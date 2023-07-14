The Income Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), seeks to achieve the Income Fund’s investment objective by allocating assets across various sectors of the global securities markets. Horizon executes this strategy by investing in “income- producing securities”, which Horizon defines as including any of the following: equity securities that are expected to pay a dividend; fixed- income securities; cash equivalents; sovereign debt (including U.S. treasuries); fixed and floating rate securities of publicly traded companies; convertible bonds; preferred stock; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”); and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Horizon selects asset classes using a flexible approach that allocates the Income Fund’s portfolio between asset classes that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. This flexible approach to investing typically seeks to maximize returns by adjusting portfolio asset-allocations among various asset classes based upon near-term forecasts. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk using a multi-disciplined approach consisting of economic, quantitative and fundamental analysis. Horizon expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve the Income Fund’s investment objective.

Horizon may execute the Income Fund’s strategy by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or by investing directly in individual securities or baskets of securities. Potential investments are reviewed for trading efficiency, liquidity, risk/return profile, and fit within overall portfolio diversification needs prior to investment. Horizon generally expects to select individual securities or baskets of securities instead of ETFs, when it believes such investments are more cost effective, more operationally efficient or will provide strategic exposure to a specific sector or market segment.

The Income Fund will invest primarily in U.S. Dollar denominated securities, but may also invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. Dollar denominated securities. Horizon selects portfolio investments without restriction as to the issuer country, capitalization, currency, maturity or credit quality. In addition, the Income Fund may buy or write options on puts or calls for investment purposes, to hedge other investments or to generate option premiums for the Income Fund, and may implement such investments through option combinations such as spreads, straddles, strangles and collars.

The Income Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads or collars. In “spread” transactions, the Income Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Income Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Income Fund (the right of the Income Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Income Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Income Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Income Fund may engage; however, the Income Fund will not use options for the purpose of increasing the Income Fund’s leverage with respect to any portfolio investment.

The Income Fund will typically sell portfolio securities to adjust portfolio allocations as described above, to seek to secure gains or limit potential losses, or when Horizon otherwise believes it is in the best interest of the Income Fund.