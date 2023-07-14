Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. For purposes of this fund, the advisor defines bonds as non-money market debt securities, such as corporate bonds and notes, debt securities issued by governments, commercial paper and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund will invest primarily in non-dollar denominated debt securities issued by foreign governments and foreign companies. The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States). The advisor expects the fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity to range from two to 12 years.

The fund will invest in investment grade debt securities. An “investment grade” security is one that has been rated in one of the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. The fund will also invest in high-yield debt securities (“junk bonds”). A “high-yield” security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.

The fund may invest in emerging markets debt securities. The fund considers a security to be an emerging markets security if its issuer is located outside the following developed countries list, which is subject to change: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bermuda, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong , Ireland, Israel , Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The portfolio managers use a combination of fundamental research and bond and currency valuation models, and evaluate each country’s economic climate and political discipline for controlling deficits and inflation. Using economic forecasts, the portfolio managers project the expected return for each country. By contrasting expected risks and returns for investments in each country, the portfolio managers select those countries expected to produce the best return at reasonable risk. The portfolio managers limit the use of hedging strategies that minimize the risk of currency fluctuations, but may hedge up to 25% of the fund’s total assets into U.S. dollars when the portfolio manager considers the dollar to be attractive relative to foreign currencies.

In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund also invests in derivative instruments. The fund invests in foreign currency exchange contracts to shift its investment exposure from one currency into another for hedging purposes or to enhance returns. The fund may also invest in futures contracts, options and swap agreements to manage duration, credit exposure and country exposure. In certain foreign markets, swaps can also act as substitutes for other less liquid fixed-income instruments. The fund may also invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, mortgage- or asset-backed securities and other similarly structured investments.

The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a transaction that has the opposite characteristics of the position being hedged. The net effect of these two positions is to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.

The fund sells holdings for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust its average maturity or credit quality, to shift assets into and out of higher-yielding securities, or to alter geographic or currency exposure.