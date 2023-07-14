Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund is a “fund of funds” that invests in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”). Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly invests in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign micro-cap, small, and mid-sized companies. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.
Equity securities in which an underlying fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.
Securities of foreign companies include emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in any type of derivative as part of its investment strategies or for risk management purposes. Currently, the Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. To the extent that the Fund invests directly in derivatives, the Fund intends to do so primarily for non-hedging purposes. The market value of the Fund’s directly held positions in derivatives, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund currently expects, however, that the market value of such instruments, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets under normal conditions. These percentage limitations exclude Fund assets indirectly invested in derivatives through the underlying funds.
The Fund’s portfolio management team generally employs a bottom-up investment approach emphasizing long-term value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell or reallocate its investments among the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets, increase cash, or satisfy redemption requests, among others. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above
for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|ALFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|59.29%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|61.82%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|20.42%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|56.05%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|65.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|38.77%
|2021
|4.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|11.96%
|2020
|5.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|86.85%
|2019
|2.2%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|92.96%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|70.36%
|Period
|ALFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|58.45%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|60.30%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|20.42%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|39.18%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|38.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.3%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|38.77%
|2021
|4.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|11.96%
|2020
|5.3%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|86.85%
|2019
|2.2%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|92.96%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|41.30%
|ALFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|704 M
|183 K
|28 B
|45.12%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|6
|1336
|99.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|707 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|17.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|0.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.90%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|8.75%
|Other
|0.10%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|19.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|48.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.47%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|93.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|46.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALFFX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.94%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|29.63%
|Technology
|16.95%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|87.37%
|Financial Services
|14.99%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|13.80%
|Healthcare
|13.81%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|87.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.07%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|83.84%
|Real Estate
|6.07%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|13.47%
|Energy
|5.73%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|12.12%
|Basic Materials
|4.97%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|13.13%
|Consumer Defense
|4.82%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|31.65%
|Communication Services
|2.91%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|36.87%
|Utilities
|1.74%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|8.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALFFX % Rank
|US
|74.18%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|98.15%
|Non US
|25.72%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|1.18%
|ALFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|96.59%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|1.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|25.61%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|18.01%
|ALFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ALFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|2.55%
|ALFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|50.67%
|ALFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ALFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.09%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|6.48%
|ALFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$3.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.536
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$1.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.834
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Martini is chief investment officer-currency & quantitative strategies of AllianceBernstein with which he has been associated since prior to 2001. Previously, he was named chief international economist and portfolio manager on the international and global value equities team in 1992. He also served as a senior economist since joining Bernstein in 1985. Prior to AllianceBernstein, he conducted economic research and taught at the Institute of Employment Policy at Boston University for three years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Jeffrey O. Herzog joined Lord Abbett in 2013. Mr. Herzog was formerly Senior Economist at Oxford Economics from 2012 to 2013 and Senior Economist at BBVA Compass from 2009 to 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
