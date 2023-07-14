Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund

AIMIX | Fund

$17.93

$140 M

0.00%

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$140 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund

AIMIX | Fund

$17.93

$140 M

0.00%

0.88%

AIMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Costa

Fund Description

AIMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -23.7% 34.1% 19.19%
1 Yr 9.9% -41.1% 31.8% 45.71%
3 Yr 7.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 39.01%
5 Yr -0.3%* -14.9% 80.9% 55.43%
10 Yr -0.7%* -9.9% 11.3% 67.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -52.6% 20.1% 52.82%
2021 5.2% -25.0% 15.1% 50.39%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 63.96%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 32.48%
2018 -5.3% -11.1% 0.0% 78.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -27.0% 34.1% 17.68%
1 Yr 9.9% -41.1% 48.6% 37.28%
3 Yr 7.4%* -20.8% 21.3% 38.24%
5 Yr -0.3%* -14.9% 80.9% 59.59%
10 Yr 3.4%* -8.9% 12.9% 58.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -52.6% 20.1% 52.82%
2021 5.2% -25.0% 15.1% 50.39%
2020 2.4% -2.9% 196.6% 63.96%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 8.3% 32.48%
2018 -5.3% -11.1% 0.0% 86.39%

NAV & Total Return History

AIMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIMIX Category Low Category High AIMIX % Rank
Net Assets 140 M 481 K 145 B 73.30%
Number of Holdings 338 1 2445 24.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.7 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 81.41%
Weighting of Top 10 9.97% 2.9% 100.0% 80.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.19%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc 1.15%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 1.13%
  4. Targa Resources Corp 1.06%
  5. Teradyne Inc 1.05%
  6. Enphase Energy Inc 1.02%
  7. Etsy Inc 0.95%
  8. Masimo Corp 0.91%
  9. UGI Corp 0.87%
  10. Arrow Electronics Inc 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIMIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 0.00% 100.57% 16.83%
Cash 		0.10% -2.51% 100.00% 85.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 90.45%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 89.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 90.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 90.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIMIX % Rank
Industrials 		16.92% 0.00% 45.89% 46.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.04% 2.49% 46.48% 25.44%
Technology 		14.95% 0.00% 40.65% 57.93%
Financial Services 		14.19% 0.00% 46.10% 47.86%
Real Estate 		10.54% 0.00% 25.82% 12.85%
Healthcare 		8.93% 0.00% 47.15% 76.83%
Basic Materials 		6.63% 0.00% 26.18% 25.94%
Energy 		5.07% 0.00% 58.13% 55.92%
Consumer Defense 		3.74% 0.00% 32.18% 60.71%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 18.97% 71.79%
Communication Services 		1.47% 0.00% 30.98% 76.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIMIX % Rank
US 		98.53% 0.00% 100.04% 25.38%
Non US 		1.37% 0.00% 27.19% 51.01%

AIMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.03% 33.98% 61.79%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 36.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 50.00%

Sales Fees

AIMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 321.00% 76.50%

AIMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIMIX Category Low Category High AIMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 92.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIMIX Category Low Category High AIMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.74% -2.06% 3.38% 29.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AIMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Kai Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Kai Yee Wong is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, she worked as a senior equity portfolio manager at Northern Trust responsible for managing various global indices including developed, emerging, real estate, Topix and socially responsible benchmarks. Previously Kai Yee served as a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank, an assistant treasurer at Bankers Trust and a trust officer at the Bank of Tokyo. She earned a BS from New York University Stern School of Business.

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

