Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ariel International Fund

AINTX | Fund

$14.30

$772 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$772 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ariel International Fund

AINTX | Fund

$14.30

$772 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.30%

AINTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ariel International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ariel Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rupal Bhansali

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies based in developed international markets. The Fund will invest in foreign companies directly by purchasing equity securities or indirectly through instruments that provide exposure to foreign companies. The Fund is permitted to invest in companies of any size, but typically will not invest in companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The Fund also invests a portion of its assets in companies based in the U.S. or emerging markets. 
The Fund’s investment process seeks to identify investment opportunities that balance long-term performance with risk management by pursuing a “bottom‑up” stock picking discipline focusing on both the fundamentals of the business and the intrinsic value of the business. Ariel primarily considers selling a stock: (i) if its valuation reaches our investment goals, (ii) if a better opportunity for investment presents itself, or (iii) if there are material adverse changes to a company’s fundamentals. The Fund’s strategies are rooted in the Adviser’s contrarian investment philosophy, which depends on three interrelated tenets: patience, focus and independent thinking. 
The Fund may use various derivative instruments to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities or currencies, or to invest significant cash inflows in the market (i.e., reducing “cash drag”), including forwards, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and other instruments. The Fund may buy and sell currency on a spot basis (i.e., foreign currency trades that settle within two days) and enter into foreign currency forward contracts. Ariel uses these instruments primarily in an attempt to reduce unintended tracking error versus the Fund’s primary benchmark, decrease the Fund’s exposure to changing security prices or foreign currency risk, or address other factors that affect security values. 
The Fund is a diversified fund that generally will hold between 50‑150 securities in its portfolio. 
Read More

AINTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -0.2% 22.6% 81.44%
1 Yr 10.6% -23.3% 32.8% 90.12%
3 Yr 1.4%* -4.6% 20.6% 92.65%
5 Yr 0.5%* -11.2% 9.8% 51.54%
10 Yr 2.1%* -5.5% 10.0% 22.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -27.8% 166.1% 35.37%
2021 0.8% -42.2% 28.2% 90.09%
2020 1.7% -7.3% 5.5% 10.36%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 85.71%
2018 -2.3% -8.1% -1.1% 2.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -9.7% 22.6% 77.25%
1 Yr 10.6% -23.3% 56.0% 81.49%
3 Yr 1.4%* -4.6% 22.3% 92.36%
5 Yr 0.7%* -11.2% 12.6% 51.74%
10 Yr 3.0%* -5.5% 13.3% 29.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -27.8% 166.1% 35.37%
2021 0.8% -42.2% 28.2% 90.09%
2020 1.7% -7.3% 5.5% 10.68%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 85.71%
2018 -2.0% -8.1% -1.1% 2.09%

NAV & Total Return History

AINTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AINTX Category Low Category High AINTX % Rank
Net Assets 772 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 34.63%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3900 73.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 419 M 530 K 13.7 B 23.21%
Weighting of Top 10 55.96% 7.3% 99.9% 1.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  2. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  3. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  5. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  6. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  7. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  8. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  9. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%
  10. Deutsche Boerse AG 10.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AINTX % Rank
Stocks 		92.31% 75.03% 100.46% 94.64%
Cash 		7.69% -31.92% 11.89% 2.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 90.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 93.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 89.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 89.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AINTX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.30% 0.00% 23.28% 3.60%
Financial Services 		18.59% 0.00% 42.76% 60.06%
Communication Services 		16.41% 0.00% 23.78% 2.40%
Consumer Defense 		13.52% 0.00% 31.84% 11.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.17% 0.00% 27.46% 22.52%
Utilities 		11.52% 0.00% 27.46% 5.41%
Industrials 		3.70% 1.03% 36.79% 93.69%
Technology 		3.69% 0.00% 24.16% 78.98%
Real Estate 		0.10% 0.00% 17.64% 72.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.59% 99.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.76% 99.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AINTX % Rank
Non US 		86.46% 71.47% 100.46% 91.96%
US 		5.85% 0.00% 15.02% 18.15%

AINTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 21.16% 31.12%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.25% 84.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 63.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

AINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 2.00% 158.16% 17.42%

AINTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AINTX Category Low Category High AINTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 95.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AINTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AINTX Category Low Category High AINTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.41% 0.18% 7.85% 49.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AINTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AINTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rupal Bhansali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2011

10.42

10.4%

Rupal Bhansali is chief investment officer and portfolio manager of Ariel’s international and global equity strategies. In this capacity, she oversees our global research effort and manages multi-billion dollar portfolios. She also co-manages our global concentrated strategy. Rupal joined Ariel in 2011 after 10 years with MacKay Shields where she was senior managing director, portfolio manager and head of international equities. Previously, she spent 5 years at Oppenheimer Capital, where she was responsible for international and global equity portfolios and was promoted to co-head of international equities. Additionally, Rupal has held various roles at other financial services firms since she began her career in 1989, including Soros Fund Management. In 2009, Forbes International Investment Report named her a “Global Guru,” in 2015, Barron’s recognized her as a “Global Contrarian,” and in 2017 PBS’s Consuelo Mack referred to her as an “unconventional thinker.” In January 2019, Rupal became the newest member of the prestigious Barron’s Investment Roundtable, which showcases “10 of Wall Street’s smartest investors.” She is a frequent guest on Bloomberg, CNBC and Fox Business News, and authored the book, Non-Consensus Investing: Being Right When Everyone Else Is Wrong. Rupal is an FSA credential holder, which is administered by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Fluent in several Indian languages including Hindi, Rupal earned a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance, as well as a Master of Commerce in international finance and banking from the University of Mumbai. She later earned an MBA in finance from the University of Rochester, where she was a Rotary Foundation Scholar.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

