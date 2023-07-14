Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century International Growth Fund

AIWCX | Fund

$11.63

$2.69 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$2.69 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AIWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    87094
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rajesh Gandhi

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in securities of companies located in at least three developed countries world-wide (excluding the United States). The fund may also invest in emerging market countries. The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time, using an investment strategy developed by the fund’s investment advisor. In implementing this strategy, the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow. The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques, including integration of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) data about issuers to help them make decisions about buying or holding stocks of companies that meet their investment criteria and selling the stocks of companies that do not. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings, revenues or key business fundamentals are not only growing, but growing at an accelerating pace.
Read More

AIWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -15.6% 25.6% 58.26%
1 Yr 18.6% -15.2% 27.0% 31.42%
3 Yr -2.8%* -27.6% 9.3% 69.14%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 84.62%
10 Yr -0.7%* -3.7% 9.5% 93.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -49.5% -11.5% 61.25%
2021 -2.2% -11.8% 9.8% 69.16%
2020 5.9% -1.7% 22.8% 54.96%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 47.49%
2018 -5.6% -7.5% 11.0% 90.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -35.3% 25.6% 58.03%
1 Yr 18.6% -46.8% 27.0% 30.73%
3 Yr -2.8%* -27.6% 13.1% 69.55%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 35.4% 65.80%
10 Yr 2.3%* -3.0% 9.9% 76.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -49.5% -11.5% 61.25%
2021 -2.2% -11.8% 9.8% 69.16%
2020 5.9% -1.7% 22.8% 54.96%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 47.49%
2018 -3.5% -7.5% 11.0% 49.12%

NAV & Total Return History

AIWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIWCX Category Low Category High AIWCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.69 B 167 K 150 B 35.09%
Number of Holdings 90 5 516 30.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 352 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 43.55%
Weighting of Top 10 23.55% 10.3% 99.1% 80.88%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIWCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.76% 88.72% 101.51% 20.74%
Cash 		1.24% -1.51% 11.28% 79.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 97.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 97.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 96.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 96.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIWCX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.25% 0.00% 38.62% 25.58%
Technology 		15.86% 1.51% 38.21% 66.59%
Industrials 		15.22% 0.68% 31.28% 51.84%
Healthcare 		14.36% 1.36% 29.58% 55.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.16% 0.00% 46.28% 32.03%
Basic Materials 		10.03% 0.00% 23.15% 23.04%
Consumer Defense 		6.44% 0.00% 28.66% 64.98%
Communication Services 		4.07% 0.00% 41.13% 54.15%
Utilities 		1.35% 0.00% 19.97% 29.72%
Energy 		1.28% 0.00% 24.97% 51.15%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 17.78% 26.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIWCX % Rank
Non US 		95.17% 70.50% 101.51% 18.66%
US 		3.59% 0.00% 25.68% 61.75%

AIWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.21% 0.01% 37.19% 7.24%
Management Fee 1.19% 0.00% 1.50% 99.77%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

AIWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 93.33%

Trading Fees

AIWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 7.00% 330.00% 78.39%

AIWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIWCX Category Low Category High AIWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.95% 97.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIWCX Category Low Category High AIWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -1.69% 3.16% 83.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rajesh Gandhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Raj co-manages the Non-U.S. Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering European companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2002, he was a global equity analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Raj has worked in the investment industry since 1993. He earned bachelor's degrees in finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin. Raj is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Jim Zhao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

4.5

4.5%

Mr. Zhao, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2009 as a senior investment analyst. He became a vice president and senior investment analyst in 2016 and a vice president and portfolio manager in 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

