Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds. The Fund primarily invests in debt securities with short- and intermediate-term maturities generally similar to those included in the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. 1-5 Year Corporate Index (the Index). The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds).

The Fund’s duration is managed to help reduce volatility associated with changes in interest rates. Under normal conditions, the Fund will target duration to be similar to or lower than that of the Index, but will not exceed that of the Index by more than one year. As of October 31, 2022, the duration of the Index was 2.72 years.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments.