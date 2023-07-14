Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS/Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio

ALEFX | Fund

$10.47

$129 M

0.00%

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS/Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    11249909
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Portfolio employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. Developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) benchmarks, data and analytics (“Alerian”), the Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of North American energy infrastructure companies.

The Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities involving energy commodities, including gathering and processing, liquefaction, pipeline transportation, rail terminaling, and storage (also known as “midstream energy businesses”). Midstream energy companies include midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream corporations based in either the United States or Canada. The Index is a capped, float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in, among other things, the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources, and are treated as partnerships for U.S.

federal income tax purposes. By confining their operations to these specific activities, MLP interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level income taxation. To qualify as an MLP and not be taxed as a corporation for income tax purposes, a partnership must, for any taxable year, receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Code (as defined below).

The Portfolio will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities) provided that, for the reasons set forth below, the Portfolio will not invest more than 25% of the value of its assets in one or more MLPs. Under normal conditions, the Portfolio generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index; however, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Portfolio may purchase a sample of the securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking performance which corresponds to the performance of the Index.

Pursuant to Section 851(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the Portfolio may invest no more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of one or more qualified publicly traded partnerships, which include MLPs.

Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Alerian Portfolio’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Alerian Portfolio will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Alerian Portfolio shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations.

Read More

ALEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -13.5% 29.4% 21.88%
1 Yr 8.8% -9.7% 32.0% 73.44%
3 Yr 19.1%* -4.2% 128.3% 45.67%
5 Yr 2.4%* -11.3% 32.9% 27.68%
10 Yr 0.6%* -13.0% 11.3% 19.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.2% -11.1% 56.2% 74.22%
2021 16.2% -6.1% 24.6% 28.35%
2020 -10.0% -24.8% 46.7% 43.65%
2019 4.3% -4.4% 5.2% 7.69%
2018 -4.5% -7.3% -1.8% 47.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -11.6% 30.4% 28.13%
1 Yr 8.8% -9.7% 48.8% 75.97%
3 Yr 19.1%* -8.0% 128.3% 39.06%
5 Yr 2.4%* -11.3% 33.9% 25.00%
10 Yr 1.5%* -13.0% 14.7% 18.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 12.2% -11.1% 56.2% 73.44%
2021 16.2% -6.1% 24.6% 29.13%
2020 -10.0% -24.8% 46.7% 44.44%
2019 4.3% -12.8% 5.2% 7.69%
2018 -4.5% -7.3% -1.8% 74.07%

NAV & Total Return History

ALEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALEFX Category Low Category High ALEFX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 22 M 6.32 B 81.25%
Number of Holdings 34 1 175 56.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.8 M 0 5.88 B 82.93%
Weighting of Top 10 61.80% 39.8% 110.0% 49.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transcanada 10.76%
  2. Enbridge Inc 9.78%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP 8.24%
  4. TC Energy Corp 6.84%
  5. Energy Transfer LP 6.43%
  6. Williams Companies Inc 5.49%
  7. Inter Pipeline Ltd 5.26%
  8. Targa Resources Corp 5.25%
  9. Pembina Pipeline Corp 5.12%
  10. Cheniere Energy Inc 5.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALEFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.33% 53.33% 133.88% 48.36%
Cash 		0.67% -58.21% 13.09% 49.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 96.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 97.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALEFX % Rank
Energy 		99.78% 29.76% 100.00% 12.30%
Industrials 		0.22% 0.00% 10.08% 32.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% 100.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 100.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALEFX % Rank
US 		70.90% 48.92% 130.59% 90.98%
Non US 		28.43% 0.00% 37.36% 7.38%

ALEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.35% 8.56% 68.03%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.35% 1.38% 10.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ALEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

ALEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 6.00% 248.00% 73.68%

ALEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALEFX Category Low Category High ALEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.04% 15.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALEFX Category Low Category High ALEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.54% -6.38% 9.57% 3.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2015

6.93

6.9%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

