Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$2.69 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.6%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AIWCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-15.6%
|25.6%
|58.26%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-15.2%
|27.0%
|31.42%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-27.6%
|9.3%
|69.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|84.62%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.7%
|9.5%
|93.80%
* Annualized
|YTD
|14.4%
|-35.3%
|25.6%
|58.03%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|-46.8%
|27.0%
|30.73%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-27.6%
|13.1%
|69.55%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|35.4%
|65.80%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-3.0%
|9.9%
|76.62%
* Annualized
|AIWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.69 B
|167 K
|150 B
|35.09%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|5
|516
|30.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|352 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|43.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.55%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|80.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.76%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|20.74%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|79.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|97.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|97.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|96.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|96.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.25%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|25.58%
|Technology
|15.86%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|66.59%
|Industrials
|15.22%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|51.84%
|Healthcare
|14.36%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|55.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.16%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|32.03%
|Basic Materials
|10.03%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|23.04%
|Consumer Defense
|6.44%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|64.98%
|Communication Services
|4.07%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|54.15%
|Utilities
|1.35%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|29.72%
|Energy
|1.28%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|51.15%
|Real Estate
|0.98%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|26.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Non US
|95.17%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|18.66%
|US
|3.59%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|61.75%
|AIWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|7.24%
|Management Fee
|1.19%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|AIWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|93.33%
|AIWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIWCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|78.39%
|AIWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.95%
|97.01%
|AIWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AIWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIWCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|83.76%
|AIWCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2005
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Raj co-manages the Non-U.S. Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering European companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2002, he was a global equity analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Raj has worked in the investment industry since 1993. He earned bachelor's degrees in finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin. Raj is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
4.5
4.5%
Mr. Zhao, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2009 as a senior investment analyst. He became a vice president and senior investment analyst in 2016 and a vice president and portfolio manager in 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
