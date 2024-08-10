Home
Alger International Focus Fund

mutual fund
ALCZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.34 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (ALGCX) Z (ALCZX) A (ALGAX) B (AFGPX) I (AIGIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

26.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.27%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ALCZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger International Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Z
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Pragna Shere

Fund Description

The Fund is sub-advised by Redwood Investments, LLC (“Redwood”), an affiliate of the Manager (Redwood and the Manager, collectively referred to as the “Manager,” where applicable).  Subject to the general supervision by the Fund’s Board of Trustees, the Manager oversees Redwood and evaluates its performance results. The Manager reviews portfolio performance, compliance with investment guidelines and federal securities laws, and changes in key personnel of Redwood. Redwood is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including purchases and sales of individual securities.The Fund invests in companies that it believes meet three primary criteria: (1) high quality companies, (2) which are attractively valued, and (3) where the Manager believes that future earnings and free cash flow growth will be meaningfully above what is expected by the market. High quality companies are those companies that offer strong earnings visibility and sustainability because of their durable competitive advantages, capable management teams, and prudent financial management. The Manager focuses on understanding industry and company dynamics to assess company quality, and on identifying and forecasting critical drivers to reach a differentiated view of future growth.The Fund is an all-cap, all-country, opportunistic focus fund which generally holds less than 50 holdings. Fund holdings may differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including, among others, because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position. Additionally, the Fund may exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, including common stocks, American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts, of foreign companies. Foreign companies are companies generally defined by a third party, or in certain circumstances by a Portfolio Manager, (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose securities are primarily listed in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or derive more than 50% of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments, or sales, outside the United States. The Fund normally focuses its foreign investments in developed countries, but may also invest in emerging market securities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, from large, well-established companies to small, emerging growth companies.Emerging market countries include all countries categorized as Emerging Markets or Frontier Markets by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).The Fund generally invests in at least three foreign countries, and, at times, may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a single foreign country. The Fund’s benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ex USA, which is an unmanaged, market capitalization-weighted index designed to provide a broad measure of equity market performance throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets, but excluding the United States.The Fund may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, it fails to perform as expected, or other opportunities appear more attractive.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies conducting business within a single sector, as defined by third party sources, including the information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials and financials sectors.The Fund invests in cash (and cash equivalents) when the Fund is unable to find enough attractive long-term investments to meet its investment objective, to meet redemptions and/or when the Manager believes it is advisable to do so during times of short-term market volatility. During these times, cash (and cash equivalents) will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets.The Fund’s investment objective is a fundamental policy and may not be changed without shareholder approval.
Read More

ALCZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -0.6% 32.6% 50.26%
1 Yr 26.5% 10.8% 46.8% 19.85%
3 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 9.0% 59.74%
5 Yr 10.2%* 0.3% 15.9% 9.79%
10 Yr 6.6%* 2.4% 10.3% 40.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 18.4% -0.4% 28.6% 16.20%
2022 -30.7% -49.5% -13.3% 70.47%
2021 0.6% -22.2% 19.3% 57.37%
2020 43.8% -3.7% 85.0% 7.89%
2019 22.4% -4.0% 45.1% 84.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ALCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -0.6% 32.6% 50.26%
1 Yr 26.5% 10.8% 46.8% 19.85%
3 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 9.0% 59.74%
5 Yr 10.2%* 0.3% 15.9% 9.79%
10 Yr 6.6%* 2.4% 10.3% 40.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ALCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 18.6% 1.8% 28.6% 23.39%
2022 -30.3% -44.4% -11.0% 79.27%
2021 9.1% -20.6% 20.5% 44.77%
2020 43.8% 7.6% 97.1% 9.01%
2019 28.3% 0.5% 45.3% 49.53%

NAV & Total Return History

ALCZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ALCZX Category Low Category High ALCZX % Rank
Net Assets 156 M 191 K 140 B 82.01%
Number of Holdings 42 4 1830 80.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 51 M 65.4 K 36.7 B 82.78%
Weighting of Top 10 33.46% 10.6% 99.9% 43.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.50%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 3.81%
  3. AstraZeneca PLC 3.47%
  4. ICICI Bank Ltd 3.37%
  5. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp 3.11%
  6. Dollarama Inc 3.07%
  7. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 2.87%
  8. Bharat Electronics Ltd 2.83%
  9. CTS Eventim AG Co KGaA 2.71%
  10. Nintendo Co Ltd 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ALCZX % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 85.22% 105.20% 8.23%
Cash 		0.64% 0.00% 11.43% 81.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 10.21% 98.97%
Other 		0.00% -0.31% 3.49% 96.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 98.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.03% 99.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALCZX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		21.62% 0.00% 46.28% 11.60%
Technology 		17.55% 1.51% 38.21% 49.23%
Industrials 		15.47% 0.68% 31.28% 48.20%
Healthcare 		15.40% 1.36% 29.58% 43.04%
Financial Services 		13.82% 0.00% 38.62% 50.00%
Basic Materials 		9.58% 0.00% 23.15% 24.23%
Consumer Defense 		4.27% 0.00% 25.77% 90.21%
Energy 		2.31% 0.00% 24.97% 40.98%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.05% 99.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 6.64% 99.74%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 41.13% 99.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ALCZX % Rank
Non US 		76.75% 0.00% 99.95% 71.72%
US 		22.85% 0.00% 99.87% 27.25%

ALCZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ALCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.01% 13.07% 54.26%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 49.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.80% 1.77%

Sales Fees

ALCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ALCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ALCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.27% 7.00% 149.00% 89.18%

ALCZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ALCZX Category Low Category High ALCZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 12.70% 74.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ALCZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual SemiAnnual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ALCZX Category Low Category High ALCZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -1.69% 3.16% 72.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ALCZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ALCZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pragna Shere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Pragna Shere, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. She joined Alger in March 2018 and has 29 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Pragna worked at Redwood Investments where she was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Prior to Redwood Investments, Pragna also held senior investment positions at Ashfield Capital Partners, United Nations Joint Staff Pensions Fund, and Clay Finlay, Inc. Pragna earned her B.A. from State University of New York at Stony Brook, New York. In addition, Pragna is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Gregory Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Greg Jones, CFA is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Global Focus, Alger International Focus and Alger Emerging Markets strategies. He joined Alger in March 2018 and has 34 years of experience. Prior to joining Alger, Gregory worked at Redwood Investments where he was a portfolio manager responsible for non-U.S. equity strategies. Previously, he was Co-CIO and Portfolio Manager at Ashfield Capital Partners. In addition, Gregory founded Jadeite Capital in 2007, formed to manage APAC, emerging markets, and global long-short equity funds. Prior, Gregory was Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Clay Finlay, Inc. Gregory earned his B.A. from Duke University, and M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. In addition, Gregory is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute. Greg also served on the board and management committees of Clay Finlay, Inc. and Ashfield Capital Partners.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 26.94 7.71 20.01

