The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a combination of common stocks and other equity securities, debt securities and convertible securities. The allocation of the fund’s investments across asset classes will vary substantially from time to time. The fund’s investments in each asset class are based upon the portfolio managers’ assessment of economic conditions and market factors, including equity price levels, interest rate levels and their anticipated direction. The portfolio managers will select common stocks by utilizing a fundamental, bottom-up research process which facilitates the early identification of issuers demonstrating the ability to improve their fundamental characteristics. It is expected that a substantial portion of the fund’s investments in debt securities and convertible securities will be rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization (with a focus on $3 billion and above) and may invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including emerging market securities). The fund also may employ a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the common stocks it holds; such strategy is intended to enhance Fund distributions and reduce overall portfolio risk, though there is no assurance that it will succeed. In addition to equity

securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in private placement securities (including Rule 144A securities) and may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments.