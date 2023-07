Jasper is president of AmerIsrael Capital Management, LLC. From 2006 to present, she has been involved in the creation and organization of the fund and the adviser. From 2000 to 2006 Jasper was a relationship manager and credit analyst in commercial real estate lending with the Bank of New York. Prior to joining the Bank of New York in 2000, she worked for Jones Lang Lasalle, a leading real estate and investment management firm.