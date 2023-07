Administrative Vice President and Head of Fixed Income Randy Vogel, CFA, CIPM, is responsible for all investment-grade credit research for taxable fixed income. He oversees the credit review process, which includes a thorough analysis and review of approved issuers. Randy is also responsible for the management of taxable fixed income portfolios. He provides an analysis of trends in the credit markets, and identifies relative value opportunities that may help to maximize performance and minimize risk across taxable fixed income portfolios. Randy rejoined Wilmington Trust in 2008 after spending two years with PNC Capital Advisors as a senior credit analyst covering the banks, brokerage, utility, and telecommunications industries. He holds a master’s degree from Temple University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Delaware. He is a CFA® charter holder and a member of the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia. Randy also earned his Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement (CIPM) designation in 2020.