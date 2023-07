Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in securities of companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. Investments consist primarily of common stocks of companies of any size market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks, warrants, options, and other equity-like instruments, such as partnership interests, limited liability company interests, business trust shares and rights, Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), and other securities that are convertible into equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities issued by foreign issuers, including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and directly in foreign equity securities. Additionally, the Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements of up to 33-1/3% of its total asset value with brokers, dealers, and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. As of July 31, 2022, 42.8% of the Fund’s net assets were invested in securities of issuers within the information technology sector.

Although the Fund normally holds a focused portfolio of equity securities, the Fund is not required to be fully invested in such securities and may maintain a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities generally considered to be cash equivalents. In certain market conditions, the Advisor may determine that it is appropriate for the Fund to hold a significant cash position for an extended period of time.

Akre Capital Management, LLC (the “Advisor”) principally seeks to identify companies which may earn higher-than-average returns on shareholders’ equity; are managed, in the Advisor’s judgment, by individuals who have a history of treating public shareholders like partners; and have ample opportunity to reinvest excess profits at above-average rates. Once a potential investment is identified, the Advisor attempts to purchase shares at valuations the Advisor considers modest-to-reasonable, relative to the nature of the business, and the expected growth in economic value per share. The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than diversified mutual funds.