 and has 24 years of investment experience. He began his career at Alger as a Research Associate and completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. In early 2001, Patrick was promoted to Associate Analyst and Assistant Vice President, and then ultimately Senior Analyst, responsible for the Technology sector. Patrick was named Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2004, and was named Head of Alger Capital Appreciation and Alger Spectra Strategies in 2015. Additionally, Patrick is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During his tenure at Alger, he has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Citywire, Bloomberg, and Fortune. Prior to joining Alger, Patrick was an investment banking analyst with SG Cowen. He earned his B.S from Georgetown University where he graduated with honors. Patrick is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Ankur Crawford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Dr. Ankur Crawford is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity, and Alger Spectra strategies. She joined Alger in September 2004 and has 17 years of investment experience. Ankur began her career at Alger as a Research Associate and successfully completed Alger’s in-house analyst training program. Over the next several years, Ankur was promoted to Associate Analyst, Analyst, and, ultimately, Senior Analyst. She was named portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth strategies in 2010 and promoted to Head of the Technology sector team in January 2013 (until April 2016). In 2015, Ankur was added as a portfolio manager of the Alger Capital Appreciation, Alger Focus Equity and Alger Spectra strategies. Ankur is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in InvestmentNews, Investor’s Business Daily and Fortune. In 2020, Ankur was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” honoree by Money Management Executive. Ankur was elected to the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity with the mission of teaching underprivileged communities a skill set in technology that enables them to enter the “gig” economy. Ankur earned a B.S. in both Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and also received an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University. Ankur was awarded a fellowship from the prestigious Intel PhD Fellowship Program and worked as an engineer with Intel. She was also awarded a fellowship from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. In addition, Ankur holds several U.S. patents.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

