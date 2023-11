Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, depository receipts, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Depository receipts represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by banks. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on securities exchanges.

The Fund seeks to meet its investment goal by investing primarily in equity securities of domestic and foreign issuers that are listed on a U.S. exchange or that are otherwise publicly traded in the United States but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in American Depository Receipts and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the sub-adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up approach. The sub-adviser focuses on those companies that it believes have high-quality businesses that are undervalued by the market relative to what the sub-adviser believes to be their fair value. The sub-adviser seeks to identify high-quality businesses by focusing on companies with the following attributes: attractive business fundamentals; experienced, motivated company management; pricing power; sustainable competitive advantages; financial strength; and/or high or consistently improving market position, return on invested capital and operating margins.