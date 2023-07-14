Home
Timber Point Alternative Income Fund

mutual fund
AIIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.64 -0.03 -0.39%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (AIIFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Timber Point Alternative Income Fund

AIIFX | Fund

$7.64

$16 M

2.40%

$0.18

2.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 194.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AIIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timber Point Alternative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crow Point
  • Inception Date
    Jan 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Coons

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions the Fund seeks to obtain its investment objective by allocating assets among credit-related instruments such as corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage and asset-backed securities, and floating-rate securities. The Fund is designed to generate more of its income and returns from assets with less yield-curve risk than traditional duration-sensitive bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and any quality, including below-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund is actively traded and, therefore, will have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also invest in equity securities including those of private funds, including private funds such as hedge funds and private equity funds, exchange-traded-notes (ETNs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and publicly traded and non-publicly traded business development companies (“BDCs”).  Investments in illiquid private funds, including illiquid hedge funds and private equity funds, will be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest without limitation in investments tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging market countries.

AIIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -7.5% 18.6% 2.25%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.4% 21.8% 49.58%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.9% 36.22%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% 98.73%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -31.8% 18.4% 59.08%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 15.33%
2020 -0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 75.60%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.7% 18.6% 2.39%
1 Yr -1.0% -18.4% 38.5% 48.66%
3 Yr -2.5%* -23.6% 52.9% 36.59%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% 98.76%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AIIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -31.8% 18.4% 58.93%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 15.18%
2020 -0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 75.60%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AIIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AIIFX Category Low Category High AIIFX % Rank
Net Assets 16 M 100 124 B 98.65%
Number of Holdings 96 2 8175 81.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.73 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 87.06%
Weighting of Top 10 49.61% 4.3% 105.0% 20.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Govt Obl IS 7.31%
  2. Variant Alternative Income Institutional 5.66%
  3. Royce Value Trust Inc 2.36%
  4. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund 2.25%
  5. United Airlines Holdings Inc 1.90%
  6. iStar Inc 1.62%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1.53%
  8. QVC, Inc. 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIFX % Rank
Bonds 		74.91% -150.81% 180.51% 73.84%
Cash 		12.15% -261.12% 258.91% 31.83%
Stocks 		5.62% -38.22% 261.12% 7.56%
Other 		4.37% -25.82% 276.99% 3.63%
Convertible Bonds 		1.71% 0.00% 33.50% 42.15%
Preferred Stocks 		1.25% 0.00% 13.21% 16.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		45.13% 0.00% 100.00% 12.34%
Energy 		13.58% 0.00% 100.00% 44.47%
Utilities 		8.61% 0.00% 100.00% 16.97%
Technology 		8.48% 0.00% 29.61% 22.37%
Healthcare 		5.10% 0.00% 100.00% 18.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.98% 0.00% 89.95% 24.42%
Communication Services 		4.51% 0.00% 100.00% 28.79%
Consumer Defense 		3.98% 0.00% 99.97% 25.19%
Industrials 		3.19% 0.00% 100.00% 36.25%
Basic Materials 		1.74% 0.00% 100.00% 32.39%
Real Estate 		0.70% 0.00% 100.00% 39.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIFX % Rank
US 		5.53% -40.06% 261.12% 6.98%
Non US 		0.09% -0.10% 18.33% 24.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIFX % Rank
Corporate 		73.66% 0.00% 97.25% 7.01%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.86% 0.00% 100.00% 30.90%
Government 		6.99% 0.00% 99.43% 63.36%
Securitized 		3.64% 0.00% 99.65% 78.54%
Municipal 		0.85% 0.00% 54.26% 14.45%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 75.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AIIFX % Rank
US 		67.03% -151.11% 194.51% 47.82%
Non US 		7.88% -136.75% 104.82% 76.45%

AIIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.28% 0.01% 26.65% 12.59%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.29% 71.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AIIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 194.00% 0.00% 632.00% 88.23%

AIIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AIIFX Category Low Category High AIIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 15.93% 89.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AIIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AIIFX Category Low Category High AIIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.09% -1.55% 11.51% 75.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AIIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AIIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Coons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Adam’s primary responsibilities include trading, securities research, and risk analytics for the fixed income and equity portfolios. He also assists the Chief Investment Officer in developing strategies for the fixed income and equity portfolios. Adam is responsible for research in the Technology, Telecomm, Industrial and Utilities sectors. In addition, he is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Adam received his B.S. in Finance from IUPUI Kelley School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.

Gregory Hahn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Greg is the lead portfolio manager for our fixed income and equity strategies and is responsible for setting investment strategy and managing internal processes for portfolio management and security selection for the firm. In our investment process Greg approves all investment ideas and oversees credit analysis and portfolio structuring for portfolios. Prior to forming Winthrop Capital Management, Greg was the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Asset Management and its subsidiary, Oppenheimer Investment Management. There he was responsible for the oversight of the fixed income investment process. Greg also served as the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager with Conseco Capital Management (40|86 Advisors). In addition to his investment management responsibilities at CCM, Greg was President and Trustee of its Registered Investment Companies including the Conseco Fund Group, the Conseco Series Trust, and the Conseco Strategic Income Fund. Also, Greg had responsibility for the $1.2 billion real estate and private equity portfolio. He holds a B.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and an M.B.A. from Indiana University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a member and former President of the CFA Society of Indianapolis, a former Trustee of the Indiana Public Employee Retirement System and has served as a member on the ACLI’s Committee on State Regulation of Investments. Greg currently serves as an independent director for the Fund Evaluation Group Absolute Access Fund. In addition, he is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. Mr. Hahn has over 35 years of investment management experience.

David Cleary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2020

2.14

2.1%

David Cleary, CFA is a principal and portfolio manager at Crow Point Partners. Previously he spent 23 years at Lazard Asset Management where he held a series of senior portfolio management roles over multi asset and global fixed income strategies. He additionally served as the firm's global head of fixed income, a $26 billion platform. Prior to Lazard, David worked at UBS and IBJ Schroder, mostly in fixed income asset management roles. He began working in the asset management field in 1987 upon his graduation from Cornell University, with a BS in Business Management and Applied Economics. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

