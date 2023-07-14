Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.5%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$6.04 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.0%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a combination of common stocks and other equity securities, debt securities and convertible securities. The allocation of the fund’s investments across asset classes will vary substantially from time to time. The fund’s investments in each asset class are based upon the portfolio managers’ assessment of economic conditions and market factors, including equity price levels, interest rate levels and their anticipated direction. The portfolio managers will select common stocks by utilizing a fundamental, bottom-up research process which facilitates the early identification of issuers demonstrating the ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. It is expected that a substantial portion of the fund’s investments in debt securities and convertible securities will be rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization (with a focus on $3 billion and above) and may invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including emerging market securities). The fund also may employ a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the common stocks it holds; such strategy is intended to enhance Fund distributions and reduce overall portfolio risk, though there is no assurance that it will succeed. In addition to equity
securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in private placement securities (including Rule 144A securities) and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments.
|Period
|AIGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|39.95%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|55.87%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|65.98%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|59.79%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|73.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|AIGPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|94.25%
|2021
|2.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|53.78%
|2020
|4.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|5.99%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|77.76%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|53.74%
|AIGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.04 B
|658 K
|207 B
|16.98%
|Number of Holdings
|470
|2
|15351
|28.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|905 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|38.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.98%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|97.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Bonds
|34.11%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|48.71%
|Stocks
|32.27%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|98.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|23.84%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|0.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.95%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|5.43%
|Cash
|4.64%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|41.79%
|Other
|0.18%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|32.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Technology
|27.07%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|6.39%
|Healthcare
|14.65%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|29.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.37%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|2.72%
|Financial Services
|11.79%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|88.16%
|Communication Services
|6.60%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|61.09%
|Industrials
|6.16%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|93.74%
|Energy
|5.97%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|31.97%
|Utilities
|5.49%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|13.33%
|Basic Materials
|3.99%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|55.24%
|Consumer Defense
|2.47%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|91.43%
|Real Estate
|1.45%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|85.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGPX % Rank
|US
|32.26%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|88.60%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|95.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.13%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|3.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.87%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|71.37%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|72.73%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|94.44%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|82.23%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|96.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGPX % Rank
|US
|32.36%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|32.97%
|Non US
|1.75%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|81.41%
|AIGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|40.92%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|80.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|51.58%
|AIGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AIGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIGPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|87.61%
|AIGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.09%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|83.89%
|AIGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|AIGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|39.44%
|AIGPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2012
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2010
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2009
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2009
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2008
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Mr. Kass is a portfolio manager, a managing director, CIO and co-head US Income and Growth Strategies with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2000. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. In 2003, Mr. Kass was promoted to portfolio management and began handling day-to-day portfolio manager responsibilities for the firm’s US Convertible strategy in 2005. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income & Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Kass is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. Previous to joining the firm, Mr. Kass interned on the Income and Growth Strategies team, adding significant depth to its proprietary Upgrade Alert Model. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Kass has a B.S. from the University of California, Davis, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Mr. Yee is a portfolio manager and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1995. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He is also a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s Income and Growth strategy since its inception in 2007. Mr. Yee is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He was previously an analyst for the Global and Systematic team with responsibilities focused on US large cap equity strategies. In addition, he also worked in global portfolio administration and in client service. Mr. Yee was previously a financial consultant for Priority One Financial/Liberty Foundation. He has a B.S. from the University of California, San Diego, and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Oberto is a portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management, research and trading responsibilities for the Income and Growth Strategies team. He has been a portfolio manager for the firm’s US High Yield Bond strategy since 2017. In addition to management responsibility for institutional clients, Mr. Oberto is responsible for managing multiple closed-end and open-end mutual funds. He has 17 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Oberto was previously a portfolio administrator, a credit default swaps (CDS) account manager and a trade-closer for Bain Capital. He began his career as an intern at Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Oberto has a B.S.B.A. with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Fordham University and an M.S. in finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
