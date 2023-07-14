Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$59.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund may trade frequently and may invest in a wide range of financial instruments, market sectors and asset classes in the U.S. and foreign markets. Investments may include any asset for which there is a liquid market. The Fund opportunistically selects investments where it believes value is not fully recognized by the market. Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser's judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.
The Fund may invest in long and short positions in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in sponsored and unsponsored ADR and GDR. It may hold all or a portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury Obligations, cash or short-term fixed income or money market securities. The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”).
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are not rated or rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“junk bonds” or high yield securities).
|Period
|AIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|96.14%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|90.35%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|74.48%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|82.61%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|52.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|67.43%
|2021
|3.0%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|61.87%
|2020
|6.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|1.06%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|74.18%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|92.45%
|Period
|AIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|93.89%
|1 Yr
|-1.4%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|88.50%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|74.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|64.23%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|60.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|67.43%
|2021
|3.0%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|61.87%
|2020
|6.3%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|1.06%
|2019
|2.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|74.18%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|73.21%
|AIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|59.9 M
|963 K
|126 B
|89.74%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|4
|7731
|34.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.7 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|91.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.45%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|71.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|79.25%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|33.33%
|Cash
|16.53%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|2.24%
|Other
|2.28%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|13.46%
|Bonds
|1.95%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|91.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|97.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Technology
|31.97%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|2.24%
|Healthcare
|16.17%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|8.01%
|Financial Services
|9.66%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|93.91%
|Industrials
|8.30%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|83.33%
|Energy
|7.08%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|19.55%
|Communication Services
|6.90%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|50.96%
|Consumer Defense
|6.71%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|49.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.16%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|85.58%
|Real Estate
|3.77%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|54.81%
|Basic Materials
|2.24%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|94.23%
|Utilities
|2.05%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|80.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIOPX % Rank
|US
|74.59%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|7.69%
|Non US
|4.66%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|84.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|89.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.49%
|Corporate
|8.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|89.74%
|Government
|1.59%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|83.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|98.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|99.04%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIOPX % Rank
|US
|1.95%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|90.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|99.04%
|AIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|9.00%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|92.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|67.86%
|AIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|398.00%
|95.65%
|AIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.88%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|28.66%
|AIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|AIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|63.04%
|AIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2012
9.49
9.5%
Mr. Stephani is responsible for conducting research for and overseeing the execution of Cavanal Hill's tax-efficient large and mid-capitalization core equity strategies. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Stephani was a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager at Great Companies, LLC for five years. At Great Companies, Mr. Stephani managed four large capitalization equity strategies and was the lead analyst for the healthcare, software and industrial sectors. Mr. Stephani started his career in 1995 at Deloitte & Touche as a Senior Accountant and subsequently
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Brandon Barnes manages the investment team that conducts fundamental equity research for Cavanal Hill Investment Management. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Cavanal Hill Dividend Equity, Large Cap Core, Concentrated Equity Income, and New Growth Leaders strategies. In addition, he is a portfolio manager for the Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fund and the Cavanal Hill Active Core Fund. Brandon earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Business Administration from Texas Tech University. Brandon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
