Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$772 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.0%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AINTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|81.44%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|90.12%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|92.65%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|51.54%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|22.22%
* Annualized
|YTD
|8.7%
|-9.7%
|22.6%
|77.25%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-23.3%
|56.0%
|81.49%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-4.6%
|22.3%
|92.36%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-11.2%
|12.6%
|51.74%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-5.5%
|13.3%
|29.41%
* Annualized
|AINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AINTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|772 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|34.63%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|2
|3900
|73.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|419 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|23.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.96%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|1.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AINTX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.31%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|94.64%
|Cash
|7.69%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|2.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|90.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|93.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|89.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|89.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AINTX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.30%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|3.60%
|Financial Services
|18.59%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|60.06%
|Communication Services
|16.41%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|2.40%
|Consumer Defense
|13.52%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|11.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.17%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|22.52%
|Utilities
|11.52%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|5.41%
|Industrials
|3.70%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|93.69%
|Technology
|3.69%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|78.98%
|Real Estate
|0.10%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|72.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|99.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|99.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AINTX % Rank
|Non US
|86.46%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|91.96%
|US
|5.85%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|18.15%
|AINTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|31.12%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|84.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AINTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|17.42%
|AINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AINTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|95.82%
|AINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AINTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.41%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|49.54%
|AINTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2011
10.42
10.4%
Rupal Bhansali is chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel’s international and global equity strategies. In this capacity, she oversees our global research effort and manages multi-billion dollar portfolios. She also co-manages our global concentrated strategy. Rupal joined Ariel in 2011 after 10 years with MacKay Shields where she was senior managing director, portfolio manager and head of international equities. Previously, she spent 5 years at Oppenheimer Capital, where she was responsible for international and global equity portfolios and was promoted to co-head of international equities. Additionally, Rupal has held various roles at other financial services firms since she began her career in 1989, including Soros Fund Management. In 2009, Forbes International Investment Report named her a “Global Guru,” in 2015, Barron’s recognized her as a “Global Contrarian,” and in 2017 PBS’s Consuelo Mack referred to her as an “unconventional thinker.” In January 2019, Rupal became the newest member of the prestigious Barron’s Investment Roundtable, which showcases “10 of Wall Street’s smartest investors.” She is a frequent guest on Bloomberg, CNBC and Fox Business News, and authored the book, Non-Consensus Investing: Being Right When Everyone Else Is Wrong. Rupal is an FSA credential holder, which is administered by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Fluent in several Indian languages including Hindi, Rupal earned a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance, as well as a Master of Commerce in international finance and banking from the University of Mumbai. She later earned an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester, where she was a Rotary Foundation Scholar.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
