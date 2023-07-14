Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
Net Assets
$56 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.75%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Infrastructure Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. infrastructure-related issuers. An “infrastructure-related” issuer has (i) at least 50% of its assets consisting of infrastructure assets or (ii) 50% of its gross income or net profits attributable to or derived, directly or indirectly, from the ownership, management, construction, development, operation, utilization or financing of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets are the physical structures and networks that provide necessary services to society. Examples of infrastructure assets include, but are not limited to, transportation assets (e.g., toll roads, bridges, tunnels, parking facilities, railroads, rapid transit links, airports, refueling facilities and seaports), utility assets (e.g., electric transmission and distribution lines, power generation facilities, gas and water distribution facilities, sewage treatment plants, broadcast and wireless towers, and cable and satellite networks) and social assets (e.g., courthouses, hospitals, schools, correctional facilities, stadiums and subsidized housing). The Fund concentrates its investments in infrastructure-related issuers.
The Fund may invest without limitation in the securities of foreign issuers that are publicly traded in the United States or on foreign exchanges, including securities of emerging market issuers, and in depositary receipts (such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) that represent indirect interests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund is permitted to invest in unlisted foreign securities, but currently does not intend to do so as a principal strategy.
The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund maintains no less than 40% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States and will allocate its assets among issuers located in no fewer than three different countries, one of which may be the United States. The Fund considers an issuer to be located in a country if it meets any of the following criteria: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of the country or maintains its principal place of business in that country; (ii) the issuer’s securities are traded principally in the country; or (iii) during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year, such issuer derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the country or has at least 50% of its assets in that country.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser and Sub-adviser invest in quality companies and are an active, engaged owners. The Adviser and Sub-adviser evaluate every company against quality criteria and build conviction using a team-based approach and peer review process. The quality assessment covers five key factors: 1) the durability of the business model, 2) the attractiveness of the industry, 3) the strength of financials, 4) the capability of management, and 5) assessment of the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) credentials. The Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to understand what is changing in companies, industries and markets but is not being priced into the market or is being mispriced. Through deep, fundamental research, supported by a global research presence and proprietary tools, the Adviser and Sub-adviser seek to identify companies whose quality is not yet fully recognized by the market.
|YTD
|8.2%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|6.60%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-17.8%
|38.2%
|5.66%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-9.8%
|26.9%
|8.25%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|21.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|6.4%
|15.22%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|66.04%
|2021
|4.6%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|47.52%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|28.09%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|47.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|YTD
|8.2%
|-20.0%
|10.8%
|3.77%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-22.4%
|11.7%
|6.60%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-9.8%
|21.1%
|10.31%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-5.0%
|13.2%
|12.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.9%
|7.9%
|15.22%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.2%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|66.04%
|2021
|4.6%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|47.52%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|28.09%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|47.06%
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|56 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|88.68%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|29
|233
|24.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.3 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|91.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.13%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|95.28%
|Stocks
|99.10%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|42.45%
|Cash
|0.90%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|53.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|22.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|42.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|22.64%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|22.64%
|Industrials
|40.75%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|2.83%
|Utilities
|29.48%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|86.79%
|Communication Services
|12.28%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|10.38%
|Energy
|9.40%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|65.09%
|Real Estate
|5.26%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|70.75%
|Basic Materials
|1.85%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|13.21%
|Technology
|0.56%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|45.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.42%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|5.66%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|27.36%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|32.08%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|27.36%
|Non US
|67.51%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|4.72%
|US
|31.59%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|92.45%
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|42.16%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|58.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|92.31%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|30.75%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|18.82%
|Dividend Yield
|3.32%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|25.47%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|2.25%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|16.67%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 03, 2008
13.58
13.6%
Josh Duitz is Deputy Head of Global Equities at abrdn. Josh is responsible for managing the Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Fund, Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Income Fund, Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, Aberdeen Dynamic Dividend Fund, and the Aberdeen SICAV Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AIFRX, ASGI, AOD, AGD, ADVDX, ABGDDAD). Josh joined abrdn in 2018 from Alpine Woods Capital Management where he was a Portfolio Manager. Previously, Josh worked for Bear Stearns where he was a Managing Director, Principal and traded international equities. Prior to that, Josh worked for Arthur Andersen where he was a senior auditor.
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Donal is Senior Vice President in the Global Equity Team and is is lead Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity SICAV and the Global Focused Funds (OIEC & SICAV), as well as being involved in the management of the Global Innovation Fund at Aberdeen Standard Investments*. Donal joined Standard Life Investments in 2006 as a Investment Process Analyst. In 2010, he transferred to the US Equity Team in Boston as Vice President. In 2014, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Equities. Prior to this Donal worked for a number of firms, including BIL-Dexia, ING, JP Morgan and Aegon.
