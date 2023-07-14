Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Portfolio employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. Developed by Alerian, a leading provider of objective energy infrastructure and master limited partnership (“MLP”) benchmarks, data and analytics (“Alerian”), the Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of North American energy infrastructure companies.
The Index is a composite of North American energy infrastructure companies engaged in midstream activities involving energy commodities, including gathering and processing, liquefaction, pipeline transportation, rail terminaling, and storage (also known as “midstream energy businesses”). Midstream energy companies include midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream corporations based in either the United States or Canada. The Index is a capped, float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in, among other things, the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources, and are treated as partnerships for U.S.
federal income tax purposes. By confining their operations to these specific activities, MLP interests, or units, are able to trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level income taxation. To qualify as an MLP and not be taxed as a corporation for income tax purposes, a partnership must, for any taxable year, receive at least 90% of its income from qualifying sources as set forth in Section 7704(d) of the Code (as defined below).
The Portfolio will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities) provided that, for the reasons set forth below, the Portfolio will not invest more than 25% of the value of its assets in one or more MLPs. Under normal conditions, the Portfolio generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index; however, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Portfolio may purchase a sample of the securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking performance which corresponds to the performance of the Index.
Pursuant to Section 851(b) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the Portfolio may invest no more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the securities of one or more qualified publicly traded partnerships, which include MLPs.
Unlike direct investments in MLPs, income and losses from the Alerian Portfolio’s investments in MLPs will not directly flow through to the personal tax returns of shareholders. The Alerian Portfolio will report distributions from its investments, including MLPs, made to shareholders annually on Form 1099. Shareholders will not, solely by virtue of their status as Alerian Portfolio shareholders, be treated as engaged in the business conducted by underlying MLPs for federal or state income tax purposes or for purposes of the tax on unrelated business income of tax-exempt organizations.
|Period
|ALEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|21.88%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|73.44%
|3 Yr
|19.1%*
|-4.2%
|128.3%
|45.67%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-11.3%
|32.9%
|27.68%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-13.0%
|11.3%
|19.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.2%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|74.22%
|2021
|16.2%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|28.35%
|2020
|-10.0%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|43.65%
|2019
|4.3%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|7.69%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|47.22%
|Period
|ALEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|28.13%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|75.97%
|3 Yr
|19.1%*
|-8.0%
|128.3%
|39.06%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-11.3%
|33.9%
|25.00%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-13.0%
|14.7%
|18.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|ALEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|12.2%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|73.44%
|2021
|16.2%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|29.13%
|2020
|-10.0%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|44.44%
|2019
|4.3%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|7.69%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|74.07%
|ALEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|81.25%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|1
|175
|56.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.8 M
|0
|5.88 B
|82.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.80%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|49.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.33%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|48.36%
|Cash
|0.67%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|49.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|3.66%
|96.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|97.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALEFX % Rank
|Energy
|99.78%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|12.30%
|Industrials
|0.22%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|32.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|100.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|100.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ALEFX % Rank
|US
|70.90%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|90.98%
|Non US
|28.43%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|7.38%
|ALEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|68.03%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|10.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|ALEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|ALEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ALEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|73.68%
|ALEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|15.50%
|ALEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|ALEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ALEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.54%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|3.36%
|ALEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.452
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2021
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2015
6.93
6.9%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
