Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of

small-capitalization

companies. The sub-adviser considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000

®

Index (the largest market capitalization of a company in the Russell 2000

®

Index was approximately $16.7 billion during the 12-month period ended December 31, 2022). The Russell 2000

®

Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization

companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range may continue to be held by the Fund in the sub-adviser’s sole discretion. As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of Predecessor Fund was approximately $3.2 billion. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Fund seeks to meet its investment goal by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers but may invest up to 5% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the sub-adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up research driven approach to identify companies for investment by the Fund. The sub-adviser focuses on those companies that it believes have high-quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the sub-adviser believes to be their fair value. The sub-adviser seeks to identify high-quality businesses by focusing on companies that it believes have the following attributes: disciplined business plans; attractive business fundamentals; sound balance sheets; financial strength; experienced, motivated company management; reasonable competition; and/or a record of long-term value creation.