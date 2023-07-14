To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in dividend paying equity securities, with at least 80% of its net assets in income generating equity securities and equity-related instruments traded on U.S. exchanges. For purposes of this policy, the Fund includes common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks of companies with any market capitalization and sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). Under normal circumstances, the fund will seek to generate current earnings from option premiums by writing (selling) call options on its portfolio securities, all of which will be covered calls. A covered call refers to a financial transaction in which the investor selling a call option owns an equivalent amount of the underlying security. The investor’s ownership of the long position in the asset is the “cover” because the seller can deliver the shares if the buyer of the call option chooses to exercise. The fund seeks to produce current income from dividends and, to a lesser extent, from option writing premiums. The Fund will buy index and ETF put options in order to seek to both reduce volatility and provide downside market protection for the portfolio.

The portfolio management team of the Fund selects equity securities that it believes will pay consistent and sustainable dividends, have a strong track record of and future ability to increase the dividend, proven history of predictable cash flows that increase over time, and with barriers to competition. At the time of initial investment selection, common stocks will have a minimum market cap of $1 billion and a dividend yield of at least 50 basis points higher than the S&P 500® Index. The portfolio will typically invest in 25 to 40 holdings across multiple economic sectors and will not invest more than 35% of the fund’s net assets in any one such sector to diversify risk.

The extent of option writing activity will depend on the portfolio management team’s judgment regarding perceived value associated with security prices, market conditions, the attractiveness of writing call options on the fund’s stock holdings, and timing issues related to monthly option expiration dates. Writing covered calls produces income from premiums, a portion of which will be used to purchase puts which helps to reduce the volatility (and risk profile) of the fund by providing downside protection.

The fund is required to pledge collateral for the covered call option trades and will hold the security as collateral for all such covered call option trades. Put options collateral is limited to the total cash paid for the option. The fund’s custodian will segregate such collateral for the benefit of the counterparty. High levels of new investment inflow can lead to periods of higher cash levels, as investment opportunities are identified. Similarly, during periods in which stock markets advance, the exercise of options may result in higher cash levels.

The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may invest in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual security volatility than a diversified fund.

Purchase and sale decisions are based on the Adviser’s judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions, potential returns, and other economic factors.