The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies based in developed international markets. The Fund will invest in foreign companies directly by purchasing equity securities or indirectly through instruments that provide exposure to foreign companies. The Fund is permitted to invest in companies of any size, but typically will not invest in companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The Fund also invests a portion of its assets in companies based in the U.S. or emerging markets.

The Fund’s investment process seeks to identify investment opportunities that balance long-term performance with risk management by pursuing a “bottom‑up” stock picking discipline focusing on both the fundamentals of the business and the intrinsic value of the business. Ariel primarily considers selling a stock: (i) if its valuation reaches our investment goals, (ii) if a better opportunity for investment presents itself, or (iii) if there are material adverse changes to a company’s fundamentals. The Fund’s strategies are rooted in the Adviser’s contrarian investment philosophy, which depends on three interrelated tenets: patience, focus and independent thinking.

The Fund may use various derivative instruments to gain or hedge exposure to certain types of securities or currencies, or to invest significant cash inflows in the market (i.e., reducing “cash drag”), including forwards, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and other instruments. The Fund may buy and sell currency on a spot basis (i.e., foreign currency trades that settle within two days) and enter into foreign currency forward contracts. Ariel uses these instruments primarily in an attempt to reduce unintended tracking error versus the Fund’s primary benchmark, decrease the Fund’s exposure to changing security prices or foreign currency risk, or address other factors that affect security values.

The Fund is a diversified fund that generally will hold between 50‑150 securities in its portfolio.