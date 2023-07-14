Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.5%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$16 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.6%
Expense Ratio 2.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 194.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions the Fund seeks to obtain its investment objective by allocating assets among credit-related instruments such as corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage and asset-backed securities, and floating-rate securities. The Fund is designed to generate more of its income and returns from assets with less yield-curve risk than traditional duration-sensitive bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and any quality, including below-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund is actively traded and, therefore, will have a high portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund may also invest in equity securities including those of private funds, including private funds such as hedge funds and private equity funds, exchange-traded-notes (ETNs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and publicly traded and non-publicly traded business development companies (“BDCs”). Investments in illiquid private funds, including illiquid hedge funds and private equity funds, will be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization.
The Fund may invest without limitation in investments tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging market countries.
|Period
|AIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|59.08%
|2021
|0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|15.33%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|75.60%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|AIIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|58.93%
|2021
|0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|15.18%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|75.60%
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|AIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16 M
|100
|124 B
|98.65%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|2
|8175
|81.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.73 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|87.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.61%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|20.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Bonds
|74.91%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|73.84%
|Cash
|12.15%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|31.83%
|Stocks
|5.62%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|7.56%
|Other
|4.37%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|3.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.71%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|42.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.25%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|16.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|45.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.34%
|Energy
|13.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.47%
|Utilities
|8.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.97%
|Technology
|8.48%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|22.37%
|Healthcare
|5.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.98%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|24.42%
|Communication Services
|4.51%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.79%
|Consumer Defense
|3.98%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|25.19%
|Industrials
|3.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.25%
|Basic Materials
|1.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.39%
|Real Estate
|0.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIFX % Rank
|US
|5.53%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|6.98%
|Non US
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|24.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|73.66%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|7.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.86%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.90%
|Government
|6.99%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|63.36%
|Securitized
|3.64%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|78.54%
|Municipal
|0.85%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|14.45%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|75.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIIFX % Rank
|US
|67.03%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|47.82%
|Non US
|7.88%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|76.45%
|AIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.28%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|12.59%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|71.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.52%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|194.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|88.23%
|AIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.40%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|89.89%
|AIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.09%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|75.87%
|AIIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2019
2.97
3.0%
Adam’s primary responsibilities include trading, securities research, and risk analytics for the fixed income and equity portfolios. He also assists the Chief Investment Officer in developing strategies for the fixed income and equity portfolios. Adam is responsible for research in the Technology, Telecomm, Industrial and Utilities sectors. In addition, he is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Adam received his B.S. in Finance from IUPUI Kelley School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2019
2.97
3.0%
Greg is the lead portfolio manager for our fixed income and equity strategies and is responsible for setting investment strategy and managing internal processes for portfolio management and security selection for the firm. In our investment process Greg approves all investment ideas and oversees credit analysis and portfolio structuring for portfolios. Prior to forming Winthrop Capital Management, Greg was the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Asset Management and its subsidiary, Oppenheimer Investment Management. There he was responsible for the oversight of the fixed income investment process. Greg also served as the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager with Conseco Capital Management (40|86 Advisors). In addition to his investment management responsibilities at CCM, Greg was President and Trustee of its Registered Investment Companies including the Conseco Fund Group, the Conseco Series Trust, and the Conseco Strategic Income Fund. Also, Greg had responsibility for the $1.2 billion real estate and private equity portfolio. He holds a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and an M.B.A. from Indiana University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a member and former President of the CFA Society of Indianapolis, a former Trustee of the Indiana Public Employee Retirement System and has served as a member on the ACLI’s Committee on State Regulation of Investments. Greg currently serves as an independent director for the Fund Evaluation Group Absolute Access Fund. In addition, he is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Mr. Hahn has over 35 years of investment management experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2020
2.14
2.1%
David Cleary, CFA is a principal and portfolio manager at Crow Point Partners. Previously he spent 23 years at Lazard Asset Management where he held a series of senior portfolio management roles over multi asset and global fixed income strategies. He additionally served as the firm's global head of fixed income, a $26 billion platform. Prior to Lazard, David worked at UBS and IBJ Schroder, mostly in fixed income asset management roles. He began working in the asset management field in 1987 upon his graduation from Cornell University, with a BS in Business Management and Applied Economics. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
