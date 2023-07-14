Under normal market conditions the Fund seeks to obtain its investment objective by allocating assets among credit-related instruments such as corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage and asset-backed securities, and floating-rate securities. The Fund is designed to generate more of its income and returns from assets with less yield-curve risk than traditional duration-sensitive bonds. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity and any quality, including below-investment grade debt (also known as “junk bonds”). The Fund is actively traded and, therefore, will have a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also invest in equity securities including those of private funds, including private funds such as hedge funds and private equity funds, exchange-traded-notes (ETNs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds, and publicly traded and non-publicly traded business development companies (“BDCs”). Investments in illiquid private funds, including illiquid hedge funds and private equity funds, will be limited to no more than 15% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in equity securities of any market capitalization.

The Fund may invest without limitation in investments tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging market countries.