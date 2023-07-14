Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett Alpha Strategy Fund

ALFOX | Fund

$24.07

$704 M

0.58%

$0.14

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$704 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Alpha Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Giulio Martini

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”). Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly invests in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign micro-cap, small, and mid-sized companies. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which an underlying fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.

Securities of foreign companies include emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in any type of derivative as part of its investment strategies or for risk management purposes. Currently, the Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. To the extent that the Fund invests directly in derivatives, the Fund intends to do so primarily for non-hedging purposes. The market value of the Fund’s directly held positions in derivatives, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund currently expects, however, that the market value of such instruments, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets under normal conditions. These percentage limitations exclude Fund assets indirectly invested in derivatives through the underlying funds.

The Fund’s portfolio management team generally employs a bottom-up investment approach emphasizing long-term value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell or reallocate its investments among the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets, increase cash, or satisfy redemption requests, among others. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above

for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

ALFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -19.9% 53.5% 57.26%
1 Yr 9.5% -72.5% 37.5% 60.98%
3 Yr 3.1%* -54.1% 47.9% 19.20%
5 Yr -4.2%* -42.5% 12.6% 53.82%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 12.2% 64.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -82.1% 547.9% 38.25%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 9.88%
2020 5.4% -28.2% 32.1% 85.59%
2019 2.3% -3.2% 9.3% 91.85%
2018 -4.9% -14.5% 20.4% 69.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -24.8% 53.5% 56.59%
1 Yr 9.5% -72.5% 37.5% 59.46%
3 Yr 3.1%* -54.1% 47.9% 19.20%
5 Yr -1.2%* -42.5% 14.6% 37.31%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 63.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -82.1% 547.9% 38.25%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 9.88%
2020 5.4% -28.2% 32.1% 85.59%
2019 2.3% -3.2% 9.3% 91.85%
2018 -2.0% -14.5% 20.4% 40.34%

NAV & Total Return History

ALFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALFOX Category Low Category High ALFOX % Rank
Net Assets 704 M 183 K 28 B 45.79%
Number of Holdings 6 6 1336 99.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 707 M 59 K 2.7 B 18.18%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 5.9% 100.0% 1.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lord Abbett Value Opportunities I 20.71%
  2. Lord Abbett Small Cap Value I 20.70%
  3. Lord Abbett International Opp I 20.28%
  4. Lord Abbett Developing Growth I 18.82%
  5. Lord Abbett Focused Small Cap Value I 10.70%
  6. Lord Abbett Micro Cap Growth I 8.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALFOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 77.52% 101.30% 9.60%
Other 		0.10% -1.57% 7.18% 20.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 96.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.63%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 98.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 96.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALFOX % Rank
Industrials 		18.94% 0.00% 36.64% 30.64%
Technology 		16.95% 2.91% 75.51% 88.05%
Financial Services 		14.99% 0.00% 42.95% 14.48%
Healthcare 		13.81% 0.00% 47.90% 88.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.07% 0.00% 40.68% 84.51%
Real Estate 		6.07% 0.00% 15.31% 14.14%
Energy 		5.73% 0.00% 55.49% 12.79%
Basic Materials 		4.97% 0.00% 10.30% 13.80%
Consumer Defense 		4.82% 0.00% 13.56% 32.32%
Communication Services 		2.91% 0.00% 15.31% 37.54%
Utilities 		1.74% 0.00% 5.57% 9.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALFOX % Rank
US 		74.18% 67.06% 99.56% 98.82%
Non US 		25.72% 0.00% 26.08% 1.85%

ALFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.05% 27.56% 98.46%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.05% 4.05% 2.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.40% 24.64%

Sales Fees

ALFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 3.00% 439.00% 3.53%

ALFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALFOX Category Low Category High ALFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 1.90% 96.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALFOX Category Low Category High ALFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -4.08% 1.10% 5.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Giulio Martini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Martini is chief investment officer-currency & quantitative strategies of AllianceBernstein with which he has been associated since prior to 2001. Previously, he was named chief international economist and portfolio manager on the international and global value equities team in 1992. He also served as a senior economist since joining Bernstein in 1985. Prior to AllianceBernstein, he conducted economic research and taught at the Institute of Employment Policy at Boston University for three years.

Jeffrey Herzog

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Jeffrey O. Herzog joined Lord Abbett in 2013. Mr. Herzog was formerly Senior Economist at Oxford Economics from 2012 to 2013 and Senior Economist at BBVA Compass from 2009 to 2012.

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

