Mr. Rowader has been with Forward Management since September 2008 as Director of Investments. Mr. Rowader has primary responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Allocation Funds and co-primary responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Forward Frontier Strategy Fund, Forward U.S. Government Money Fund and the cash portion of the Forward Emerging Markets Fund. Prior to joining Forward Management, Mr. Rowader was with Accessor Capital Management from February 2007, as Investment Officer and member of Accessor’s Investment Committee; from December 2007, as Senior Investment Officer; and from February 2008 as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to Accessor Capital Management, Mr. Rowader was a Risk Management Analyst at OppenheimerFunds from 2005 to February 2007 and a Fund Analyst at OppenheimerFunds from 2004 to 2005. Prior to the OppenheimerFunds, Mr. Rowader served as a Financial Consultant at Linsco/Private Ledger from 2003 to 2004 and as a Senior Project Manager at WallStreetOnDemand from 1998 to 2003. Mr. Rowader holds an MBA. Mr. Rowader has managed the Allocation Funds and the Forward U.S. Government Money Fund since February 2007, the cash portion of the Forward Emerging Markets Fund since August 2009, and the Forward Frontier Strategy Fund since its inception in December 2008.