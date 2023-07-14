Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus NFJ International Value Fund

mutual fund
AIVAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.58 +0.08 +0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ANJIX) Primary C (AFJCX) A (AFJAX) Other (AFVPX) Other (AIVAX) Retirement (ANAVX)
AIVAX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus NFJ International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.58 +0.08 +0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ANJIX) Primary C (AFJCX) A (AFJAX) Other (AFVPX) Other (AIVAX) Retirement (ANAVX)
AIVAX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus NFJ International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.58 +0.08 +0.39%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ANJIX) Primary C (AFJCX) A (AFJAX) Other (AFVPX) Other (AIVAX) Retirement (ANAVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus NFJ International Value Fund

AIVAX | Fund

$20.58

$123 M

0.45%

$0.09

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$123 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus NFJ International Value Fund

AIVAX | Fund

$20.58

$123 M

0.45%

$0.09

1.28%

AIVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus NFJ International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. McKinney

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 65% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants) of non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in emerging market securities and may invest a portion of its assets in equity securities of companies located in China. The fund may also achieve its exposure to non-U.S. equity securities through investing in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate-related investments. The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers partition the fund’s selection universe by industry and then identify what they believe to be the most attractively valued securities in each industry to determine potential holdings for the fund representing a broad range of industry groups. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund.

Read More

AIVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -0.2% 22.6% 21.86%
1 Yr 19.1% -23.3% 32.8% 60.18%
3 Yr 5.3%* -4.6% 20.6% 75.08%
5 Yr 2.0%* -11.2% 9.8% 21.50%
10 Yr -0.5%* -5.5% 10.0% 85.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -27.8% 166.1% 95.12%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 47.99%
2020 2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 7.12%
2019 4.4% 1.1% 7.1% 15.95%
2018 -3.8% -8.1% -1.1% 28.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -9.7% 22.6% 21.86%
1 Yr 19.1% -23.3% 56.0% 55.52%
3 Yr 5.3%* -4.6% 22.3% 73.89%
5 Yr 2.1%* -11.2% 12.6% 25.35%
10 Yr 0.7%* -5.5% 13.3% 84.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -27.8% 166.1% 95.12%
2021 3.9% -42.2% 28.2% 47.99%
2020 2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 7.44%
2019 4.4% 1.1% 7.1% 15.95%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 28.92%

NAV & Total Return History

AIVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIVAX Category Low Category High AIVAX % Rank
Net Assets 123 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 80.60%
Number of Holdings 67 2 3900 70.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.7 M 530 K 13.7 B 71.43%
Weighting of Top 10 34.56% 7.3% 99.9% 16.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  2. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  3. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  4. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  5. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  6. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  7. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  8. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  9. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%
  10. Rio Tinto PLC 5.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.03% 75.03% 100.46% 64.29%
Cash 		2.97% -31.92% 11.89% 32.44%
Other 		0.01% -2.35% 6.11% 27.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 49.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 44.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 47.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVAX % Rank
Technology 		24.16% 0.00% 24.16% 0.60%
Financial Services 		19.01% 0.00% 42.76% 57.06%
Industrials 		10.96% 1.03% 36.79% 75.68%
Real Estate 		9.36% 0.00% 17.64% 1.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.07% 0.00% 27.46% 60.36%
Basic Materials 		7.41% 0.00% 30.76% 58.56%
Utilities 		5.14% 0.00% 27.46% 26.73%
Energy 		4.76% 0.00% 26.59% 78.38%
Healthcare 		4.10% 0.00% 23.28% 94.29%
Communication Services 		3.58% 0.00% 23.78% 82.58%
Consumer Defense 		3.44% 0.00% 31.84% 88.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIVAX % Rank
Non US 		87.95% 71.47% 100.46% 90.48%
US 		9.08% 0.00% 15.02% 7.74%

AIVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 21.16% 32.33%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 25.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.91%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.47% 53.68%

Sales Fees

AIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 158.16% 87.65%

AIVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIVAX Category Low Category High AIVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 8.48% 59.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIVAX Category Low Category High AIVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.57% 0.18% 7.85% 98.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. McKinney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2006

15.53

15.5%

Mr. McKinney is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors. As a member of the Value Equity US Team, he is the product team co-lead for the Dividend Value investment strategy. Before joining the firm in 2006, he was an equity analyst covering the energy sector for Evergreen Investments, an investment-banking analyst at Alex. Brown & Sons, a vice president in equity research at Merrill Lynch and an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. McKinney has a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Oliver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2006

15.53

15.5%

Thomas Oliver is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, Mr. Oliver was a manager of corporate reporting at Perot Systems and an auditor at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Oliver earned a B.B.A. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder and has his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation. He began his career in the investment industry in 1995.

Paul Magnuson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2008

13.72

13.7%

Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.

John Mowrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

J. Garth Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2018

4.08

4.1%

J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×